Yong's Kalbi

65 1158 Mamalahoa Hwy Ste 4

Kamuela, HI 96743

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

COMBO PLATES

#1 Meat Jun

$16.75

#2 Bulkoki

$16.75

#3 Kalbi

$24.99
#4 Spicy Pork

#4 Spicy Pork

$16.00

#11 Korean Chicken

$14.99

#12 Chicken Katsu

$14.99

#14 Oyster Sauce Chicken

$15.99

#21A Shrimp Tempura

$16.99

#22 Bulkoki/Korean Chicken/Mandoo

$18.75

#23 Meat Jun/Korean Chicken/Mandoo

$18.75

#24 Kalbi/Korean Chicken/Mandoo

$20.99

#25 Kalbi/Korean Chicken/Shrimp Tempura

$21.99

#26 Youk Kae Jang

$16.50

#30 Mandoo Plate

$14.99
#31 Bibimbop

#31 Bibimbop

$14.99

#13 Korean Fried Chicken Wings

$14.99

your choice of sweet or spicy glaze

BIBIM BOWLS

#31 Bi Bim Bop

#31 Bi Bim Bop

$14.99

Assorted vegetables on a bed of rice with your choice of beef, chicken, tofu, spicy pork, garlic pork belly, spicy chicken

#29 Bi Bim Noodle

$14.99

FAMILY PLATTER (Take out Only)

2 Orders Bbq Korean Chicken 2 Orders Chicken Katsu 12 Piece Mandoo 3 Large Sides of your choice & rice

Family Platter

$63.99

2 Orders Bbq Korean Chicken 2 Orders Chicken Katsu 12 Piece Mandoo 3 Large Sides of your choice & rice

CREATE YOUR OWN COMBO

Meat Jun

$16.75+

bulkoki

$16.75+

kalbi

$24.99+

Spicy Pork

$16.75+

Korean Chicken

$16.75+

Chicken Katsu

$16.75+

Shrimp Tempura

$16.99+

Fish Jun

$16.99+

Fried Mandoo

$16.75+

Steamed Mandoo

$16.75+

SEAFOOD COMBO PLATES

#20 Butterfish

$25.99

#20d Korean Style Butterfish (Black Cod)

$27.99

#16 Mahi Mahi Fish Jun

$16.99

#21A Shrimp Tempura

$16.99

#21C Mixed, Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$17.99

#45 Spicy Shrimp Stirfry

$16.99

#16A Seafood Jun Pancake

$18.99

#18 Spicy Squid

$16.99

stir fried w/vegetables in spicy sauce

STIRFRY

#9 Spicy Pork w/Veg

$16.50

marinated in Korean chile sauce

#10 Spicy Chicken

$15.99

stir fried w/vegetables in spicy sauce

#18 Spicy Squid

$16.99

stir fried w/vegetables in spicy sauce

#45 Spicy Tofu

$16.50

organic tofu stir fried w/vegetables in a spicy sauce

#45 Spicy Shrimp

$16.99

stir fried w/vegetables in spicy sauce

#14 Oyster Sauce Chicken

$15.99

stir-fry w/marinated chicken & vegetables

#35 Fried Rice

$15.99

made to order; with your choice of meat or vegan

#35 Kimchi Fried Rice

$18.99

stir fried w/kimchi & pork belly

Jap-Chae w/Vegtable Stir-fry

$11.00

sweet potato glass noodle stir-fried w/your choice of meat or vegan

VEGETARIAN🥗 / VEGAN🌱

#31C Bi-Bim Bop-Tofu

$14.99

#29C Bi-Bim Noodle-Tofu

$14.99

#45 Spicy Organic Tofu Stir-Fry

$16.50

#42 Mung Bean Pancake-Vegan

$16.50

#35 Fried Rice Tofu or Vegetable

$15.99

#21B Vegetable Tempura

$16.99

#46V Ddukk Bokki-Spicy Rice Cakes

$15.50

#33V Korean Miso Ji Gae- Stew

$16.50

Gimbap Roll V

$9.00

SOUP ENTREES

#26 Youk Kae Jang

$16.50

spicy beef soup w/pulled flank steak, vegtables & tofu

#27A Mandoo Soup

$16.50

chicken dumpling soup

#28 Mandoo Noodle Soup

$16.50

chicken dumpling soup w/noodles

#32 Kimchi Ji Gae

#32 Kimchi Ji Gae

$16.50

spicy stewed kimchi soup w/pork & vegtables

#33 Korean Miso Ji Gae

$16.50

Korean miso stew w/tofu, vegtables & anchovie broth or Vegan

#34 Tofu Ji Gae

$16.50

spicy Korean organic tofu stew w/vegtables & pork or Vegan

#36 Seaweed Soup

$16.50

Korean seaweed, beef broth & shrimp or Vegan

#37 Oxtail Soup

$19.99

#38 Kalbi Soup

$19.99

#44 Spicy Fish Soup

$26.99

spicy stew w/butterfish, shrimp & crab & vegetables

Miso Soup

$4.00+

Egg Drop Soup

$4.00+

DAILY SPECIALS

SPICY BEEF BI-BIM-BOP

$14.99

PANCAKE OF THE DAY

$15.00

PANCAKES

Mung Bean Pancake

$15.00

Seafood Jun

$16.99

Pancake of the day

$15.00

MANDOO

Mandoo

$9.50+

house made dumplings w/ground chicken & vegetables

GIM BOP ROLL

Gim Bop Roll

$9.00

Korean Style Maki Roll *(made to order)with your choice of beef, chicken, spicy pork, tofu or shrimp

DDUKK BBOKKI

Dduk Bbokki-Spicy Rice Cakes

$15.50

KEIKI KIDS MENU

K-1 Meat Jun

$10.25

K-2 Bulkoki

$10.25

K-11 Korean Chicken

$9.75

K-12 Chicken Katsu

$9.75

French Fries

$6.00

SIDES ORDERS

Rice

$1.00

Zucchini Jun

$8.00+

Miso Soup

$4.00+

Egg Drop Soup

$4.00+

French Fries

$6.00

1 piece Shrimp Tempura

$3.50

Piece Meat Jun

$7.62

1 piece Kalbi

$7.83

Piece Korean Chicken

$6.74

Bulkoki Side

$15.25

Spicy Pork Side

$14.50

Chicken Katsu side

$13.49

BANCHANS / SIDES 8oz or 16oz

Bean Sprouts

Bean Sprouts

$6.00+
Shoyu Potato

Shoyu Potato

$5.00+
Corn

Corn

$5.00+
Fish Cake

Fish Cake

$6.00+
Pipinola

Pipinola

$6.00+
Kimchi

Kimchi

$6.00+

Macaroni Salad

$5.00+

Tempura Sweet Potato

$5.00+
Japchae Noodles

Japchae Noodles

$5.00+
Seaweed

Seaweed

$5.00+

Daikon

$5.00+
Cabbage

Cabbage

$5.00+

PLATE-O- BANCHANS/SIDES

Small Plate 4 sides

$8.00

plate of your choice of our Ban Chans/Sides

Large Plate 8 sides

$16.00

scoop side

scoop rice

$1.00

SPECIALTY KIMCHI'S

Cabbage Kimchi

Cabbage Kimchi

$6.00+
Cucumber Kimchi

Cucumber Kimchi

$6.00+

Daikon Kimchi

$7.00+

Perilla Leaf Kimchi

$7.00+

Garlic

$7.00+

Anchovies

$8.00+

Tegu

$8.00+

Takuan

$7.00+

Spicy Stirfry Sauce

$9.95+

DRINKS

Small Water

$3.00

Large Water

$5.00

Perrier

$3.00

Itoen Teas

$4.00

Arizona

$3.00

Small Can

$3.00

Cappuccino

$3.00

Kombucha

$7.00

Coconut Water

$4.00

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Yogo

$4.00

Aloe

$4.00

MEAT JUN

Meat Jun/Small Pan (feeds 8-10)

$70.50

Meat Jun/Large Pan (Feeds 25-30)

$211.50

LG PAN Spicy Pork

$25.00

LG PAN Spicy Chicken

$25.00

BULKOKI

Small Bulkoki Pan (feeds 8-10)

$70.50

Large Bulkoki Pan (feeds 25-30)

$211.50

KALBI

Small Kalbi Pan (feeds 8-10)

$115.00

Large Kalbi Pan (feeds 25-30)

$311.35

SPICY PORK

Small Spicy Pork Pan (feeds 8-10)

$67.13

Large Spicy Pork Pan (feeds 25-30)

$201.37

BBQ KOREAN CHICKEN

Small BBQ Korean Chicken Pan (feeds 8-10)

$59.20

Large BBQ Korean Chicken Pan (feeds 25-30)

$177.61

CHICKEN KATSU

Small Chicken Katsu Pan (feeds 8-10)

$61.50

Large Chicken Katsu Pan (feeds 25-30)

$184.50

FISH JUN

Small Fish Jun Pan (feeds 8-10)

$72.70

Large Fish Jun Pan (feeds 25-30)

$218.10

CHOCO PIE

Original

$1.75

Banana

$1.75

SEAWEED

seaweed

$2.00

BARLEY TEA

Barley Tea

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
We are a family owned business in the heart of enchanting Waimea. Our restaurant has been in this very location for over 25years. We serve Korean food specialties as well as Island-inspired dishes. We source most of our ingredients from local farmers. Come say hi and eat what Waimea eats.

Location

65 1158 Mamalahoa Hwy Ste 4, Kamuela, HI 96743

Directions

