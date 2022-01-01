Yong's Kalbi
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a family owned business in the heart of enchanting Waimea. Our restaurant has been in this very location for over 25years. We serve Korean food specialties as well as Island-inspired dishes. We source most of our ingredients from local farmers. Come say hi and eat what Waimea eats.
Location
65 1158 Mamalahoa Hwy Ste 4, Kamuela, HI 96743
