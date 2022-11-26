A map showing the location of Virtue Brownsboro 1971 brownsboro rdView gallery

Virtue Brownsboro 1971 brownsboro rd

review star

No reviews yet

1971 brownsboro rd

Saint Matthews, KY 40206

Order Again

Baskets

Wing Basket

$12.00

Boneless Wing Basket

$12.00

Dressed Cheeseburger Basket

$15.00

Cheeseburger basket

$12.00

Game day box

$20.00

Desserts

Deep Fried Oreos

$6.00

Funnel Fries

$6.00

Pretzoli

Cheese Pretzoli

$15.99

One topping Pretzoli

$16.99

Veggie Pretzoli

$17.99

Pepperoni and sausage Pretzoli

$17.99

Create Your Own Pretzoli

$17.99

Meat Lover Pretzoli

$18.99

Salads

Virtue Salad

$12.00

Half Virtue Salad

$8.00

Seafood Baskets

Catfish Nugget Basket

$14.00

Shrimp Basket

$12.00

Giant Catfish Sandwich

$14.00

Salmon Bite Basket

$14.00

Catfish Nuggets Only

$12.00

Grippo Catfish Only

$12.00

Salmon Bites Only

$12.00

Shrimp Only

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Cheese Fries

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$9.00

Jalapeño Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Add cheese cup

$1.00

Mac n cheese

$3.00

Greens

$3.00

Baked beans

$3.00

Extra Ranch Cup

$0.50

4 Hushpuppies

$2.00

Side Grippo

$2.00

Side Lemon Pepper

$2.00

Side Hot BBQ

$2.00

Sushi bites

$8.00

Turkey Legs

Basic Jacob

$15.00

The Paw Paw

$15.00

The Nonna

$15.00Out of stock

The Family Reunion

$15.00

The Step Daddy

$15.00

Turkey leg ONLY

$13.99

Vegetarian

Veggie Eggrolls

$8.00

Veggie Burger

$8.00

Veggie Basket

$14.00

Wings

Ex blue cheese

$1.00

Wing 5pz (special)

$3.75

Ex ranch

$0.50

10 Wings

$15.00

20 Wings

$30.00

50 Wings

$65.00

10 Boneless Wings

$12.00

20 Boneless Wings

$20.00

50 Boneless Wings

$45.00

Buffalo

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Wing Basket

Wing Basket

$12.00

Add A Drink

Add drink

$1.00

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$9.00

Dressed Cheeseburger only

Dressed cheeseburgers

$12.00

Cheeseburger Basket

Cheeseburger Basket

$14.00

Boneless Wing Basket

Boneless Wing Basket

$12.00

Dressed cheeseburger basket

Dressed cheeseburger basket

$15.00

6 Wings

6 Wings

$9.00

Taco tuesday

Beef taco

$3.00

Chicken taco

$3.00

Fish taco

$3.00

Steak taco

$3.00

Taco pizza

$7.00

Beef nachos salad

$12.00

Steak nacho salad

$12.00

Chicken nacho salad

$12.00

Hushpuppies

Extra Hushpuppies

$2.00

Hushpuppies

$2.00

Turkey Leg Only

Turkey leg only

$13.99

Vodka

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ciroc Apple

$9.00

Ciroc Peach

$9.00

Titos

$8.00

Wells

Well Gin

$6.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Well Bourbon

$6.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Tequila

Patron

$11.00

Casamigos

$13.00

Don Julio

$11.00

Don Julio Reposado

$13.00

1800

$9.00

Gold

$9.00

El Jimador

$9.00

Teremana

$9.00

512 tequilla

$8.00

Patron reposado

$13.00

Patron anejo

$14.00

Patron extra anejo

$16.00

Clase azul GOLD

$50.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$35.00

Cognac

D'ussé

$10.00

Remy VSOP

$10.00

Remy 1738

$12.00

Henny

$10.00

Bourbons

House Bourbon

$5.00

Woodford

$10.00

4 Roses

$8.00

Old Forester

$7.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Whiskey

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$8.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$8.00

Jack Daniels Apple

$8.00

Gentleman's Jack

$11.00

Fireball

$7.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Royal Apple

$9.00

Crown Royal Peach

$9.00

American Honey

$8.00

Marker's Mark

$8.00

Jameson

Margaritas

House Margarita

$6.00

Patron Margarita

$13.00

Henny Margarita

$13.00

$48 Bottom Shelf Tower

$48.00

$95 Top Shelf Tower

$95.00

Frozen Margarita Bottom

$9.00

Frozen Margarita Top

$12.00

$3 Margarita

$3.00

Mixed Drinks

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

Amaretto

$5.00

Old Louisville Blues

$7.00

Green Tea Shots

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Pretty Birdie

$7.00

Specialty Drinks

Roc Star Shot

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Strawberry Lemon Drop

$7.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Virtue Rita

$8.00

Outside

$9.00

Woodford Rita

$12.00

The Pinkprint

$14.00

Virtue Cognac Punch

$14.00

Patience is a Virtue

$14.00

Patron Margarita

$13.00

Don Julio Margarita

$13.00

Henny Margarita

$13.00

Remy Margarita

$13.00

Red bull

$4.00

Pretty Birdie

$7.00

Wines

Tisdale Sweet Red Glass

$5.00

Tisdale Sweet Red Bottle

$15.00

Sweet Marcella Glass

$6.00

Sweet Marcella Bottle

$22.00

Tisdale White Glass

$5.00

Tisdale White Bottle

$15.00

Beer

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Yuenling

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Corona Extra

$4.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Estrella Jalisco

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Water

Reg bottle water

$2.00

Watters water

$4.00

Canned drink

Soda

$2.00

Red bull

$4.00

Bottles

Patron

$175.00

Don Julio blanco

$175.00

Don Julio repo

$200.00

Belaire

$100.00

Hennessy

$175.00

Remy

$180.00

Remy 1738

$190.00

Casamigos

$175.00

Specials

Veterans day 6wings

Adult food event

$17.00

Kid event food

$12.00

Corona Vanilla

Corona Vanilla

$12.00

Toro yellow

$12.00

Toro Texas Square

$11.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1971 brownsboro rd, Saint Matthews, KY 40206

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

