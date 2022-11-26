Virtue Brownsboro 1971 brownsboro rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1971 brownsboro rd, Saint Matthews, KY 40206
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Saint Matthews
More near Saint Matthews