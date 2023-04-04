W.Social Tap and Table
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info
The Tap at W.Social Tap & Table serves this richly storied historic district as common ground for visitors and locals alike. One part neighborhood bar, one part cafe and one part bistro collective, you’re invited to take a moment and share your story with a neighbor, and while you’re at it make a new friend.
Location
1100 west third street, Dayton, OH 45402
