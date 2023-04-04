Restaurant header imageView gallery

W.Social Tap and Table

1100 west third street

Dayton, OH 45402

Popular Items

Red Sangria
Boat Show YS 16oz
BlackBerry Long Island

Soft Drinks

N/A Beverage

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Gold Peak Iced Tea

$3.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.75

Sprite

$3.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.75

Water

$1.00

Can Soda

$2.00

Abita rootbeer

$4.00

Shirley Temp

$3.00

Cocktails

Common Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Amaretto Simple Syrup Lemon Juice Orange Slice and Cherry Garnish

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Spice Rum Coconut Rum Pineapple Juice Grenadine

Bees Knees

$7.00

Gin Lemon Juice Honey Splash of Water

BlackBerry Long Island

$8.00

Long Island liquors Sour Mix Cranberry juice Blackberry juice Blackberry Schnapps Fresh Blackberries

Bloody Maria

$8.50

Tequila Bloody Mary Mix

Bloody Mary

$8.50

Vodka Bloody Mary Mix

Bourbon and Cider Tini

$6.00

Bourbon CranApple Tini

$6.00

Breakfast Shot

$7.00

Irish Whiskey Butterscotch Schnapps Orange Juice Splash of Maple Syrup

Cherry Sazerac

$15.00

Absinthe Cherry Juice Bitters Rye Whiskey Cognac Lemon Slice for garnish Cherry for Garnish

Chocolate Martini

$9.00

Chocolate Vodka Creme De Cocoa Chocolate Irish Creme Chocolate Drizzle Garnish

Colorado Bulldog

$8.50

Cosmopolitan

$8.50

Vodka Citrus Cranberry juice Cointreau Fresh Lime Juice

Dark and Stormy

$8.00

Dark Rum Ginger Beer Squeeze lime slice in Lime slice for garnish

Espresso Martini

$9.00

Espresso Liqueur Espresso Vodka Simple Syrup Espresso Bean Garnish

Gimlet

$7.00

Gin Simple Syrup Lime Juice

HOB TINI

$6.00

Jamison Green Tea

$7.00

Irish Whiskey Peach Schnapps Lemonade

John Collins

$7.00

Whiskey Lemon Juice Simple Syrup Soda Water

Kentucky Mule

$7.00

Whiskey or Rye Ginger Beer Ginger Syrup Muddled Lime Lime Juice

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.50

Vodka (citrus) Splash Vanilla Vodka Muddled Lemon slice Lemonade

Long Island

$8.00

Long Island Liquors (vodka gin rum tequila triple sec) Sour Coke lemon garnish

Mai Tai

$9.00

White Rum Fresh Lime Juice Orange Curacao Orgeat Syrup Dark Rum Floater

Manhattan

$8.50

Rye Whiskey Sweet Vermouth Bitters (angostura) Splash of water Bourbon Cherry Lemon Slice

Margarita (house on tap)

$8.50

Cuervo Tradicional Tequila Orange Tiger Liquor Lime Juice Margarita Mix Splash of OJ

Martini - Gin

$8.50

Gin Dry Vermouth Olive Juice if specified Garnish with olive and lemon slice

Martini - Vodka

$8.50

Vodka Dry Vermouth Olive juice (if specified) Garnish with olive and lemon slice

Mexican Candy Marg

$8.50

Ghost Pepper Tequilla Watermelon Schnapps Sour mix Tajin Rim

Mexican Mule

$7.50

Tequila Muddled Lime Lime Juice Ginger Beer Garnished with Lime

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Vodka Ginger Beer Muddled Lime Ginger Syrup Garnished with Lime

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Bourbon or Rye Whiskey Sugar Bitters (angostura) Splash of Water Orange Twist Bourbon Cherry

Paloma

$9.00

Tequila One Lime Squeezed Pink Grapefruit Juice Splash of Soda Water

Pineapple Upside Down Tini

$8.00

Purple Haze

$8.50

Vodka Blue Curacao Cranberry juice Lemon Slice

Red Tea

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Vodka Orange Juice

Sex On The Beach

$8.00

Vodka Peach Schnapps Orange Juice Cranberry Juice

Sidecar

$9.50

Cognac Orange Tiger Liqueur Lemon Juice Orange Slice Garnish Sugar Rim

Strawberry Daiquiri

$9.00

White Rum Strawberry Puree Lime Juice Lime for Garnish

Tequila Cosmo

$8.50

Tequila Lemon Drop

$9.50

Tequilla Sunrise

$8.00

Tequila Orange Juice Grenadine

Titos & Cran Tini

$6.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Gin Lemon Juice Simple Syrup Soda Water 2 Cherries Lemon Slice

Top Shelf Long Island

$16.00

Titos Vodka Hendricks Gin Bacardi Patron Cointreau Sour Coke Lemon Slice

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

Whiskey Simple Syrup Lemon Juice Orange Slice and Cherry Garnish Grenadine optional

White Russian

$7.50

Kahlua Vodak Heavy Cream

Mezcal Fire Roasted Marg

$7.00

White Tea

$7.00

Empress Martini

$10.00

Lemondrop Shot

$7.00

Specialty Cocktails

Taco St.'s Strawberry Margarita

$11.00

Wise Owl

$13.00

Winter Old Fashioned

$13.00

Uncle Nearest Dark Cherry Lemonade

$12.00

Shamrock shake

$5.00

Uni-Tea Shot

$6.00

Emerald Isle

$6.00

Beer

Draft Beer

Blue Moon 16 Oz

Blue Moon 16 Oz

$7.00

Deep in the jungles of Papua New Guinea and Madagascar grows the perfect ingredient for an extraordinary Porter brewed in Colorado. Breckenridge Brewery’s Vanilla Porter. An ale that has all the chocolate and roasted nut flavor of a classic Porter, with an enigmatic surprise thrown in for good measure.

Boat Show YS 16oz

$7.00

Kona Big Wave

$5.00

Miller Light Pitcher

$14.00
Miller Lite 16 oz

Miller Lite 16 oz

$4.00

Rich flavors of chocolate, vanilla and strawberry are balanced out in the smooth characteristics of this creamy milk stout.

Duck Rabbit Amber Ale

$7.00

Return Of The Mac

$7.50
Hazey Jude

Hazey Jude

$7.50
You Betcha IPA

You Betcha IPA

$7.00

Real caramel infused with a blend of Adams County apples for this cider. Off Dry without being overly sweet.

Trotwood Lager

$6.50

Shiner Strawberry Blonde

$6.50

Abita Purple Haze

$7.00

Blake's Berry Jam

$7.00

Packaged Beer

Bud Light Bottle

$3.25

Budweiser Bottle

$3.25

Coors Light Bottle

$3.25

Corona Extra Bottle

$4.50

Heineken Bottle

$5.50

Stella Bottle

$5.50

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$4.00

Miller Light Bottle

$3.25

Modelo Bottle

$4.50

Rolling Rock Bottle

$4.50

Yuengling Bottle

$4.00

Red Stripe Bottle

$5.00

Busch Light

$2.50

Guiness Cans

$6.00

Angery Orchard

$5.50

Guiness 0.0

$6.00

Heineken 0.0

$5.00

High Noon

$4.00

Sway Seltzer

$4.00

Nutral

$4.00

Budweiser Bucket (5)

$14.00

Bud Light Bucket (5)

$14.00

Miller Lite Bucket (5)

$14.00

Michelob Ultra Bucket (5)

$16.00

Yeungling Bucket (5)

$16.00

Seltzer Bucket (5) High Noon

$17.00

Seltzer Bucket (5) White Claw

$17.00

Coors Light Bucket (5)

$14.00

Busch Light Bucket (5)

$12.00

Cutwater

CW Mai Tai

$6.50

CW Bloody Mary

$6.50

CW Lime Margarita

$6.50

CW Strawberry Margarita

$6.50

CW Long Island

$6.50

CW White Russian

$6.50

Wine

Red Wine

Louis Martini Cabernet Bottle

$29.00

Louis Martini Cabernet Glass

$7.50

Mark West Pinot Noir Bottle

$26.00

Mark West Pinot Noir Glass

$7.50

Project Blackbird Cabernet Bottle

$29.00

Project Blackbird Cabernet Glass

$7.50

Reggae Red

$6.00

Reggae Red Bottle

$24.00

Taylor Port

$4.50

Taylor Port Bottle

$20.00

Rose

Louis Jadot Rose Glass

$7.50

Louis Jadot Rose Bottle

$25.00

White Wine

Canyon Road Moscato Bottle

$18.50

Clos Du Bois Chardonnay Bottle

$24.00

Chateau Riesling Bottle

$18.50

Castello Pinot Grigio Bottle

$24.00

Canyon Road Moscato Glass

$5.00

Clos du Bois Chardonnay Glass

$7.00

Chateau Riesling Glass

$7.00

Castello Pinot Grigio Glass

$6.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Prosecco Glass

$6.50

Sangria

Red Sangria

$6.00

White Sangria

$6.00

Mimosa Flight

4 mini mimosas Strawberry Lemonade Tropical Orange Juice Mango Tangerine

Mimosa Flight

$15.00

Liquor

Bourbon/Whiskey

(Irish) Jameson 1.50oz

$6.50

(Irish) Jameson Orange 1.50oz

$6.50

(Irish) Tullamore Dew 1.50 oz

$6.00

(Scotch) Monkey Shoulder 1.50 oz

$6.00

(Well) Early Times 1.50 oz

$3.50

(Well) Ten High 1.50 oz

$3.50

Bardstown 1.50 oz

$8.00

Basil Hayden 1.50 oz

$9.00

Bird Dog Peach Whiskey 1.50 oz

$5.50

Bird Dog Salted Carmel Whiskey 1.50 oz

$5.50

Brothers bond

$7.00

Buffalo Trace Bottle

$36.00

Clyde Mays 1.50 oz

$9.50

Crown Apple 1.50 oz

$7.00

Crown Peach 1.50 oz

$7.00

Crown Royal 1.50 oz

$7.00

Crown Salted Carmel 1.50 oz

$7.00

Fireball 1.50 oz

$5.00

George Remus Bourbon 1.50 oz

$8.00

Jack Daniels 1.50 oz

$6.50

Jameson Black Barrel

$8.50

Jim Beam 1.50 oz

$6.00

Jim Beam Red Stag 1.50 oz

$6.00

Makers Mark 1.50 oz

$7.00

Makers Mark 46 1.50 oz

$8.00

Rabbit Hole Cavehill

$12.00

Redbreast 12 Year

$15.00

Rubicon Creek Whiskey 1.50 oz

$9.75

Rye Bulliet 1.50 oz

$8.50

Rye Knob Creek 1.50 oz

$7.00

Rye Sazerac 1.50oz

$7.00

Rye Uncle Nearest 1.50 oz

$9.50

Rye Willet 1.50 oz

$13.00

Rye Wiseman 1.50 oz

$8.00

Skrewball Peanut Butter 1.50 oz

$6.50

Tullamore Dew Cider Cast

$6.50

Uncle Nearest 1856 1.50 oz

$11.50

Uncle Nearest 1884 1.50 oz

$7.50

Wilet Rye

$18.00

Wiseman 1.50 oz

$11.00

Woodford Reserve 1.50 oz

$8.00

Jeffersons

$7.00

Jack Daniels Bonded

$7.50

Knob Creek

$9.00

Seagrams 7

$5.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire 1.50 oz

$7.00

Dayton Barrel Company Gin 1.50 oz

$6.00

Eastside Gin

$5.50

Eastside Gin Barrel Aged 1.50 oz

$7.50

Empress

$8.00

Hendricks Gin 1.50 oz

$8.00

Seagrams Gin 1.50 oz

$4.50

Tanqueray 1.50 oz

$6.00

Well Gin 1.50 oz

$3.50

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Disaronno 1.50 oz

$6.00

Baileys 1.50 Oz

$6.50

Chocolate Irish Cream

$5.00

Christian Brothers Brandy 1.50 oz

$5.00

Dusse 1.50 oz

$12.00

Fireball 1.50 oz

$4.00

Frangelica

$5.00

Grand Marnier 1.50 oz

$7.00

Hennessey 1.50 oz

$9.00

Jagermeister 1.50 oz

$6.00

Kaluha

$5.00

King and Dane Coffee Liquer

$5.00

Paul Mason Brandy 1.50 oz

$4.00

Remy 1738 1.50 oz

$10.50

White Chocolate Irish Cream

$5.00

Absinthe (Dayton Barrel Company)

$8.00

Rum

Bacardi 1.50 oz

$5.00

Bacardi Limon 1.50 oz

$5.00

Captain Morgan 1.50 oz

$4.75

King and Dane 1.50 oz

$5.50

Malibu 1.50oz

$5.50

Bacardi Coconut 1.50 Oz

$5.50

(Well) Rum 1.25 Oz

$4.00

Selvarey 1.50 oz

$6.50

Selverey Chocolate 1.50 oz

$6.50

Selverey Coconut 1.50 oz

$6.50

Meyers Dark Rum 1.50 oz

$6.50

Scotch

Glenlivet

$11.00

Highland Park 1.50 oz

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black 1.50oz

$10.50

Johnnie Walker Red 1.50oz

$9.00

Tequila

(Well) Tequila 1.50 oz

$4.00

1800 Reposado 1.50 oz

$7.00

1800 Silver

$7.00

Casamigos Anejo 1.50 oz

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco 1.50 oz

$7.50

Casamigos Reposado 1.50 oz

$9.00

Cenote 1.50 oz

$7.00

Cuervo Tradicional Silver 1.50 oz

$7.00

Dobel 50 Cristalino 1.50 oz

$28.00

Dobel Dimante 1.50 oz

$9.00

Don Julio Anejo 1.50 oz

$13.00

Don Julio Reposado 1.50 oz

$11.50

Espolon Reposado 1.50 oz

$8.50

Espolon Silver 1.50 oz

$6.50

Ghost Pepper Tequila 1.50 Oz

$6.00

Gran Centenarino

$23.00

Gran Coramino

$13.00

José

$5.00

Milagro 1.50oz

$6.00

Milagro Anejo 1.50 oz

$8.00

Milagro Reposado 1.50 oz

$7.00

Patron Reposado 1.50 oz

$10.50

Patron Silver 1.50 oz

$9.00

Prospero

$6.00

Reserva De La Familia Platino 1.50 oz

$15.00

Reserva De La Familia Reposado 1.50 oz

$19.00

Teremana Repo

$8.00

Dulce Vida Blanco

$6.00

Dulce Vida Reposado

$7.00

Dulce Vida Flavor

$5.00

Vodka

(Well) Vodka 1.50 Oz

$4.00

360 Dbl Chocolate 1.50 oz

$4.50

Absolut 1.50 oz

$6.00

Ciroc Flavor

$7.00

Grey Goose 1.50 oz

$9.00

H.O.G. Strawberry 1.50 oz

$7.00

Heart of Gold 1.50 oz

$5.00

Lilly Water, Dayton Vodka 1.50 oz

$6.00

Paramount Cherry Vodka 1.50 oz

$4.00

Paramount Grape Vodka 1.50 oz

$4.00

Smirnoff Carmel 1.50 oz

$5.00

Smirnoff Citrus 1.50 oz

$5.00

Smirnoff Orange 1.50 Oz

$5.00

Smirnoff Vanilla 1.50 Oz

$5.00

Stoli 1.50 oz

$6.00

Stoli Vanilla 1.50 oz

$5.00

Tito's 1.50 oz

$6.00

Van Gogh Coffee 1.50 oz

$6.00

Ketel One

$6.00

Virgin Drinks

Virgin Rita

$5.00

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$5.00

Virgin Blackberry Lemonade

$5.00

Virgin Bees Knees

$5.50

Virgin Sunrise

$5.00

Virgin Cosmo

$5.00

Virgin LemonDrop

$6.00

Virgin Cherry Lemonade

$5.00

Virgin Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Virgin CranApple Tini

$5.00

Virgin Ranch Water

$5.00

Virgin Dark Cherry Lemonade

$5.00

Virgin Blueberry Lemonade

$5.00

Virgin Mule

$4.00

Bourbon Balls

Bourbon Ball Box

Bourbon Ball Box

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

The Tap at W.Social Tap & Table serves this richly storied historic district as common ground for visitors and locals alike. One part neighborhood bar, one part cafe and one part bistro collective, you’re invited to take a moment and share your story with a neighbor, and while you’re at it make a new friend.

Website

Location

1100 west third street, Dayton, OH 45402

Directions

