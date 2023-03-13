  • Home
  The Lumpia Queen - W. Social Tap and Table
The Lumpia Queen - W. Social Tap and Table

1100 West Third Street

Dayton, OH 45402

Take Out Menu

Lumpia

Lumpia (Single)

Lumpia (Single)

$2.50

Lumpia - Ingredients: Minced meat, Rice Noodles, Carrots, Onions and Scallions. Veggie Lumpia - Ingredients: Chopped Cabbage, Rice Noodles, Carrots, Onions and Scallions.

Lumpia (3)

Lumpia (3)

$7.00

Your Choice of minced meat (Beef, Pork or Chicken), mixed in with delicious Rice Noodles, Carrots, Onions and Scallions. Veggie/Vegan Lumpia contains: Cabbage, Rice Noodles, Carrots, Onions and Scallions.

Lumpia (6)

Lumpia (6)

$12.00

6 Lumpia Special! Grab 6 Lumpia for just $2 a Lumpia.

Frozen Packs

Frozen Packs

$20.00

Choose a dozen of your favorite lumpia and save them for later to cook. Cooking instructions are included for deep frying, air frying, and pan frying.

Lunch Specials

#1 Pancit Combo

#1 Pancit Combo

$10.99Out of stock

Enjoy some delicious chicken pancit with your choice of lumpia (chicken, beef, pork or veggie). Also come with sweet chili sauce.

#2 Adobo Combo

#2 Adobo Combo

$10.99Out of stock

Enjoy the signature dish of the Philippines! Includes 2 marinated grilled jumbo wings over a bed of jasmine rice. Also includes your choice of lumpia w/ sweet chili sauce.

#3 Stick and Roll

#3 Stick and Roll

$10.99Out of stock

Get a combination Mouthwatering Marinated Filipino Jumbo BBQ Stick in your choice of Chicken or Pork. long with 3 Lumpia of your choice (Chicken, Beef, Pork or Veggie).

#4 Queen Special

#4 Queen Special

$12.99Out of stock

Try a taste of all 3 of our delicious classics. Pancit, Adobo w/jasmine rice and your choice of 2 lumpia w/sweet chili sauce.

Main Dishes

Pancit

Pancit

$10.99

A Fan Favorite! The Lumpia Queen’s Pancit is full of flavors, colors and delicious aroma. The range of diversity is quite broad from the natural sweetness of the fresh vegetables to the sour and saltiness of its Pacific Island seasoning and sauce. **Can also be served as Vegan and Gluten Free**

Adobo

Adobo

$10.99

The Signature Dish of the Philippines! 3 Marinated jumbo chicken wings grilled to perfection, then stewed in The Lumpia Queen’s homemade Adobo sauce before serving over a bed of Jasmine Rice.

Queen Special

Queen Special

$13.99

Try a taste of all 3 of our delicious classics. Pancit, Adobo w/jasmine rice and your choice of 2 lumpia w/sweet chili sauce.

Stick and Roll

Stick and Roll

$10.99

Mouthwatering Marinated Jumbo Filipino BBQ Sticks. Your choice of Chicken or Pork. Along with 3 Lumpia of your choice (Chicken, Beef, Pork or Veggie).

The Royal Feast

The Royal Feast

$49.99

Feeds 3-5 8 Lumpia (Beef, Pork, Chicken or Veggie) w/sauce 8 servings of Pancit 4 Jumbo Adobo Wings w/Jasmine rice 4 LQ BBQ Sticks (Pork or Chicken)

Chicken Adobo Fried Rice

Chicken Adobo Fried Rice

$6.00+Out of stock

BBQ Sticks

LQ BBQ Stick (Single)

LQ BBQ Stick (Single)

$5.00

Jumbo Tender Filipino BBQ Stick marinated in a mix of Soy Sauce, Brown Sugar, Banana Ketchup and Garlic. Choice or Chicken or Pork.

3 LQ BBQ Sticks

3 LQ BBQ Sticks

$14.00

Drinks

Mango Néctar- Philippines

Mango Néctar- Philippines

$2.00

8.4oz

Guava Nectar - Philippines Brand

Guava Nectar - Philippines Brand

$2.00Out of stock
Soursop Nectar - Philippines

Soursop Nectar - Philippines

$2.00Out of stock

Soursop is a sweet fruit known for its varies health benefits.

Sweet Tea -Gold Peak

Sweet Tea -Gold Peak

$2.50
Unsweet Tea - Gold Peak

Unsweet Tea - Gold Peak

$2.50
Kiwi Strawberry - Snapple

Kiwi Strawberry - Snapple

$2.50

16 oz bottle

Strawberry Pineapple Lemonade- Snapple

Strawberry Pineapple Lemonade- Snapple

$2.50
Watermelon Lemonade- Snapple

Watermelon Lemonade- Snapple

$2.50
Black Cherry Lemonade - Snapple

Black Cherry Lemonade - Snapple

$2.50
Snapple Apple

Snapple Apple

$2.50
Mango Madness - Snapple

Mango Madness - Snapple

$2.50
Mango Tea - Snapple

Mango Tea - Snapple

$2.50Out of stock
Peach Tea - Snapple

Peach Tea - Snapple

$2.50Out of stock
Rain - Snapple Elements

Rain - Snapple Elements

$2.50

Light and Refreshing!! Agave Cactus

Air - Snapple Elements

Air - Snapple Elements

$2.50

Light and Refreshing!! Prickly Pear & Peach White Tea

Tahitian Treat- Fruit Punch

Tahitian Treat- Fruit Punch

$2.50

20

Sunkist Strawberry Lemonade

Sunkist Strawberry Lemonade

$2.50Out of stock
Sunkist Berry Lemonade

Sunkist Berry Lemonade

$2.50
IBC Cream Soda

IBC Cream Soda

$2.50
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.50

16.9oz bottle

Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

16.9 oz bottle

Cherry Pepsi

Cherry Pepsi

$2.50Out of stock
Mango Pepsi

Mango Pepsi

$2.50Out of stock
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50

16.9 oz bottle

Water

Water

$1.00
Fire - Snapple Elements

Fire - Snapple Elements

$2.50Out of stock

Light and Refreshing!! Dragon Fruit

Sunkist Mango Orange

Sunkist Mango Orange

$2.50

20 oz

Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Desserts

Apple Lumpia (2)

Apple Lumpia (2)

$5.00Out of stock
Turon (Plantain) Lumpia (2)

Turon (Plantain) Lumpia (2)

$5.00Out of stock

Plantain, dusted with brown sugar, rolled in a spring roll wrapper and fried till the wrapper is crisp.

Killer Brownie - Brookie

Killer Brownie - Brookie

$2.99Out of stock

Fudge Brownie with Chocolate Chip Cookie Top Crafted by the Brownie Specialists!

Killer Brownie - Chocolatier

Killer Brownie - Chocolatier

$2.99

Rich Chocolate Brownie with Premium Milk Chocolate Chips. Crafted by the Brownie Specialists!

Bourbon Pecan Pie

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$3.99Out of stock

Enjoy a delicious slice of Bourbon Pecan Pie for the Holidays.

Strawberry Cheesecake - Eli’s

Strawberry Cheesecake - Eli’s

$3.99Out of stock

Extras

Side of Rice

Side of Rice

$2.50

Jasmine Rice

Extra Adobo Jumbo Wing

Extra Adobo Jumbo Wing

$3.00
Extra Sauces

Extra Sauces

Side Chicken Adobo Fried Rice

Side Chicken Adobo Fried Rice

$6.00Out of stock

Catering Menu

50 Lumpia Party Tray

50 Assorted NO Pork

$100.00

50 Assorted W/Pork

$100.00

50 Beef Lumpia

$100.00

50 Chicken Lumpia

$100.00

50 Pork Lumpia

$100.00

50 Veggie Lumpia

$100.00

Sweet Thai Chilli Bottle

$8.00

Pancit Party Tray

Traditional Chicken Pancit Half Pan

$75.00

Vegan Pancit Half Pan

$75.00

Gluten Free Pancit Half Pan

$75.00

Adobo w/Rice Party Tray

Adobo with Rice Party Tray Half Pan

$80.00

12 Jumbo BBQ Sticks

12 Jumbo Chicken Filipino BBQ Sticks

$50.00

12 Jumbo Pork Filipino BBQ Sticks

$50.00

Rice and Sauce

Bottle of Sweet Chili Sauce

$8.00

Rice, Party Tray Half Pan

$25.00
All hours
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Serving the Best Homemade Lumpia you'll Ever Have!!

Location

1100 West Third Street, Dayton, OH 45402

