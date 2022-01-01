  • Home
W. Social Tap & Table #3 - Illy's Pizza 1100 W. Third st.

No reviews yet

1100 W. Third st.

Dayton, OH 45402

SIGNATURE PIZZAS

THE ILLUXE

THE ILLUXE

$17.25

Turkey Pepperoni , Turkey sausage, Spinach, 6 cheese blend, onions, mushrooms, olives, and feta

JIVE TURKEY

JIVE TURKEY

$17.25

Turkey pepperoni , Turkey sausage Turkey bacon and 6 cheese blend

BEASTIE BOI (White Sauce)

BEASTIE BOI (White Sauce)

$17.25

Turkey breast, Spinach, onions, mushrooms, 6 cheese blend, olives, and feta on a bed of ILLY’S Signature white sauce.

POP LOCK'N PEPPERONI

POP LOCK'N PEPPERONI

$14.98

Edge to Edge Turkey Pepperoni with our 6 cheese blend.

TALL LIFE (veggie)

TALL LIFE (veggie)

$14.98

Spinach, onions, mushrooms, 6 cheese blend, olives, and feta

DOPE MC (CHEESE/*FREESTYLE)

DOPE MC (CHEESE/*FREESTYLE)

$12.98

The ILLest 6 cheese blend

THE RIOT

THE RIOT

$17.50

Turkey pepperoni, Turkey sausage Turkey bacon, 6 cheese blend, fire roasted red bell peppers, jalapeños, and banana peppers

BIG HOMIE

BIG HOMIE

$17.50

Turkey pepperoni, Turkey sausage Turkey bacon, 6 cheese blend, mushrooms, and onions.

ILLBOY (Crab Sauce)

ILLBOY (Crab Sauce)

$19.98

CrabSauce (smoked alfredo snow crab meat sauce) Cajun shrimp ,red onions, 6 cheese blend, fire roasted red bell peppers, portobello mushrooms and Feta.

OG

OG

$12.98

Fresh Mozzarella, ILLYS Signature Sauce, fresh basil, with a drizzle of olive oil and a sprinkle of Asiago and Parmesan.

5 MICS

$19.98Out of stock

White sauce, red onions, 6 cheese blend, Oyster mushrooms, Feta cheese

THE JERK

THE JERK

$19.98Out of stock

Jerk BBQ Sauce, Carmelized onions, Yellow roasted bell peppers, grilled pineapples, Jerk Turkey Breast and ILLYS 6 cheese blend

SALADS

THE MIX MEDLEY

THE MIX MEDLEY

$12.00Out of stock

Fresh mix of iceberg and romaine lettuce, red onions, mushrooms, cucumbers, kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, pepperoncinis. Topped with parmesan and feta cheese. Served with your choice of dressing. (Comes with one. Additional dressing available for purchase)

The CAPRICE CLASSIK

The CAPRICE CLASSIK

$9.00Out of stock

Fresh sliced mozzarella, Fresh Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Basil layered and drizzled with olive oil and a delicious Balsamic Glaze. Sprinkled with Italian seasoning, Asiago and Parmesan cheese.

DESSERTS

ILLYS CHEESECAKE (refrigerator cheesecake)

ILLYS CHEESECAKE (refrigerator cheesecake)

$6.00+Out of stock

ILLY’s signature refrigerator cheesecake!

JR.’S SWEET POTATO CHEESECAKE

JR.’S SWEET POTATO CHEESECAKE

$6.00+

Savory sweet potato pie and delicious cheesecake layered to perfection.

CHIPS

Grippo’s BBQ

$1.50

DIPPING SAUCES

JALAPEÑO RANCH

$1.00

Housemade jalapeño ranch sauce for dipping.

RED SAUCE

$1.00

ILLY’S Signature Sauce for dipping

HOT HONEY SAUCE

$1.00Out of stock

Honey with a little heat

STARTERS

PPP (PIZZA PEÑA POPPERS)

$9.95

JALAPEÑO Peppers with 6 cheese blend, ILLYS Signature white sauce, Turkey pepperoni, Turkey Sausage, Roasted Red bell peppers and feta. (Jalapeño ranch is optional/sold separately)

CRISPY CHEESE RAVIOLI

$9.25

Crispy panko crusted cheese stuffed Ravioli served with ILLYS Signature Red Sauce

Signature Drinks

TRAP TEA 16oz

TRAP TEA 16oz

$3.50

ILLY’s signature Hibiscus TEA

Faygo Drinks

FIREWORK

$2.25Out of stock

PINEAPPLE WATERMELON

$2.25

GRAPE

$2.25

RED POP

$2.25

COLA

$2.25

MOON MIST

$2.25

Cotton Candy

$2.25

CRÈME SODA

$2.25

ORANGE

$2.25

PINEAPPLE

$2.25Out of stock

PEACH

$2.25

Clear Fruit

ISLAND BREEZE

$2.25

CHERRY BLAST

$2.25

GRAPE

$2.25

BLACKBERRY RUSH

$2.25Out of stock

FRUIT PUNCH

$2.25

ORANGE DREAM

$2.25

STRAWBERRY WATERMELON

$2.25

PINEAPPLE

$2.25

PEACH FLING

$2.25

BERRY DELIGHT

$2.25Out of stock

Everfresh Juice

Mango

$2.25Out of stock

16 oz juice

Kiwi Strawberry

$2.25

16 oz juice

Peach Watermelon

$2.25

16 oz juice

Pineapple Watermelon

$2.25Out of stock

16 oz juice

White Grape

$2.25

16 oz juice

Mandarin Orange Mango

$2.25

16 oz juice

Peach Pear Plum

$2.25

16 oz juice

Bottled Water

Bottled water

$1.00

16 oz bottle

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

80’s 90’s Hip Hop themed pizza joint serving healthier protein options. All pizzas are 10” and come with our signature 6 cheese blend.

Location

1100 W. Third st., Dayton, OH 45402

Directions

