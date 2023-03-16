Restaurant header imageView gallery

DE'LISH

review star

No reviews yet

1100 WEST THRD ST.

DAYTON, OH 45402

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

DE'LISH SOUL ROLL
BUFFALO CHICKEN EGGROLL
LOUISIANA PASTA

AWARD WINNING EGGROLLS ON THE GO!

BUFFALO CHICKEN EGGROLLS

$50.00Out of stock

10 OF YOUR FAVORITE AWARD WINNING EGGROLLS TO COOK AT HOME!

DE'LISH EGGROLLS

$50.00Out of stock

10 OF YOUR FAVORITE AWARD WINNING EGGROLLS TO COOK AT HOME!

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN EGGROLLS

$50.00Out of stock

10 OF YOUR FAVORITE AWARD WINNING EGGROLLS TO COOK AT HOME!50

SPECIALITY EGGROLLS

$50.00Out of stock

10 OF YOUR FAVORITE AWARD WINNING EGGROLLS TO COOK AT HOME!

VEGAN EGGROLLS

$50.00Out of stock

10 OF YOUR FAVORITE AWARD WINNING EGGROLLS TO COOK AT HOME!

BEVERAGES

FRESH SQUEEZED LEMONADE

$4.00

FRESH SQUEEZED LEMONADE

LUNCH

BETWEEN THE BUN

BEST DAMN TURKEY BURGER

$16.00

HOUSE SEASONED & HAND-PATTIED GROUND TURKEY TOPPED GRILLED AND TOPPED WITH WHITE AMERICAN CHEESE, MIXED GREENS, A FRIED GREEN TOMATO, HOUSE-MADE ROASTED RED PEPPER AIOLI, RED ONION AND SERVED WITH HOUSE SEASONED FRIES

EGG ROLLS

BUFFALO CHICKEN EGGROLL

$13.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN, CHEESE, FRESH SHAVED CARROTS & CELERY, HAND ROLLED & DEEP FRIED, DRIZZLED WITH HOUSE MADE DILL RANCH

DE'LISH SOUL ROLL

$13.00

AWARD WINNING! SPICY & SWEET COLLARD GREENS, FRESH SHAVED CARROTS, SLOW BRAISED CHICKEN, HAND ROLLED & DEEP FRIED, DRIZZLED WITH SWEET THAI CHILI SAUCE

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN EGGROLL

$13.00

CHICKEN, CHEESE, TRI COLORED PEPPERS,CORN & BLACK BEANS, HAND ROLLED, DEEP FRIED & DRIZZLED WITH A HOUSE MADE DILL RANCH

SPECIALTY ROLL

$13.00

SPECIALTY EGG ROLL OF THE WEEK

VEGAN BUFFALO ROLL

$13.00Out of stock

VEGAN SOUTHWEST ROLL

$13.00Out of stock

GREEN THINGS

DE'LISH SALAD

$15.00

MIXED GREENS, DRIED CRANBERRIES, RED ONIONS, FRESH SHAVED CARROTS, CUCUMBERS, GREEN APPLE SLICES, CANDIED PECANS, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES, RASPBERRY VINAIGRETTE

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES (VEGAN)

$10.00

CORNMEAL CRUSTED GREEN TOMATOES, DEEP FRIED & SERVED WITH A VEGAN ROSTED RED PEPPER AIOLI

VEGAN OPTIONS

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES (VEGAN)

$10.00

CORNMEAL CRUSTED GREEN TOMATOES, DEEP FRIED & SERVED WITH A VEGAN ROSTED RED PEPPER AIOLI

FRIED SHROOMS BASKET (VEGAN)

$15.00

FRESH LIONS MANE MUSHROOMS FROM LOCAL PURVEYOR GUIDED BY MUSHROOMS, HAND BATTERED, FLASH FRIED AND SERVED WITH OUR HOUSE SEASONED FRIES

VEGAN SOUL ROLL

$13.00

SWEET & SPICY COLLARD GREENS, SAUTÉED JACKFRUIT, FRESH SHAVED ORGANIC CARROTS, HAND ROLLED, CORNMEAL CRUSTED, DEEP FRIED AND DRIZZLED WITH A SWEET THAI CHILI SAUCE

WINGS AND THINGS

FRIES

$4.00

HOUSE SEASONED CRINKLE CUT FRIES

LOUISIANA PASTA

$15.00

PENNE PASTA, CHICKEN, CHICKEN ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE, CREOLE CREAM SAUCE, TOPPED WITH CHERRY TOMATOES & PARMESAN CHEESE, SERVED WITH GARLIC BREAD

MACARONI BALLS

$12.00

5 BREADED 5 CHEESE MACARONI BALLS, FLASH FRIED AND DRIZZLED WITH A HOUSE-MADE RANCH

SWEET POTATO CORN MUFFINS

$2.50

FRESH SWEET POTATO CORN MUFFIN

TURKEY CHOPS /FRIES

$18.00

3 SOUTHERN FRIED TURKEY BREAST CUTLETS AND HOUSE SEASONED FRIES

WING BASKET

$13.00

5 NAKED FRIED WINGS WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SAUCE AND HOUSE SEASONED FRIES

SAUCES

BBQ

$0.75

HOT SAUCE

$0.75

DRY BUFFALO

$0.75

RANCH

$0.75

SPICY HONEY GARLIC

$1.00

SWEET THAI CHILI

$1.00

BLUE CHEESE

$0.75

OHIO MAPLE SYRUP

$1.50

ROASTED RED PEPPER AIOLI

$1.00

SWEET THANGS

DESSERTS

DEEP DISH PEACH COBBLA

$11.00Out of stock

DOUBLE CRUSTED AND BAKED DEEP DISH HOUSE MADE PEACH COBBLA

SWEET POTATO BREAD PUDDING

$12.00

A DE'LISH FAV! HOUSE MADE SWEET POTATO BREAD PUDDING TOPPED WITH A HOUSE MADE RUM SAUCE, ORGANIC BLUEBERRIES AND POWDERED SUGAR

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

CAJUN, CREOLE, SOUL FOOD

Website

Location

1100 WEST THRD ST., DAYTON, OH 45402

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Miller's Grind & Brew - Miller's Grind & Brew - 1100 W 3rd St
orange starNo Reviews
1100 W 3rd St Dayton, OH 45402
View restaurantnext
Table 33
orange star4.5 • 949
130 W 2nd St Dayton, OH 45402
View restaurantnext
1Eleven Flavor House
orange starNo Reviews
111 West First Street Dayton, OH 45402
View restaurantnext
Grist - 46 W. 5th Street
orange star5.0 • 70
46 W. 5th Street Dayton, OH 45402
View restaurantnext
Phebe's Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1 S Main St Dayton, OH 45402
View restaurantnext
Bar Granada
orange starNo Reviews
5 West Monument Avenue Dayton, OH 45402
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in DAYTON

The Rootbeer Stande
orange star4.5 • 5,835
1727 Woodman Dr Dayton, OH 45420
View restaurantnext
Butter Café
orange star4.2 • 1,274
1106 Brown St Dayton, OH 45409
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Dayton OH
orange star4.2 • 1,107
453 Miamisburg Centerville Rd Dayton, OH 45459
View restaurantnext
Basil's on Market - Dayton
orange star4.2 • 1,061
312 N Patterson Blvd Dayton, OH 45402
View restaurantnext
Table 33
orange star4.5 • 949
130 W 2nd St Dayton, OH 45402
View restaurantnext
DK Effect
orange star4.8 • 831
1600 E. Third St. Dayton, OH 45403
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near DAYTON
Fairborn
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Miamisburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Springboro
review star
Avg 4.2 (2 restaurants)
Yellow Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston