SoCa Food Truck - W. Social Tap & Table

No reviews yet

1100 West Third St

Dayton, OH 45402

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

WINGS & FRIES
DOUBLES
JERK CHICKEN COMBO


COMBOS

CURRY CHICKEN COMBO

CURRY CHICKEN COMBO

$13.75

Stew Savory mild curry sauce

JERK CHICKEN COMBO

JERK CHICKEN COMBO

$13.75

Slow Smoked with Soca Spice blend

Jerk Double Cheeseburger

Jerk Double Cheeseburger

$10.99

Two 100% pure all beef patties seasoned with our signature mild jerk rubs. It's topped with tangy pickles ,red onion, Tomatoes, chopped Lettuce, our savory Jerk Aioli, Jerk BBQ on Butter toasted Texas Toast, and a fresh order of fries

JERK CHEESESTEAK

JERK CHEESESTEAK

$13.50
JERK RIBS COMBO

JERK RIBS COMBO

$15.00Out of stock

Smoked and jerk Ribs with BBQ sauce

WINGS & FRIES

WINGS & FRIES

$13.00
OXTAIL

OXTAIL

$18.75Out of stock

Braised,stewed slow cooked

VEGAN JERK TOFU

VEGAN JERK TOFU

$13.25

JERK WINGS

$13.50

CURRY GOAT

$17.25
BROWN STEW CHICKEN

BROWN STEW CHICKEN

$13.75

Braised,stewed slow cooked

PAN SEARED RED SNAPPER

PAN SEARED RED SNAPPER

$13.00

Panserad Red Snapper. Topped with Escabache peppers,onions and a savory sauce.

JERKCHICKEN CHEESESTEAK

$13.75

CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.25

CATFISH DINNER

$13.50

POLLOCK DINNER

$11.99Out of stock

ALA CARTE

COCO BREAD

$4.00
BEEF PATTY

BEEF PATTY

$4.00

Beefy,savory,mild

JERK CHICKEN EGGROLLS (2)

JERK CHICKEN EGGROLLS (2)

$7.00

Smoked savory chicken,peppers,cheese

VEGAN EGGROLL (2)

$6.00

JERK CHEESESTEAK EGGROLL

$7.00

DESSERT

PINEAPPLE UPSIDEDOWN CAKE

PINEAPPLE UPSIDEDOWN CAKE

$3.50
GUAVA CAKE

GUAVA CAKE

$3.00Out of stock

Sweet guava p[uree,spongy cake

TRINI COCONUT SUGAR DROPS

TRINI COCONUT SUGAR DROPS

$2.00Out of stock

Sweet coconut brittle

TRINI FUDGE

TRINI FUDGE

$2.50Out of stock
TAMARIND

TAMARIND

$0.50Out of stock

Baked Pastry,Cocont shave,Cane sugar

CURRANTS ROLL

CURRANTS ROLL

$2.00Out of stock

Baked Pastry,Cinnamon,Cane sugar

TRINI CASSAVA PONE

TRINI CASSAVA PONE

$2.00Out of stock

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$2.50

PICKLED PLUMS

$0.50

CARROT CAKE

$4.50

CORNBREAD

$2.25

MUFFIN

$2.50

CURRY MANGO

$2.00

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$3.50

RED VELVET CAKE

$4.50Out of stock

DRINKS

MALTA GOYA

MALTA GOYA

$2.50Out of stock

BROWN SUGAR LEMONADE

$3.00
BOTTLED WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00
HOMEMADE TRINI SORREL

HOMEMADE TRINI SORREL

$3.00
COCONUT JUICE W/ MANGO

COCONUT JUICE W/ MANGO

$2.50
VITA MALT

VITA MALT

$2.50
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50Out of stock
GINGER BEER

GINGER BEER

$2.50
COCONUT JUICE

COCONUT JUICE

$2.50
VERNORS

VERNORS

$2.50
BIG RED

BIG RED

$2.50
SUNKIST

SUNKIST

$2.50
KOOL-AID

KOOL-AID

$2.50
JAMAICAN PINEAPPLE SODA

JAMAICAN PINEAPPLE SODA

$2.50Out of stock
SOLO

SOLO

$2.75
MALTA GUINNESS

MALTA GUINNESS

$2.50

ORANGE JUICE

$2.00

MISTIC

$2.50

7UP

$2.75

STEWARTS CREAM SODA

$2.50

STEWARTS ORANGE CREAM

$2.50

MANGO JUICE

$3.50Out of stock
HIBISCUS JUICE

HIBISCUS JUICE

$3.50
PASSION FRUIT JUICE

PASSION FRUIT JUICE

$3.50
RASPBERRY MALT

RASPBERRY MALT

$2.50
STEWARTS ROOT BEER

STEWARTS ROOT BEER

$2.50

SMOOTHIE

$3.00Out of stock

LIPTON PEACH TEA

$2.50Out of stock
LIPTON GREEN TEA

LIPTON GREEN TEA

$2.50Out of stock
CHUBBY

CHUBBY

$1.00
APPLE JUICE

APPLE JUICE

$2.00Out of stock
SOURSOP FRUIT JUICE

SOURSOP FRUIT JUICE

$3.50

SPRITE

$2.50Out of stock

DRAGONFRUIT JUICE

$3.50Out of stock

PEARDAX

$2.25

APPLE J

$2.25

IRISH MOSS

$2.00

SUPLINGEN

$2.00

PEANUT PUNCH

$2.00

GUAVA FRUIT JUICE

$3.50

KIDS

Grill Cheese/Fries/Drink

Grill Cheese/Fries/Drink

$6.50

VEGAN OPTIONS

CASSAVA FRIES

CASSAVA FRIES

$3.00
RICE & PEAS

RICE & PEAS

$2.00Out of stock
VEGGIE ROTI

VEGGIE ROTI

$11.00
CABBAGE

CABBAGE

$2.50
FRIED RIPE PLANTAINS

FRIED RIPE PLANTAINS

$2.00
VEGGIE FRIED RICE

VEGGIE FRIED RICE

$2.50
JERK TOFU

JERK TOFU

$13.00
DOUBLES

DOUBLES

$4.25
CURRY CHICKPEAS

CURRY CHICKPEAS

$2.50
POTATO WEDGES

POTATO WEDGES

$3.00Out of stock

VEGAN EGGROLL (2)

$6.00

INDIVIDUAL SIDES

MAC & CHEESE

MAC & CHEESE

$4.50Out of stock
VEGGIE FRIED RICE

VEGGIE FRIED RICE

$2.50
LOADED FRIES (CHICKEN)

LOADED FRIES (CHICKEN)

$11.00
CABBAGE

CABBAGE

$2.50
FRIED RIPE PLANTAINS

FRIED RIPE PLANTAINS

$2.50

LOADED FRIES (STEAK)

$12.00

FRIES

$3.25

SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$7.00

ROTI

CHICKEN ROTI

CHICKEN ROTI

$15.00
VEGGIE ROTI

VEGGIE ROTI

$14.00
BEEF ROTI

BEEF ROTI

$13.00Out of stock
SHRIMP ROTI

SHRIMP ROTI

$15.00
PLAIN ROTI SKIN (DAHLPORI)

PLAIN ROTI SKIN (DAHLPORI)

$7.00
GOAT ROTI

GOAT ROTI

$17.00
Bus up Shot

Bus up Shot

$14.00Out of stock

SANDWICHES

RUDE BOY W/ FRIES

RUDE BOY W/ FRIES

$13.00
TURKEY BURGER

TURKEY BURGER

$12.50
JERK CHEESESTEAK

JERK CHEESESTEAK

$13.50

CATFISH SANDWICH W/ FRIES

$10.99

FISH SANDWICH (COD) W/ FRIES

$11.00

RIB TIP

$10.99
Jerk Double Cheeseburger

Jerk Double Cheeseburger

$10.99

Two 100% pure all beef patties seasoned with our signature mild jerk rubs. It's topped with tangy pickles ,red onion, Tomatoes, chopped Lettuce, our savory Jerk Aioli, Jerk BBQ on Butter toasted Texas Toast, and a fresh order of fries

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.75

BLACKENED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.50

JERK CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK

$13.50

JERK CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.75

SINGLE ENTRÉES

JUST CURRY CHICKEN

$8.75

JUST JERK DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

$7.00

JUST CHEESESTEAK

$10.00

JUST FRIED WINGS

$10.00

JUST TOFU

$8.00

JUST JERK WINGS

$10.25

JUST CURRY GOAT

$12.25

JUST BROWN STEW CHICKEN

$8.75

JUST RER SNAPPER

$9.50

JUST CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK

$10.50

JUST OXTAIL

$13.75

JUST JERK WINGS

$10.25

JUST CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.00

JUST JERK CHICKEN

$8.75

JUST RIB TIP

$7.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to SOCA food truck where it's not just food, it's a culture.

Website

Location

1100 West Third St, Dayton, OH 45402

Directions

