Whisk Dessert Bar

Cookies

Triple Chocolate Chip

$2.50

Death By Chocolate

$2.50

Switchback Peanutbutter

$2.50

Brown Butter Snickeroodle

$2.50

White Chocolate Pecan

$2.50

Rainbow Sprinkle

$2.50

Lemon Crinkle

$2.50

Red Velvet

$2.50

Ginger Molassas

$2.50

Royal Icing

$4.00

Oatmeal Cranberry

$2.50

Grasshopper (Mint Chocolate)

$2.50

Egg Cartons

$6.00

Chocolate Crinkle

$2.50

Macron

$2.00

USA/Star Bag Royal Icing

$8.00

Smores

$2.50

1 Dozen Cookies

$27.50

Pumpkin Spice

$2.50

Desserts

Doma Chocolat

$9.00

Cookie Cake Stacker

$6.00

Dbc Pie Slice

$5.50

Lemon Crinkle Pie Slice

$5.00

BBS Pie Slice

$5.00

Key Lime Slice

$8.00

Cake Jar

$7.00

Seasonal Cheesecake Slice

$8.00

Ny Cheesecake Slice

$8.00

Strawberry/Blueberry/Raspberry Topping (Pint Container)

$5.00

Key Lime Pie Slice

$8.00

Banana Pudding Jar

$7.00

Lemon Pie

$40.00

Gift Baskets

Classic Cookie Dozen

$28.00

Cookie & Pastry Dozen

$38.00

Classic Cookie Basket

$50.00

Cookie & Pastry Basket

$72.00

The Big Boy

$100.00

Small Basket

$3.00

Big Basket

$5.00

Hot Cookies

Original Dirty Dozen

$25.00

Dirty Dozen

$25.00

Original Sixer

$13.00

Sixer

$13.00

Pastries

Bouchon

$4.00

Tigre Amandes

$4.00

Macron

$2.00

Drinks

Water

$1.00

Bottled Drink

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$1.50

Iced Cofee

$4.00

Extras

Whisk Shirt

$20.00

Fruit topping (2 oz. container)

$1.00

Fruit Topping (Pint Container)

$3.00

Whisk Shirt

$20.00

Chocolate Bark

$1.00

Chocolate Flower Pot

$6.00

Chocolate Covered Oreos (2 pack)

$2.50

30 Gift Cards

$2.50

Fathers Day Box

$15.00

Big Basket

$5.00

Small Basket

$3.00

Cake Pop Shooters

$5.00

Shooter

$2.00

Rice Crispy Treats

$2.00

Choc Covered Pretzel Stick

$2.00

Whole Desserts

Whole NY Style Cheesecake

$55.00

Seasonal Cheesecake

$55.00

Whole Key Lime Pie

$55.00

Death By Chocolate Pie

$45.00

BBS Pie

$40.00

TCC Pie

$45.00

Lemon Crinkle Pie

$40.00

Cookies & Cream Dream Pie

$55.00

Burger Nights

Burger Combo

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:59 pm
Restaurant info

Shreveport's Go To Gourmet Sweet Shop

Website

Location

724 Azalea Drive, Shreveport, LA 71106

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

