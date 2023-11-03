White Rock Coffee Preston Center
8333 Douglas Ave
Suite 150
Dallas, TX 75225
Drinks
Fall Drink Menu
- S'mores Latte$5.55+
NEW! A double shot of our signature espresso with premium chocolate sauce, marshmallow syrup and steamed milk. Topped with whipped cream and graham cracker crumble. It's a campfire treat in a cup!
- Iced S'mores Latte$4.95+
NEW! This iced latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate, premium chocolate sauce, marshmallow syrup, milk of choice and ice. Topped with whipped cream and graham crumble. A campfire treat in a cup!
- Blended S'mores Latte$5.45+
NEW! This blended latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate, premium chocolate sauce, marshmallow syrup, smoothie powder, milk of choice and ice. Topped with whipped cream and graham crumble. A campfire treat in a cup!
- Tumeric Ginger Chai$5.55+
NEW! Masala Chai with ginger syrup and milk of choice. Masala Chai features a rich and elaborate mix of turmeric, maca, black pepper, clove, and ginger for that warm Fall flavor as well as a boost to your immune system!
- Iced Turmeric Ginger Chai$5.55+
NEW! Masala Chai with ginger syrup, milk of choice and ice. Masala Chai features a rich and elaborate mix of turmeric, maca, black pepper, clove, and ginger for that warm Fall flavor as well as a boost to your immune system!
- Pumpkin Spice Latte$4.55+
A double shot of our signature espresso with our housemade pumpkin syrup and steamed milk. Our housemade syrup is an original recipe made from all natural ingredients: sugar, water, real pumpkin and warm spices. A housemade sugar free version is also available, made with all natural Monk Fruit!
- Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte$4.55+
This iced latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate, housemade pumpkin syrup, milk and ice. Our housemade syrup is an original recipe made from all natural ingredients: sugar, water, real pumpkin and warm spices. A housemade sugar free version is also available, made with all natural Monk Fruit!
- Blended Pumpkin Spice Latte$5.25+
This blended latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate and blended with housemade pumpkin syrup, smoothie powder, milk and ice. Our housemade syrup is an original recipe made from all natural ingredients: sugar, water, real pumpkin and warm spices. A housemade sugar free version is also available, made with all natural Monk Fruit!
- Pumpkin Spice Chai$5.55+
Our vanilla spice chai latte with our housemade pumpkin syrup and steamed milk. Our housemade syrup is an original recipe made from all natural ingredients: sugar, water, real pumpkin and warm spices. A housemade sugar free version is also available, made with all natural Monk Fruit!
- Iced Pumpkin Spice Chai$5.55+
This iced beverage is crafted with our vanilla spice chai, housemade pumpkin syrup, milk and ice. Our housemade syrup is an original recipe made from all natural ingredients: sugar, water, real pumpkin and warm spices. A housemade sugar free version is also available, made with all natural Monk Fruit!
- Blended Pumpkin Spice Chai$5.55+
This blended drink is crafted with our vanilla spice chai, housemade pumpkin syrup, smoothie powder, milk and ice. Our housemade syrup is an original recipe made from all natural ingredients: sugar, water, real pumpkin and warm spices. A housemade sugar free version is also available, made with all natural Monk Fruit!
- Cinderella Latte$5.55+
A double shot of our signature espresso with our housemade pumpkin syrup, white chocolate sauce and steamed milk. Our housemade syrup is an original recipe made from all natural ingredients: sugar, water, real pumpkin and warm spices. A housemade sugar free version is also available, made with all natural Monk Fruit!
- Iced Cinderella Latte$5.55+
This iced latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate, housemade pumpkin syrup, white chocolate sauce, milk and ice. Our housemade syrup is an original recipe made from all natural ingredients: sugar, water, real pumpkin and warm spices. A housemade sugar free version is also available, made with all natural Monk Fruit!
- Blended Cinderella Latte$5.55+
This blended latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate and blended with housemade pumpkin syrup, white chocolate sauce, smoothie powder, milk and ice. Our housemade syrup is an original recipe made from all natural ingredients: sugar, water, real pumpkin and warm spices. A housemade sugar free version is also available, made with all natural Monk Fruit!
Hot Coffee
- Brewed Coffee (House)$2.65+
Our House Blend, served all day every day in our cafes. It is an artful blend of direct trade beans from Guatemala, Colombia and Brazil with tasting notes of caramel and baking chocolate.
- Brewed Coffee (Roaster's Choice)$2.65+
Roaster's Choice Coffee of the Day, brewed fresh daily.
- Espresso$3.25
A double shot of our signature espresso.
- Cappuccino$3.75
A double shot of our signature espresso with beautifully steamed milk. Disclaimer: Please don't let it sit at the cafe too long or the milk will loose its foam.
- Cafe Americano$3.35+
A double shot of our signature espresso with hot water.
- Cafe Latte$3.75+
A double shot of our signature espresso with steamed milk.
- Vanilla Latte$4.55+
A double shot of our signature espresso with premium vanilla syrup and steamed milk.
- Caramel Latte$4.45+
A double shot of our signature espresso with premium vanilla syrup, caramel sauce, and steamed milk.
- Adam Bomb$5.05+
A double shot of our signature espresso with premium vanilla syrup, white chocolate sauce, cinnamon powder and steamed milk.
- White Rocker$5.05+
A double shot of our signature espresso with white chocolate and caramel sauces and steamed milk.
- Cafe Mocha$4.70+
A double shot of our signature espresso with premium chocolate sauce and steamed milk.
- White Mocha Latte$4.70+
A double shot of our signature espresso with white chocolate sauce and steamed milk.
- Caramel Mocha Latte$5.05+
A double shot of our signature espresso with caramel and chocolate sauces and steamed milk.
- Cafe au Lait$3.35+
Our House Blend or Roaster's Choice with steamed milk.
- Jump Start$3.65+
Our House Blend coffee with a double shot of our signature espresso.
- Espresso Cortado$3.75
A double shot of our signature espresso with steamed milk (5oz).
- Espresso Con Panna$3.75
A double shot of our signature espresso with whipped cream.
- Espresso Macchiato$3.75
A double shot of our signature espresso with a dollup of steamed milk.