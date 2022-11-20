Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wholly Stromboli

663 Reviews

$$

410 Denver Ave

Fort Lupton, CO 80621

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Knots
BYOP - Build Your Own Pasta.
10" Triple Bypass 'boli.

Appetizers.

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$8.95

Our signature dough, tied into knots and baked in a buttery garlic sauce until golden brown. Served with side of marinara sauce

Toasted Ravioli.

Toasted Ravioli.

$10.95

Our cheese ravioli, breaded and fried and served with a side of marinara

Boli Bites

Boli Bites

$12.95

Bite sized "Original" Stromboli that are perfect for snacking. Served with a side of our signature marinara sauce

Fried Mac n Cheese

Fried Mac n Cheese

$12.95

Battered Mac n Cheese bites, toasted to golden brown perfection and served with ranch

Gluten Free Garlic Knots.

$12.95
Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$13.95

Fresh mozzarella, Roma tomato and fresh basil dressed with kosher salt and drizzled with balsamic glaze and Corto® Truly olive oil.

10" Stromboli.

10" The Original 'boli .

10" The Original 'boli .

$14.95

Our classic stromboli loaded with Genoa salami, zesty Ezzo® pepperoni, Muenster and provolone cheeses rolled and baked until golden brown

10" Verrazano BLT 'boli.

10" Verrazano BLT 'boli.

$16.95

Piled high with bacon, Black Forest Ham, and provolone, baked then stuffed with cool mayo, lettuce and tomato

10" Bronx Bomber 'boli.

10" Bronx Bomber 'boli.

$15.95

Muenster, Ezzo® pepperoni, sausage, bell pepper, onion, mushroom and black olives

10" Triple Bypass 'boli.

10" Triple Bypass 'boli.

$17.95

Named by our sons, this one lives up to its name. Genoa salami, Ezzo® pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, Muenster and provolone

10" Hulapeno 'boli.

10" Hulapeno 'boli.

$19.95

A truly unique combination, stuffed with cream cheese, ham, Genoa salami, Ezzo® pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, Muenster, provolone, jalapeno and pineapple

10" Meat Me in Manhattan 'boli.

$17.95

Muenster, Ezzo® pepperoni, sausage, meatball, basil, house made ricotta blend, and pepperoncini

10" Philly Cheese Steak 'boli.

10" Philly Cheese Steak 'boli.

$19.95

Sure to make any Philadelphian proud. Lean roast beef, onion, bell pepper, melted provolone cheese and served with our own aioli sauce.

10" BYOB - Build Your Own 'Boli.

10" BYOB - Build Your Own 'Boli.

$8.95

Your choice of meats and cheeses served with housemade marinara sauce

10" Kitchen Sink 'Boli.

10" Kitchen Sink 'Boli.

$24.95

This monster has everything but the kitchen sink in it. Grilled chicken, roast beef, bacon, sausage, ham, meatball, jalapeño, caramelized onion, roasted red pepper, Muenster, provolone, Mozzarella, and mushrooms. You won’t leave hungry! No substitutions or deletions

10" Veggieboli.

10" Veggieboli.

$12.95

Provolone cheese along with sautéed veggies including: onion, bell pepper, mushroom, roasted red pepper, artichoke heart, & diced tomato. Served with a side of our housemade marinara sauce

10" Pizzas.

10" BYOP - Build Your Own Pizza.

10" BYOP - Build Your Own Pizza.

$12.95

It all starts with our housemade pizza sauce and Grande® Mozzarella cheese - You Decide The Rest

10" Great Bambino pizza.

10" Great Bambino pizza.

$17.95

Babe Ruth ate one of these before every game! We combine Italian sausage, Ezzo® pepperoni, bell pepper, onion, mushrooms, black olives and mushrooms

10" Margherita pizza.

10" Margherita pizza.

$14.95

Traditional pizza sauce, fresh whole milk Mozzarella cheese, sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh Basil

10" The Five Boroughs pizza.

10" The Five Boroughs pizza.

$18.95

Meat lover's paradise! House made pizza sauce, mozzarella, loaded with pepperoni, sausage, meatball, bacon & ham

10" The White Plains Pizza.

10" The White Plains Pizza.

$15.95

White hot sweetness. Cream cheese, mozzarella, pepperoni, jalapeno, & pineapple

10" The Queen's Hot Honey Pizza.

$17.95

Cream cheese, Firelli sauce, smoky provolove cheese, grilled chicken, house-made hot honey, fresh basil and Peppadew peppers

30" Shareable Strombolis. - Feeds 4 to 6

30" The Original Boli .

30" The Original Boli .

$36.95

Our classic stromboli loaded with Genoa salami, zesty Ezzo® pepperoni, Muenster and provolone cheeses rolled and baked until golden brown

30" Hulapeno 'Boli.

30" Hulapeno 'Boli.

$57.95

A truly unique combination, stuffed with cream cheese, ham, Genoa salami, Ezzo® pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, Muenster, provolone, jalapeno and pineapple

30" Triple Bypass Boli.

30" Triple Bypass Boli.

$50.95

Named by our sons, this one lives up to its name. Genoa salami, Ezzo® pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, Muenster and provolone

20" New York Style Pizzas.

20" BYOP - Build Your Own Pizza.

20" BYOP - Build Your Own Pizza.

$22.95

Big, thin, foldable slices start with our housemade pizza sauce and Grande® Cheese - You Decide The Rest

Signature Pastas.

BYOP - Build Your Own Pasta.

BYOP - Build Your Own Pasta.

$12.95

Your choice of pasta, sauce. Add some protein to make it even better! Note: Our gluten free pastas are best fresh in house and therefore not available for carry-out.

Chicken Bacon Mac and Cheese.

Chicken Bacon Mac and Cheese.

$20.95

Tender rigatoni tossed in our homemade cheese sauce, grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon and a dash of crushed red pepper to kick it up a little. You won't be disappointed. Note: Our gluten free pastas are best fresh in house and therefore not available for carry-out.

Shrimp Scampi.

Shrimp Scampi.

$17.95

Shrimp, garlic, garlic and more garlic! In a butter lemon sauce tossed with angel hair pasta. [Sorry, Gluten Free pasta is not available for carryout]

Chicken Marsala.

Chicken Marsala.

$20.95

Grilled chicken and sautéed mushrooms in our house made Marsala cream sauce tossed with Fettuccine. Note: Our gluten free pastas are best fresh in house and therefore not available for carry-out.0

Baked Cheese Ravioli.

Baked Cheese Ravioli.

$13.95

Cheese filled ravioli tossed in our house made marinara and topped with broiled mozzarella.

Chicken Parmigiana.

Chicken Parmigiana.

$18.95

Our signature crispy Panko chicken breast topped with our homemade marinara sauce and broiled mozzarella cheese, served over penne pasta. Note: Our gluten free pastas are best fresh in house and therefore not available for carry-out.

Eggplant Parmigiana.

Eggplant Parmigiana.

$17.95

Eggplant, breaded with our seasoned housemade panko. Then we top it with our signature marinara sauce and bubbly, ooey gooey mozzarella cheese

Pasta Arrabbiata.

Pasta Arrabbiata.

$15.95

Arrabbiata in Italian means "Angry". Rigatoni served in our housemade arrabbiata sauce which is a spicy Bolognese sauce with crushed red pepper, cayenne, and lots of garlic. Finished with a hint of alfredo sauce to tame the heat.

Medi Pasta.

$14.95

Back by popular demand! Fettuccini with sauteed onion, bell pepper, mushroom, artichoke hearts, and roasted red pepper in a garlic sauce.

Super Hero Sandwiches.

The Classic Italian Hero.

The Classic Italian Hero.

$16.95

The Classic Italian Hero

Meatball Hero.

Meatball Hero.

$16.95

Our fresh East Coast Style hero roll, Three handcrafted, quarter pound, all beef meatballs, topped with our signature marinara, and broiled mozzarella Served with french fries

Meatball Sliders.

Meatball Sliders.

$21.95

Housemade quarter pound meatballs topped with our signature marinara and brolied mozzarella, nestled between two halves of a garlic knot - Oh Yes! Served with french fries

Chicken Parmesan Hero.

Chicken Parmesan Hero.

$13.95

Our fresh East Coast Style hero roll, stuffed with a Panko crusted chicken breast, topped with our signature marinara and broiled mozzarella

The Philly Hero

The Philly Hero

$20.95

Sure to make any Philadelphian proud. Lean roast beef, sautéed onion, bell pepper, with melted provolone cheese and mayo. Served with french fries

Eggplant Parmesan Hero

$13.95

Our fresh East Coast Style hero roll, stuffed with Panko crusted eggplant slices, topped with our signature marinara and broiled mozzarella Served with french fries

Calzones.

BYOC - Build Your Own Calzone.

$10.94

We start with our signature dough, housemade ricotta blend and pizza sauce - you name the rest. Folded and baked to golden brown perfection!

Original Calzone.

$16.94

Our classic stromboli loaded with Genoa salami, zesty Ezzo® pepperoni, Muenster and provolone cheeses, house made ricotta blaned and pizza sauce. Baked until golden brown

Bronx Bomber Calzone.

$17.94

Muenster, Ezzo® pepperoni, sausage, bell pepper, onion, mushroom and black olives. House made ricotta bland and pizza sauce

Triple Bypass Calzone.

$14.95

Genoa salami, Ezzo® pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, Muenster and provolone with housemade ricotta blend and pizza sauce

Hulapeno Calzone.

$16.95

A truly unique combination, stuffed with cream cheese, ham, Genoa salami, Ezzo® pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, Muenster, provolone, jalapeno, pineapple, housemade ricotta blend and pizza sauce

Meat Me in Manhattan Calzone.

$19.94

Muenster, Ezzo® pepperoni, sausage, meatball, basil, house made ricotta blend, Pizza Sauce and pepperoncini

Salads.

House Salad.

$7.95

Crispy Romaine lettuce with tomato, cucumber, mushrooms, pepperoni, pepperoncini and shaved parmesan then topped with deli style croutons

Family House Salad

$15.95

Our House Salad - Just Bigger! Crispy Romaine lettuce with tomato, cucumber, mushrooms, pepperoni, pepperoncini and shaved parmesan then topped with deli style croutons

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$20.95

A bed of romaine lettuce topped with diced tomato, provolone cheese, hard boiled eggs, black olives, crispy bacon and avocado

Antipasto

Antipasto

$15.95

An assortment of Italian meats and cheeses served on a bed of romaine lettuce with black olives, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini, and Roma tomatoes

Family Antipasto Salad

Family Antipasto Salad

$28.95

A Family Size assortment of Italian meats and cheeses served on a bed of romaine lettuce with black olives, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini, and Roma tomatoes

Classic Caesar Side.

Classic Caesar Side.

$7.95

An improvement on the typical Caesar salad - Chopped romaine lettuce, shaved Grande® Parmesan cheese, roasted red peppers, black olives, tossed with our signature croutons & creamy Caesar dressing

Classic Caesar Full

Classic Caesar Full

$15.95

An improvement on the typical Caesar salad - Chopped romaine lettuce, shaved Grande® Parmesan cheese, roasted red peppers, black olives, tossed with our signature croutons & creamy Caesar dressing

Kids Entrees.

Kids Fried Mac and Cheese bites

$6.95

The perfect handheld treat for little hands. Triangles of fried mac and cheese served with side of ranch dressing

Kids Pepperoni Stromboli

$7.95

Kids Sausage Stromboli

$7.95

Kids Pizza Cheese

$7.95

Kids Sausage Pizza

$7.95

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.95

Kids buttered noodles

$5.99

Our homestyle spaghetti tossed in butter

Kids Penne and Cheese

$6.95

Like Mac and Cheese? Your kiddo will love our Penne & Cheese

Kids Spaghetti with Sausage

$7.95

Our homestyle spaghetti topped with marinara and a sausage link

Kids Spaghetti with Meatball

$7.95

Our homestyle spaghetti topped with marinara and a meatball

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$7.95

You asked for it - we did it! Fettuccini pasta with our handcrafted Alfredo sauce.

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo w/ Chicken

$9.45

Kids Drinks.

Kids Pepsi

$1.95

Kids Diet Pepsi

$1.95

Kids Dr. Pepper

$1.95

Kids Twist Mist

$1.95

Kids Mt. Dew

$1.95

Kids Lemonade

$1.95

Kids Roy Rogers

$1.95

Kids Shirley Temple

$1.95

Kids Chocolate Moo

$1.95

Kids Moo

$1.95

Kids Pineapple Juice

$2.95

Kids Orange Juice

$2.95

Kids Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Bluedevil Cooler

$2.95

Shrek Sour

$2.95

Jolly Rancher

$2.95

Vanilla Gorilla

$2.95

Housemade Italian Sodas

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$3.95

Lightly flavored seltzer water

Non-Alcoholic Beverages (Copy)

Pepsi

$3.96

Diet Pepsi

$3.95

Dr. Pepper

$3.95

Mountain Dew

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Twist Mist

$3.95

Iced Tea

$3.95

Sweet Tea

$3.95

IBC Root Beer

$3.95

Milk

$3.95

Chocolate Milk

$3.95

Adult Orange Juice

$2.99

Adult Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Adult Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Water

Roy Rogers

$3.95

Shirley Temple

$3.95

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Club Soda

Sweet Treats

Traditional Cannoli

$7.50

Two traditional cannoli

Chocolate Cannoli

$7.95

Two chocolate dipped cannoli

Black and White Cannoli

Black and White Cannoli

$7.95

One traditional and one chocolate dipped cannoli

New York Cheesecake

$7.95

Mile high and decadent

Cherry cheesecake

$10.95

Our signature New York cheesecake topped with tangy cherries

Strawberry Cheesecake

$10.95

Our signature New York cheesecake topped with real strawberries in a sweet glaze

Raspberry Cheesecake

$8.95

Our signature New York cheesecake drizzled with Raspberry sauce

Turtle Cheesecake

Turtle Cheesecake

$10.95

As beautiful as it is delicious, this baby is drizzled with Chocolate and caramel sauces and toasted almonds!

Spumoni Ice Cream

Spumoni Ice Cream

$4.25

An Italian classic, bands of cherry, pistachio and chocolate ice cream make this a very special treat

Decadent, Dark Chocolate Gelato

$4.25
Vanilla Bean Gelato

Vanilla Bean Gelato

$4.25
Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Mom's famous Grand Marnier Bread Pudding. Award winning recipe with a Grand Marnier cream sauce. This isn't your ordinary bread pudding! ***Note: Bread Pudding To-Go is served take and bake style and not hot***

Bread Pudding a La Mode

$14.00

Mom's famous Grand Marnier Bread Pudding - Plus Vanilla Bean Gelato! Award winning recipe with a Grand Marnier cream sauce. This isn't your ordinary bread pudding! ***Note: Bread Pudding To-Go is served take and bake style and not hot***

Tiramisu

$7.95

Espresso soaked layers of sponge cake with Mascarpone cheese and cocoa on the top

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$7.95

A decadent and rich dark chocolate fudge cake. It's flourless which naturally makes it gluten free, but not short on flavor or texture.

Wine By The Bottle

PINOT NOIR

$29.00

Violet and cherry aromas lead to raspberry and juicy cherry flavors with hints of berry jam and toasty oak. Goes well with our Manicotti Ala ‘Boli

NERO d’ AVOLA / SYRAH

$25.00

Our House Red has perfumes of fresh red fruits and a delicate but appealing spiciness which goes well with our spicy Arrabiata sauce and pairs well with the Italian Meatloaf Parmesan

MONTEPULCIANO

$29.00

Ruby red color with garnet reflections. The aroma is intense and fruity with hints of vanilla. This wine is full-bodied, tannic and well balanced

MERLOT

$26.00

100% Merlot. Deep ruby with light berry aroma and hints of tobacco and smoke.

CABERNET

$29.00

With notes of blackcurrant and ripe cherries and an inkling of spice that is derived from barrel aging his 100% varietal Cab has good structure and powerful flavor with present tannins, but very delicate.

PRIMITIVO

$34.00

Also known as Italian Zinfandel, this 100% Primitivo has broad, ripe black fruit and spice aromas, with notes of pepper, and toasty vanilla.

VALPOLICELLA CLASSICO SUPERIORE Corvina / Rondinella

$49.00

Sometimes called ‘baby amarone’ this Valpolicella Ripasso sees a second fermentation with Amarone grapes and skins, creating a richer, more complex and exciting wine. Medium bodied, soft in the mouth with a clean and dry finish.

NERO d'AVOLA / CABERNET

$58.00

French oak aged for over 2 years, this multi award winning blend has intense aromas of blackberry, raspberry, & cranberry with hints of licorice, plum, and vanilla. Pairs great with our Bolognese sauce.

AMARONE Corvina / Rondinella / Molinara

$91.00

The ultimate Italian wine - Amarone! Only the ripest recipe (ears) of the grape clusters are harvested when full ripeness is achieved in late October. Immediately following harvest the clusters are dried under shelter in flat wood crates until late January of the following year, greatly increasing natural sugar content and concentration. The dried grapes produce a powerful wine with marvelous flavor which is aged up to three years in Allier and Slovenian oak casks prior to release. If you're never tried Amarone before, you're in for a real treat!

LAMBRUSCO DOLCE

$24.00

Lambrusco is a bubbly, slightly sweet, light hearted red wine served well-chilled Goes great with spicy dishes and is a refreshing low alcohol wine on a warm day!

CHARDONNAY

$27.00

A soft style of Chardonnay with bright apple and sweet citrus fruit character with subtle spice and oak nuances. Pairs well with our classic Fettuccine Alfredo

RIESLING

$24.00

An ‘everyday’ Riesling with crisp apple flavors and aromas with subtle mineral notes Try with the sweet and savory Fiocchi

PINOT GRIGIO

$29.00

This delicious Pinot Grigio is full of flavor with bright notes of honey, apple and wildflowers. It is fresh, clean and lively with a pleasing, lingering aftertaste of ripe pears. This an easy drinking wine that goes well with chicken or lighter dishes such as Mediterranean Pasta

ROSÉ

$28.00

Rosé is all the rage, and this one features Corvina, Rondinella, & Molinara grapes (yes! the famous Valpolicella and Amarone varietals) Pale pink in color with vivid red tints. Intense, elegant, fragrant bouquet of ripe grapes with delicate aromatic notes of ripe strawberries, wild cherries and blackcurrants. Balanced, very savory, fresh and fruity, this wine pairs well with our salads and pasta dishes

WHITE ZINFANDEL

$23.00

The king of blush wines, this wine is sweet on the palate, low in tannins and low in alcohol

STRAWBERRY ZINFANDEL, Bottle

$19.00

A light, fruity zinfandel with hints of ripe strawberries. Try with our classic New York cheesecake for dessert

MOSCATO

$31.00

Naughty, but oh-so-nice, this Moscato is a seductive blend with sweet, fruity, lip-smacking flavors. Guys, skip the poetry and flowers and go straight for the Menage a Trois!

PROSECCO 187ml split

$12.00

Celebrating a special occasion? Italy’s version of Champagne, Prosecco is a white sparkling wine with aromas of apple, pear, and honey. Perfect for your special occasion

Bottled Beer

Bud Light - Bottle

$3.25

Stella Artois - Bottle

$4.00

Budweiser - Bottle

$3.25

Coors Banquet - Bottle

$3.00

Blue Moon - Bottle

$4.00

Peroni - Bottle

$4.00

Coors Light - Bottle

$3.00

Miller Light - Bottle

$3.25

Michelob Ultra - Bottle

$3.50

Draft Beer

Draft - Gen X Mexican Lage Big Choice Brewing, Brighton, CO

$6.50

Like Corona, you'll love this local lager. Wakatu hops give this beer a subtle lime flavor. 5.0% ABV 13 IU

Collision Cold Start - Draft pint

$6.50

From Collision Brewing in Longmont A malty german style amber lager. Caramel, spice, wood, and earthy notes. Perfect for Oktoberfest! 5.9%

Collision Vintage IPA - Draft

$6.50

From Collision Brewing in Longmont Made with heirloom European malts. Hoppy, citrusy, with passionfruit and peach nmotes 5.1% ABV

Mtn Cowboy Peach Sour Ale - Tulip

$6.50

5.25% ABV 5 IBU. Brewed with loads of fresh peach puree and vanilla. Smooth and creamy mouthfeel with a tart finish.

Mtn Cowboy Coconut Porter - Tulip

$7.50Out of stock

9% ABV 20 IBU A ton of fresh coconut puree leads to a boozy coconut flavor rounded out with notes of chocolate

Collision Cannoli Porter - Tulip

Collision Cannoli Porter - Tulip

$7.50Out of stock

A collaboration between Wholly Stromboli and Collision Brewing. Made with Wholly Stromboli cannoli shells! Chocolate and cinnamon aromatics with a creamy chocolate body and bitter sweet dry finish

Cocktails

Italian Margarita on the rocks.

$9.95

Avion Tequila, Disaronno, Sour and Triple Sec

House Margarita on the rocks

$8.95

Lunazul Tequila, Triple Sec and sour

Sides.

Meatball (a la carte)

$3.95

One quarter pound homemade, all beef meatball topped with our housemade marinara and a touch of shaved parmesan cheese Contains trace amount of gluten

Vegetarian Meatball (a la carte)

$5.95Out of stock

One quarter pound homemade, meatball made with Beyond Beef plant based beef. Topped with our housemade marinara and a touch of shaved parmesan cheese Contains trace amount of gluten

Italian Sausage Link (ala carte)

$4.95

Our quarter pound Italian sausage link topped with our housemade marinara and a touch of shaved parmesan cheese

Vegan Sausage (a la carte)

$4.95

NEW! Our quarter pound, Vegan, Sliced Italian sausage link topped with our housemade marinara and a touch of shaved parmesan cheese

Single garlic bread slice

$1.50

One slice of garlic bread

Basket of garlic bread

Basket of garlic bread

$5.95

Four slices of garlic bread served with a side of marinara

Basket of garlic bread with mutz

Basket of garlic bread with mutz

$6.95

Four slices of garlic bread topped with broiled Mozzarella served with a side of marinara

Side of Fries

$2.95

Whole Pepperoncini (3 pc) - side

$0.99

Sauces.

4 oz Housemade Marinara.

$1.49

8 oz Housemade Marinara.

$2.99

16 oz Housemade Marinara.

$5.99

4 oz Spicy Housemade Aioli Sauce.

$1.49

8 oz Spicy Housemade Aioli Sauce.

$2.99

16 oz Spicy Housemade Aioli Sauce.

$5.99

4 oz Housemade Ranch.

$1.49

8 oz Housemade Ranch.

$2.99

16 oz Housemade Ranch.

$5.99

Apparel

Men's T-Shirt

$20.00

Ladies T-Shirt

$22.00

Hat

$20.00

Button

$3.00

Team Hoodie

$40.00

Team Member Items

Server Apron

$9.00

Drink Cup With Straw

$5.00

Spices & Other Fun Stuff

Diablo Spice Shaker

$7.95

Crushed Red Pepper Blend Bottle

$7.95

Salt Grinder

$5.00

Pepper Grinder

$5.00

Salt & Pepper Grinder Set

$10.00

Historic Cannery Cans

$5.00

Wikkistix

$0.50

Firelli Hot Sauce - 5oz Bottle

$7.95

Wholly Stromboli Keychain Flashlights

$5.00

Wholly Stromboli Hot Honey - 8oz Bottle

$8.95

Made in-house, our own hot honey features local Fort Lupton honey and our own special blend of hot peppers.

Firelli EXTRA Hot Sauce - 5oz Bottle

$7.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

East Coast Style Italian - Hand crafted and fresh. We'll feed you like your Mama would! We also offer many gluten-free and vegetarian options!

Website

Location

410 Denver Ave, Fort Lupton, CO 80621

Directions

Gallery
Wholly Stromboli image
Wholly Stromboli image
Wholly Stromboli image
Wholly Stromboli image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Tasting Room at Salt & Acres - 9490 County Road 25
orange starNo Reviews
9490 County Road 25 Fort Lupton, CO 80621
View restaurantnext
La Estrellita - Brighton
orange star4.3 • 1,400
45 N Main St Brighton, CO 80601
View restaurantnext
Pepper's Fireside Grill
orange starNo Reviews
8274 Colorado Blvd Firestone, CO 80504
View restaurantnext
Yummy Ice Cream Rolls, Desserts & More
orange starNo Reviews
11078 cimarron st Firestone, CO 80504
View restaurantnext
Deja Roux Cajun & Soul Food Truck - Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
5199 East 147th Avenue Thornton, CO 80602
View restaurantnext
Gunther Toody's - Thornton - Larkridge - 16755 Washington St
orange starNo Reviews
16755 Washington St Thornton, CO 80023
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Fort Lupton
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Longmont
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Denver
review star
Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)
Greeley
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston