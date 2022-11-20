Wholly Stromboli

AMARONE Corvina / Rondinella / Molinara

$91.00

The ultimate Italian wine - Amarone! Only the ripest recipe (ears) of the grape clusters are harvested when full ripeness is achieved in late October. Immediately following harvest the clusters are dried under shelter in flat wood crates until late January of the following year, greatly increasing natural sugar content and concentration. The dried grapes produce a powerful wine with marvelous flavor which is aged up to three years in Allier and Slovenian oak casks prior to release. If you're never tried Amarone before, you're in for a real treat!