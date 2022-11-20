- Home
- /
- Fort Lupton
- /
- Wholly Stromboli
Wholly Stromboli
663 Reviews
$$
410 Denver Ave
Fort Lupton, CO 80621
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers.
Garlic Knots
Our signature dough, tied into knots and baked in a buttery garlic sauce until golden brown. Served with side of marinara sauce
Toasted Ravioli.
Our cheese ravioli, breaded and fried and served with a side of marinara
Boli Bites
Bite sized "Original" Stromboli that are perfect for snacking. Served with a side of our signature marinara sauce
Fried Mac n Cheese
Battered Mac n Cheese bites, toasted to golden brown perfection and served with ranch
Gluten Free Garlic Knots.
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella, Roma tomato and fresh basil dressed with kosher salt and drizzled with balsamic glaze and Corto® Truly olive oil.
10" Stromboli.
10" The Original 'boli .
Our classic stromboli loaded with Genoa salami, zesty Ezzo® pepperoni, Muenster and provolone cheeses rolled and baked until golden brown
10" Verrazano BLT 'boli.
Piled high with bacon, Black Forest Ham, and provolone, baked then stuffed with cool mayo, lettuce and tomato
10" Bronx Bomber 'boli.
Muenster, Ezzo® pepperoni, sausage, bell pepper, onion, mushroom and black olives
10" Triple Bypass 'boli.
Named by our sons, this one lives up to its name. Genoa salami, Ezzo® pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, Muenster and provolone
10" Hulapeno 'boli.
A truly unique combination, stuffed with cream cheese, ham, Genoa salami, Ezzo® pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, Muenster, provolone, jalapeno and pineapple
10" Meat Me in Manhattan 'boli.
Muenster, Ezzo® pepperoni, sausage, meatball, basil, house made ricotta blend, and pepperoncini
10" Philly Cheese Steak 'boli.
Sure to make any Philadelphian proud. Lean roast beef, onion, bell pepper, melted provolone cheese and served with our own aioli sauce.
10" BYOB - Build Your Own 'Boli.
Your choice of meats and cheeses served with housemade marinara sauce
10" Kitchen Sink 'Boli.
This monster has everything but the kitchen sink in it. Grilled chicken, roast beef, bacon, sausage, ham, meatball, jalapeño, caramelized onion, roasted red pepper, Muenster, provolone, Mozzarella, and mushrooms. You won’t leave hungry! No substitutions or deletions
10" Veggieboli.
Provolone cheese along with sautéed veggies including: onion, bell pepper, mushroom, roasted red pepper, artichoke heart, & diced tomato. Served with a side of our housemade marinara sauce
10" Pizzas.
10" BYOP - Build Your Own Pizza.
It all starts with our housemade pizza sauce and Grande® Mozzarella cheese - You Decide The Rest
10" Great Bambino pizza.
Babe Ruth ate one of these before every game! We combine Italian sausage, Ezzo® pepperoni, bell pepper, onion, mushrooms, black olives and mushrooms
10" Margherita pizza.
Traditional pizza sauce, fresh whole milk Mozzarella cheese, sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh Basil
10" The Five Boroughs pizza.
Meat lover's paradise! House made pizza sauce, mozzarella, loaded with pepperoni, sausage, meatball, bacon & ham
10" The White Plains Pizza.
White hot sweetness. Cream cheese, mozzarella, pepperoni, jalapeno, & pineapple
10" The Queen's Hot Honey Pizza.
Cream cheese, Firelli sauce, smoky provolove cheese, grilled chicken, house-made hot honey, fresh basil and Peppadew peppers
30" Shareable Strombolis. - Feeds 4 to 6
30" The Original Boli .
Our classic stromboli loaded with Genoa salami, zesty Ezzo® pepperoni, Muenster and provolone cheeses rolled and baked until golden brown
30" Hulapeno 'Boli.
A truly unique combination, stuffed with cream cheese, ham, Genoa salami, Ezzo® pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, Muenster, provolone, jalapeno and pineapple
30" Triple Bypass Boli.
Named by our sons, this one lives up to its name. Genoa salami, Ezzo® pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, Muenster and provolone
20" New York Style Pizzas.
Signature Pastas.
BYOP - Build Your Own Pasta.
Your choice of pasta, sauce. Add some protein to make it even better! Note: Our gluten free pastas are best fresh in house and therefore not available for carry-out.
Chicken Bacon Mac and Cheese.
Tender rigatoni tossed in our homemade cheese sauce, grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon and a dash of crushed red pepper to kick it up a little. You won't be disappointed. Note: Our gluten free pastas are best fresh in house and therefore not available for carry-out.
Shrimp Scampi.
Shrimp, garlic, garlic and more garlic! In a butter lemon sauce tossed with angel hair pasta. [Sorry, Gluten Free pasta is not available for carryout]
Chicken Marsala.
Grilled chicken and sautéed mushrooms in our house made Marsala cream sauce tossed with Fettuccine. Note: Our gluten free pastas are best fresh in house and therefore not available for carry-out.0
Baked Cheese Ravioli.
Cheese filled ravioli tossed in our house made marinara and topped with broiled mozzarella.
Chicken Parmigiana.
Our signature crispy Panko chicken breast topped with our homemade marinara sauce and broiled mozzarella cheese, served over penne pasta. Note: Our gluten free pastas are best fresh in house and therefore not available for carry-out.
Eggplant Parmigiana.
Eggplant, breaded with our seasoned housemade panko. Then we top it with our signature marinara sauce and bubbly, ooey gooey mozzarella cheese
Pasta Arrabbiata.
Arrabbiata in Italian means "Angry". Rigatoni served in our housemade arrabbiata sauce which is a spicy Bolognese sauce with crushed red pepper, cayenne, and lots of garlic. Finished with a hint of alfredo sauce to tame the heat.
Medi Pasta.
Back by popular demand! Fettuccini with sauteed onion, bell pepper, mushroom, artichoke hearts, and roasted red pepper in a garlic sauce.
Super Hero Sandwiches.
The Classic Italian Hero.
The Classic Italian Hero
Meatball Hero.
Our fresh East Coast Style hero roll, Three handcrafted, quarter pound, all beef meatballs, topped with our signature marinara, and broiled mozzarella Served with french fries
Meatball Sliders.
Housemade quarter pound meatballs topped with our signature marinara and brolied mozzarella, nestled between two halves of a garlic knot - Oh Yes! Served with french fries
Chicken Parmesan Hero.
Our fresh East Coast Style hero roll, stuffed with a Panko crusted chicken breast, topped with our signature marinara and broiled mozzarella
The Philly Hero
Sure to make any Philadelphian proud. Lean roast beef, sautéed onion, bell pepper, with melted provolone cheese and mayo. Served with french fries
Eggplant Parmesan Hero
Our fresh East Coast Style hero roll, stuffed with Panko crusted eggplant slices, topped with our signature marinara and broiled mozzarella Served with french fries
Calzones.
BYOC - Build Your Own Calzone.
We start with our signature dough, housemade ricotta blend and pizza sauce - you name the rest. Folded and baked to golden brown perfection!
Original Calzone.
Our classic stromboli loaded with Genoa salami, zesty Ezzo® pepperoni, Muenster and provolone cheeses, house made ricotta blaned and pizza sauce. Baked until golden brown
Bronx Bomber Calzone.
Muenster, Ezzo® pepperoni, sausage, bell pepper, onion, mushroom and black olives. House made ricotta bland and pizza sauce
Triple Bypass Calzone.
Genoa salami, Ezzo® pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, Muenster and provolone with housemade ricotta blend and pizza sauce
Hulapeno Calzone.
A truly unique combination, stuffed with cream cheese, ham, Genoa salami, Ezzo® pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, Muenster, provolone, jalapeno, pineapple, housemade ricotta blend and pizza sauce
Meat Me in Manhattan Calzone.
Muenster, Ezzo® pepperoni, sausage, meatball, basil, house made ricotta blend, Pizza Sauce and pepperoncini
Salads.
House Salad.
Crispy Romaine lettuce with tomato, cucumber, mushrooms, pepperoni, pepperoncini and shaved parmesan then topped with deli style croutons
Family House Salad
Our House Salad - Just Bigger! Crispy Romaine lettuce with tomato, cucumber, mushrooms, pepperoni, pepperoncini and shaved parmesan then topped with deli style croutons
Cobb Salad
A bed of romaine lettuce topped with diced tomato, provolone cheese, hard boiled eggs, black olives, crispy bacon and avocado
Antipasto
An assortment of Italian meats and cheeses served on a bed of romaine lettuce with black olives, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini, and Roma tomatoes
Family Antipasto Salad
A Family Size assortment of Italian meats and cheeses served on a bed of romaine lettuce with black olives, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini, and Roma tomatoes
Classic Caesar Side.
An improvement on the typical Caesar salad - Chopped romaine lettuce, shaved Grande® Parmesan cheese, roasted red peppers, black olives, tossed with our signature croutons & creamy Caesar dressing
Classic Caesar Full
An improvement on the typical Caesar salad - Chopped romaine lettuce, shaved Grande® Parmesan cheese, roasted red peppers, black olives, tossed with our signature croutons & creamy Caesar dressing
Kids Entrees.
Kids Fried Mac and Cheese bites
The perfect handheld treat for little hands. Triangles of fried mac and cheese served with side of ranch dressing
Kids Pepperoni Stromboli
Kids Sausage Stromboli
Kids Pizza Cheese
Kids Sausage Pizza
Kids Pepperoni Pizza
Kids buttered noodles
Our homestyle spaghetti tossed in butter
Kids Penne and Cheese
Like Mac and Cheese? Your kiddo will love our Penne & Cheese
Kids Spaghetti with Sausage
Our homestyle spaghetti topped with marinara and a sausage link
Kids Spaghetti with Meatball
Our homestyle spaghetti topped with marinara and a meatball
Kids Fettuccine Alfredo
You asked for it - we did it! Fettuccini pasta with our handcrafted Alfredo sauce.
Kids Fettuccine Alfredo w/ Chicken
Kids Drinks.
Kids Pepsi
Kids Diet Pepsi
Kids Dr. Pepper
Kids Twist Mist
Kids Mt. Dew
Kids Lemonade
Kids Roy Rogers
Kids Shirley Temple
Kids Chocolate Moo
Kids Moo
Kids Pineapple Juice
Kids Orange Juice
Kids Cranberry Juice
Bluedevil Cooler
Shrek Sour
Jolly Rancher
Vanilla Gorilla
Housemade Italian Sodas
Non-Alcoholic Beverages (Copy)
Sweet Treats
Traditional Cannoli
Two traditional cannoli
Chocolate Cannoli
Two chocolate dipped cannoli
Black and White Cannoli
One traditional and one chocolate dipped cannoli
New York Cheesecake
Mile high and decadent
Cherry cheesecake
Our signature New York cheesecake topped with tangy cherries
Strawberry Cheesecake
Our signature New York cheesecake topped with real strawberries in a sweet glaze
Raspberry Cheesecake
Our signature New York cheesecake drizzled with Raspberry sauce
Turtle Cheesecake
As beautiful as it is delicious, this baby is drizzled with Chocolate and caramel sauces and toasted almonds!
Spumoni Ice Cream
An Italian classic, bands of cherry, pistachio and chocolate ice cream make this a very special treat
Decadent, Dark Chocolate Gelato
Vanilla Bean Gelato
Bread Pudding
Mom's famous Grand Marnier Bread Pudding. Award winning recipe with a Grand Marnier cream sauce. This isn't your ordinary bread pudding! ***Note: Bread Pudding To-Go is served take and bake style and not hot***
Bread Pudding a La Mode
Mom's famous Grand Marnier Bread Pudding - Plus Vanilla Bean Gelato! Award winning recipe with a Grand Marnier cream sauce. This isn't your ordinary bread pudding! ***Note: Bread Pudding To-Go is served take and bake style and not hot***
Tiramisu
Espresso soaked layers of sponge cake with Mascarpone cheese and cocoa on the top
Flourless Chocolate Torte
A decadent and rich dark chocolate fudge cake. It's flourless which naturally makes it gluten free, but not short on flavor or texture.
Wine By The Bottle
PINOT NOIR
Violet and cherry aromas lead to raspberry and juicy cherry flavors with hints of berry jam and toasty oak. Goes well with our Manicotti Ala ‘Boli
NERO d’ AVOLA / SYRAH
Our House Red has perfumes of fresh red fruits and a delicate but appealing spiciness which goes well with our spicy Arrabiata sauce and pairs well with the Italian Meatloaf Parmesan
MONTEPULCIANO
Ruby red color with garnet reflections. The aroma is intense and fruity with hints of vanilla. This wine is full-bodied, tannic and well balanced
MERLOT
100% Merlot. Deep ruby with light berry aroma and hints of tobacco and smoke.
CABERNET
With notes of blackcurrant and ripe cherries and an inkling of spice that is derived from barrel aging his 100% varietal Cab has good structure and powerful flavor with present tannins, but very delicate.
PRIMITIVO
Also known as Italian Zinfandel, this 100% Primitivo has broad, ripe black fruit and spice aromas, with notes of pepper, and toasty vanilla.
VALPOLICELLA CLASSICO SUPERIORE Corvina / Rondinella
Sometimes called ‘baby amarone’ this Valpolicella Ripasso sees a second fermentation with Amarone grapes and skins, creating a richer, more complex and exciting wine. Medium bodied, soft in the mouth with a clean and dry finish.
NERO d'AVOLA / CABERNET
French oak aged for over 2 years, this multi award winning blend has intense aromas of blackberry, raspberry, & cranberry with hints of licorice, plum, and vanilla. Pairs great with our Bolognese sauce.
AMARONE Corvina / Rondinella / Molinara
The ultimate Italian wine - Amarone! Only the ripest recipe (ears) of the grape clusters are harvested when full ripeness is achieved in late October. Immediately following harvest the clusters are dried under shelter in flat wood crates until late January of the following year, greatly increasing natural sugar content and concentration. The dried grapes produce a powerful wine with marvelous flavor which is aged up to three years in Allier and Slovenian oak casks prior to release. If you're never tried Amarone before, you're in for a real treat!
LAMBRUSCO DOLCE
Lambrusco is a bubbly, slightly sweet, light hearted red wine served well-chilled Goes great with spicy dishes and is a refreshing low alcohol wine on a warm day!
CHARDONNAY
A soft style of Chardonnay with bright apple and sweet citrus fruit character with subtle spice and oak nuances. Pairs well with our classic Fettuccine Alfredo
RIESLING
An ‘everyday’ Riesling with crisp apple flavors and aromas with subtle mineral notes Try with the sweet and savory Fiocchi
PINOT GRIGIO
This delicious Pinot Grigio is full of flavor with bright notes of honey, apple and wildflowers. It is fresh, clean and lively with a pleasing, lingering aftertaste of ripe pears. This an easy drinking wine that goes well with chicken or lighter dishes such as Mediterranean Pasta
ROSÉ
Rosé is all the rage, and this one features Corvina, Rondinella, & Molinara grapes (yes! the famous Valpolicella and Amarone varietals) Pale pink in color with vivid red tints. Intense, elegant, fragrant bouquet of ripe grapes with delicate aromatic notes of ripe strawberries, wild cherries and blackcurrants. Balanced, very savory, fresh and fruity, this wine pairs well with our salads and pasta dishes
WHITE ZINFANDEL
The king of blush wines, this wine is sweet on the palate, low in tannins and low in alcohol
STRAWBERRY ZINFANDEL, Bottle
A light, fruity zinfandel with hints of ripe strawberries. Try with our classic New York cheesecake for dessert
MOSCATO
Naughty, but oh-so-nice, this Moscato is a seductive blend with sweet, fruity, lip-smacking flavors. Guys, skip the poetry and flowers and go straight for the Menage a Trois!
PROSECCO 187ml split
Celebrating a special occasion? Italy’s version of Champagne, Prosecco is a white sparkling wine with aromas of apple, pear, and honey. Perfect for your special occasion
Bottled Beer
Draft Beer
Draft - Gen X Mexican Lage Big Choice Brewing, Brighton, CO
Like Corona, you'll love this local lager. Wakatu hops give this beer a subtle lime flavor. 5.0% ABV 13 IU
Collision Cold Start - Draft pint
From Collision Brewing in Longmont A malty german style amber lager. Caramel, spice, wood, and earthy notes. Perfect for Oktoberfest! 5.9%
Collision Vintage IPA - Draft
From Collision Brewing in Longmont Made with heirloom European malts. Hoppy, citrusy, with passionfruit and peach nmotes 5.1% ABV
Mtn Cowboy Peach Sour Ale - Tulip
5.25% ABV 5 IBU. Brewed with loads of fresh peach puree and vanilla. Smooth and creamy mouthfeel with a tart finish.
Mtn Cowboy Coconut Porter - Tulip
9% ABV 20 IBU A ton of fresh coconut puree leads to a boozy coconut flavor rounded out with notes of chocolate
Collision Cannoli Porter - Tulip
A collaboration between Wholly Stromboli and Collision Brewing. Made with Wholly Stromboli cannoli shells! Chocolate and cinnamon aromatics with a creamy chocolate body and bitter sweet dry finish
Cocktails
Sides.
Meatball (a la carte)
One quarter pound homemade, all beef meatball topped with our housemade marinara and a touch of shaved parmesan cheese Contains trace amount of gluten
Vegetarian Meatball (a la carte)
One quarter pound homemade, meatball made with Beyond Beef plant based beef. Topped with our housemade marinara and a touch of shaved parmesan cheese Contains trace amount of gluten
Italian Sausage Link (ala carte)
Our quarter pound Italian sausage link topped with our housemade marinara and a touch of shaved parmesan cheese
Vegan Sausage (a la carte)
NEW! Our quarter pound, Vegan, Sliced Italian sausage link topped with our housemade marinara and a touch of shaved parmesan cheese
Single garlic bread slice
One slice of garlic bread
Basket of garlic bread
Four slices of garlic bread served with a side of marinara
Basket of garlic bread with mutz
Four slices of garlic bread topped with broiled Mozzarella served with a side of marinara
Side of Fries
Whole Pepperoncini (3 pc) - side
Sauces.
Team Member Items
Spices & Other Fun Stuff
Diablo Spice Shaker
Crushed Red Pepper Blend Bottle
Salt Grinder
Pepper Grinder
Salt & Pepper Grinder Set
Historic Cannery Cans
Wikkistix
Firelli Hot Sauce - 5oz Bottle
Wholly Stromboli Keychain Flashlights
Wholly Stromboli Hot Honey - 8oz Bottle
Made in-house, our own hot honey features local Fort Lupton honey and our own special blend of hot peppers.
Firelli EXTRA Hot Sauce - 5oz Bottle
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
East Coast Style Italian - Hand crafted and fresh. We'll feed you like your Mama would! We also offer many gluten-free and vegetarian options!
410 Denver Ave, Fort Lupton, CO 80621