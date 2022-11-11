Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Tasting Room at Salt & Acres 9490 County Road 25

review star

No reviews yet

9490 County Road 25

Fort Lupton, CO 80621

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sharable Plates

Charcuterie Board

$38.00

Feeds 3-4 People

Bread & Butter

$8.00

Assorted baguette & olive bread served with whipped butter, salt, award winning olive oil & aged balsamic.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$16.00

Seasonal Ravioli

$16.00

Pumpkin Raviolis

Flatbread Pizza

$16.00

Seasonal Hummus

$16.00

Sweets

Chocolate Bon Bons Each

$2.50

4 pieces of assorted chocolates

Olive Oil Cake

$8.00

An Italian classic, made from our award wining olive oil and dusted with powdered sugar.

Seasonal Dessert

$8.00

S'mores Kit

$12.00

Extra & Kids

Kids Plate

$8.00

Kids Box includes rotating fruits, veggies, meats, cheeses and crackers.

Extra Crackers

$2.00

Extra Pita

$2.00

Extra Meat

$6.00

Extra Raw Veggies

$2.00

Extra Baguette

$4.00

Extra Olive Bread

$4.00

Extra Gluten Free Bread

$4.00

Red Wine

House Red Blend

House Red Blend

$12.00+
Pinot Noir

Pinot Noir

$15.00+
Cabernet Sauvignon

Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00+

White Wine

House White Blend

House White Blend

$12.00+
Pinot Grigio

Pinot Grigio

$15.00+
Chardonnay

Chardonnay

$15.00+
Champagne- Piper-Heidsieck Brut

Champagne- Piper-Heidsieck Brut

$18.00+

Piper-Heidsieck Brut

Beer

Easy as Pie (SOMETHING)

$12.00

Kalvin & Hops (SOMETHING)

$12.00

Tacomatic (SOMETHING)

$12.00

Cobbler Stand (SOMETHING)

$12.00

Sometoberfest (SOMETHING)

$12.00

Peach, Please! (SOMETHING)

$12.00

Side Hustle (SOMETHING)

$12.00

Spirits

Juniper Jones Gin

Juniper Jones Gin

$14.00+

A perfect balance between a London Dry (juniper forward) Gin and a New World, softer botanical driven gin. 48.5%/97 proof Flavor Profile: Muter juniper, dill, cucumber, dark chocolate

Annika Jones Vodka

Annika Jones Vodka

$14.00+

A single-estate, Colorado-grown grain spirit featuring Scandinavian-style Oland Wheat specially grown for The Family Jones. Clean and crisp with a slightly floral touch. 40% ABV/ 80 Proof Flavor Profile: Spearmint, ripened corn, butterscotch

Ella Jones Bourbon

Ella Jones Bourbon

$14.00+

House Whiskey

$11.00+

House Vodka

$11.00+

House Gin

$11.00+

Cosmo Automatic Jones

$16.00

Smoked Old Fashioned Automatic Jones

$16.00

Martini Automatic Jones

$16.00

Rock & Rye Automatic Jones

$16.00

Lalo

$14.00+

Other

Ranch Rider- Tequila Paloma

Ranch Rider- Tequila Paloma

$10.00

Our take on Mexico’s favorite cocktail. Reposado tequila, sparkling water, sea salt, & fresh squeezed grapefruit, lime, & orange. 5.99% ABV 134 CALORIES 3.5G SUGAR GLUTEN FREE 5.8 CARBS

Ranch Rider- Ranch Water

Ranch Rider- Ranch Water

$10.00

No corners cut. Just limes. Reposado tequila, sparkling water & fresh-squeezed lime. 5.99% ABV 119 CALORIES 0.5G SUGAR GLUTEN-FREE 1.5 CARBS

Ranch Rider- Margarita

Ranch Rider- Margarita

$10.00

Ain’t no marg like it. Reposado tequila, sparkling water, sea salt, and fresh-squeezed orange and lime. 5.99% ABV 129 CALORIES 1.8G SUGAR GLUTEN-FREE 4.7 CARBS

High Noon

$8.00

Clear the Keg

$20.00

Non Alcoholic

Rocky Mountain Soda

$5.00

Boxed Water

$5.00

San Pellegrino

$6.00

Italian Soda

$5.00

RedBull

$6.00

Specialty Cocktails

Pop Goes the Juniper (GIN)

$16.00

Red Dress (VODKA)

$16.00

Autumn Shotgun (TEQUILA)

$16.00

Dark Nights Ahead (WHISKEY)

$16.00

Fall Negroni (GIN)

$16.00

Wine Flights

Wine Flight

$15.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Tasting room featuring Ampersands Wine, local beer and spirits. Charcuterie boards and tapa style appetizers rotate seasonally.

Location

9490 County Road 25, Fort Lupton, CO 80621

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Wholly Stromboli
orange star4.4 • 663
410 Denver Ave Fort Lupton, CO 80621
View restaurantnext
Pepper's Fireside Grill
orange starNo Reviews
8274 Colorado Blvd Firestone, CO 80504
View restaurantnext
Yummy Ice Cream Rolls, Desserts & More
orange starNo Reviews
11078 cimarron st Firestone, CO 80504
View restaurantnext
Outworld Brewing
orange star4.8 • 261
1725 Vista View Drive Longmont, CO 80504
View restaurantnext
La Estrellita - Brighton
orange star4.3 • 1,400
45 N Main St Brighton, CO 80601
View restaurantnext
Gunther Toody's - Thornton - Larkridge - 16755 Washington St
orange starNo Reviews
16755 Washington St Thornton, CO 80023
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fort Lupton

Wholly Stromboli
orange star4.4 • 663
410 Denver Ave Fort Lupton, CO 80621
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Lupton
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Longmont
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Denver
review star
Avg 4.4 (631 restaurants)
Greeley
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston