The Tasting Room at Salt & Acres 9490 County Road 25
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Tasting room featuring Ampersands Wine, local beer and spirits. Charcuterie boards and tapa style appetizers rotate seasonally.
Location
9490 County Road 25, Fort Lupton, CO 80621
