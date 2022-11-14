Yummy Ice Cream Rolls, Desserts & More imageView gallery

Yummy Ice Cream Rolls, Desserts & More

review star

No reviews yet

11078 cimarron st

Unit D

Firestone, CO 80504

Elote En Vaso
Banana, Ferrero and Nutella Ice Cream Roll
Strawberry Ice Cream Roll

Ice Cream Rolls

Avocado Ice Cream Roll

Avocado Ice Cream Roll

$7.99
Banana, Ferrero and Nutella Ice Cream Roll

Banana, Ferrero and Nutella Ice Cream Roll

$7.99
Berries Ice Cream Roll

Berries Ice Cream Roll

$7.99

Blueberry, Blackberries, Raspberries, Strawberries, Strawberry Sauce, Whip Cream

Ice Cream Rolls

$7.99
Mango Ice Cream Roll

Mango Ice Cream Roll

$7.99
Oreo Ice Cream Roll

Oreo Ice Cream Roll

$7.99
Strawberry Ice Cream Roll

Strawberry Ice Cream Roll

$7.99

Fresh and natural Strawberries, Whip Cream

Gansito Ice Cream Roll

$7.99

Strawberry Barritas Ice Cream Roll

$7.99

Piña Barritas Ice Cream Roll

$7.99

Nuez Ice Cream Roll

$7.99

Coco Ice Cream Roll

$7.99

Piña Ice cream Roll

$7.99

Strawberry Banana Ice Cream Roll

$7.99

Pingüino Ice Cream Roll

$7.99

Coffee Ice Cream Roll

$7.99

Mazapan Ice Cream Roll

$7.99

Chocolate Ice Cream Roll

$7.99

Vanilla Ice Cream Rolls

$7.99

Ice Cream Tacos

Ice Cream Tacos

$6.49

Strawberry Taco

$6.49

Mango Taco

$6.49

Berries Taco

$6.49

OreoTaco

$6.49

Ferraro Taco

$6.49

Gansito Taco

$6.49

Coco Taco

$6.49

Nuez Taco

$6.49

Avocado Taco

$6.49

Strawberry Barritas Taco

$6.49

Pineapple Barritas Taco

$6.49

Coffee Taco

$6.49

Vanilla Taco

$6.49

Pinguino Taco

$6.49

Piña Taco

$6.49

Strawberry Banana Taco

$6.49

Chocolate Taco

$6.49

Mazapan Taco

$6.49

Crepes

Strawberry Crepe

Strawberry Crepe

$11.49

Banana Crepe

$11.49
Strawberry Banana Crepe

Strawberry Banana Crepe

$11.49

Berries Crepe

$11.49

Fruit

Fresas Con Crema

Fresas Con Crema

$6.99
Pepino Preparado

Pepino Preparado

$6.79
Yogur Preparado

Yogur Preparado

$5.99
Coctel De Frutas

Coctel De Frutas

$7.39
Escamocha

Escamocha

$7.39

Nachos

Tostitos Con Camaron

$11.99
Tostitos Preparados

Tostitos Preparados

$8.69

Elote Chorreado

$11.99

Papas Caseras Preparadas

$13.00

Regular

Jugo De Naranja

Jugo De Naranja

$6.59
Jugo De Betabel Y Zanahoria

Jugo De Betabel Y Zanahoria

$6.59
Jugo Verde

Jugo Verde

$6.59

Jugo De Zanahoria Y Naranja

$6.59

Corn

Elote Con Takis

Elote Con Takis

$4.99
Elote

Elote

$3.99
Elote En Vaso

Elote En Vaso

$6.49

Elote en Vaso con Takis

$6.49

Fresh Water

Agua De Pepino

$4.99+

Horchata

$4.99+

Agua De Frutas

$4.99+
Agua De Jamaica

Agua De Jamaica

$4.99+

Agua De Sandia

$4.99+

Agua De Piña

$4.99+

Agua De Mango

$4.99+

Agua De Melon

$4.99+

Agua De Fresa

$4.99+

Agua De Limon

$4.99+

Clamato

Clamato Preparado

Clamato Preparado

$12.69

Small

Mazapan Smoothie Small

Mazapan Smoothie Small

$6.29
Ferrero Smoothie Small

Ferrero Smoothie Small

$6.29
Fresa Smoothie Small

Fresa Smoothie Small

$6.29
Mango Smoothie Small

Mango Smoothie Small

$6.29
Oreo Smoothie Small

Oreo Smoothie Small

$6.29

Mangonada Small

$6.89

Espresso Smoothie Small

$6.29

Nuez Smoothie Small

$6.29

Large

Mazapan Smoothie Large

Mazapan Smoothie Large

$7.29
Ferrero Smoothie Large

Ferrero Smoothie Large

$7.29
Fresa Smoothie Large

Fresa Smoothie Large

$7.29
Mango Smoothie Large

Mango Smoothie Large

$7.29
Oreo Smoothie Large

Oreo Smoothie Large

$7.29

Mangonada Large

$7.89

Espresso Smoothie Large

$7.29

Nuez Smoothie Large

$7.29

Coffee

Small Iced Coffee

$2.99

Large Iced Coffee

$3.99

Latte

$3.99

Coke Products

Jarritos

$2.25

Coca Cola

$2.25

Water Bottle

$1.50

Botanas

Botana

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11078 cimarron st, Unit D, Firestone, CO 80504

Directions

