Georgia Boys BBQ Frederick
141 Fifth Street
Frederick, CO 80530
A La Carte Sides
2 Slices Bacon
Baked Potato
Make it loaded + 2
BBQ Beans
With smoked meats and bacon. GF.
Brunswick Stew
Hearty tomato based southern stew with pork and chicken, corn, okra, & lima beans. GF.
Bun
Creamy Coleslaw
With Granny Smith apples. GF, V.
Fresh Fruit
V. GF.
Garlic Broccoli
V. GF.
Gluten Free Bun
Hand Cut Fries
V.
Mac n' Cheese
V.
Plate/Cutlery- Per Person
Potato Salad
Garnished with bacon. GF
Cornbread
Glazed with honey butter. V.
Sweet Potato Casserole
V.
Texas Toast
Sweet Potato Tots
Hand Breaded Okra
Queso
Appetizers
Hand Cut Fry Basket
A heaping order of our hand cut fries served with a house made roasted garlic mayo.
Tennesee Sticky Pig
Smoked pork belly cubes glazed in an old fashioned maple sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Fries
A heaping portion of hand cut fries topped with smoked chicken tossed in house made buffalo sauce, melted cheddar-jack cheese, & green onion.
BBQ Nachos
House fried tortilla chips topped with choice of pulled pork, chicken or beef brisket, queso blanco, green onion, pickled jalapenos, and fresh made pico de gallo. Sub Brisket + 3
Pickle Fries
Brisket Fries
A heaping portion of hand cut fries topped with beef brisket, melted cheddar-jack cheese, Original BBQ sauce & green onions.
Smoked Chicken Wing Basket
Tossed with favorite wing sauce and served with ranch or blue cheese dresssing.
Onion Ring Basket
BBQ Meat Plates
1/3 lb. BBQ Pork Plate
Served with two sides and Texas toast
1/2 lb. BBQ Pork Plate
1/3 lb. BBQ Chicken Plate
Served with two sides and Texas toast
1/2 lb. BBQ Chicken Plate
1/3 lb. BBQ Hot Links Plate
Served with two sides and Texas toast
1/2 lb. BBQ Hot Links Plate
1/3 lb. BBQ Turkey Breast Plate
Served with two sides and Texas toast
1/2 lb. BBQ Turkey Breast Plate
1/3 lb. BBQ Brisket Plate
Served with two sides and Texas toast
1/2 lb. BBQ Brisket Plate
Served with two sides and Texas toast
1/3 lb. Slab BBQ Rib Plate
Served with two sides and Texas toast
1/2 lb. Slab BBQ Rib Plate
Served with two sides and Texas toast
Crowd Favorite Combo Plate
Pulled pork (5oz) & beef brisket (3oz) served with two sides and Texas Toast
Texas Two Step Combo Plate
Hot links (5oz) & beef brisket (3oz) served with two sides and Texas toast.
Kansas City Combo Plate
Beef brisket (4oz) and 1/3 slab of ribs served with two sides and Texas toast.
The Barnyard Plate
Beef brisket (3oz), pulled pork (3oz), and smoked chicken (3oz) served with two sides and Texas toast.
BBQ Shareables
Family Sampler (Feeds 4-6)
Full slab of St. Louis style spare ribs, 1/2 lb. smoked chicken thighs, 1/2 lb. of sliced hot links, & 1/2 lb of pulled pork. Served with choice of four medium sides and Texas toast.
Half Sampler (Feeds 2-3)
Half slab of St. Louis style spare ribs, 1/4 lb. smoked chicken thighs, 1/4 lb. of sliced hot links, & 1/4 lb of pulled pork. Served with choice of four small sides and Texas toast.
Burgers
Avocado Is My Jaaaaaaam
2 patties, smashed avocado, cheddar, lettuce, onion, habanero bacon jam
Double Stack Cheese Burger
Non-Descript Texas Fast Food Chain Burger
2 patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mustard
Western BBQ Burger
Whiskey For My Burger
2 patties, cheddar, old fashioned sauce, onion, pickle, onion straw
Classic BBQ Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwich
Chopped chicken thighs on a brioche bun.
Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork on a brioche bun.
Hot Link Sandwich
Sliced hot links on a brioche bun
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Smoked turkey breast on a brioche bun
Sliced Brisket Sandwich
Leaner cut brisket on a brioche bun.
Burnt End Brisket Sandwich
Fattier cut brisket on a brioche bun.
Desserts
Banana Puddin'
Vanilla pudding layered with fresh bananas, vanilla waffers, and fresh whipped cream. Yummy!
Bread Pudding
Southern inspired bread pudding with white chocolate and a delicious rum sauce.
Soft Serve Ice Cream
House made custard. Choose flavor or swirl both.
Brownie Sundae
Plain Brownie
Brownie Bite
Birthday Brownie Bite
Kids Meals
Kids BBQ Basket
Choice of meat and one side served with Texas toast. 12 and under only.
Kids Cheese Burger
Served with one side. 12 and under only.
Kids Chicken Tender Basket
Served with one side. 12 and under only.
Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Served with one side. 12 and under only.
Kids Pup Bowl
Mac n' cheese toppew with choice of pork, chicken, hot links, or bacon. 12 and under only.
Salads & Such
BBQ Cobb Salad
Choice of meat piled high on romaine, served with diced tomato, shredded carrot, house pickled red onions, diced avocado, hard boiled eggs and cheddar-jack cheese with choice of dressing.
Big Ol' BBQ Potato
Choice of meat piled high on a gigantic baked potato topped with cheddar-jack cheese, applewood bacon, Original BBQ sauce and green onions. Served with choice of side.
Chicken Tender Plate
Fried Chicken Salad
Fried chicken tenders on chopped romaine served with diced tomato, pickled red onions, shredded carrots, red bell peppers, cheddar-jack cheese, and crispy tortilla strips. Served with choice of dressing. To kick it up a notch, have your chicken tossed in any of our house made wing sauces.
Large House Salad
Small House Salad
Chopped romaine, diced tomato, shredded carrot, house pickled red onions, & croutons with choice of dressing.
Turkey Bacon Avocado Salad
Smoked turkey breast piled high on chopped romaine, served with diced tomato, pickled red onions, croutons, cheddar-jack cheese, avocado, and applewood smoked bacon with choice of dressing.
Bowl Brisket Chili
Brunswick & Cornbread
Specialty Sandwiches
Georgia Boys Cheesesteak
Choice of chicken or brisket with melted cheddar-jack cheese, sauteed onions & peppers, served on a Philly roll.
Hot 'Lanta Fried Chicken Sandwich
House breaded and fried chicken breast, choice of style, pickle & ash aioli on a brioche bun.
Maple Whiskey Chicken
Chopped chicken topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, fried onions, and a house made maple whiskey sauce on a brioche bun.
The Boss Hog
A monstrous sandwich with pulled pork, jalapeno cheddar links, shaved ham, and applewood bacon topped with cheddar chesse and creamy coleslaw on a brioche bun.
The Country Club
A traditional smoked turkey club layered with applewood bacon, avocado, chopped romaine, sliced tomatoes, & roasted garlic aioli on Texas toast.
The Pit Master
Sliced beef brisket topped with smoked provolone cheese, onion straws, and BBQ aioli on Texas toast.
The Texas Outlaw
Sliced brisket & hotlinks piled high with cheddar cheese, Sweet Heat BBQ sauce, & creamy coleslaw on a brioche bun.
N/A Beverages
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Amaretto Sour
Asian Pear Martini
Barrel-Aged Manhattan
BB Mojito
Black Russian
Blackberry Gin Fizz
Bloody Mary
Boulevard
Cardamom Whiskey Sour
Coffee & Cigarettes
Colorado Mule
Cosmopolitan
Dark & Stormy
Georgia Boys Old Fashion
Georgia Spiked Tea
Georgia-Rita
Gin Martini
Green Tea Shot
House Margarita
Jalisco Mule
Lemon Drop Martini
Lemon Drop Shot
Long Island Ice Tea
Margarita
Mile High Tropical Storm
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mule Shine
N/A BB Gin Fizz
N/A Cucumber Marg
Paloma
Pappy's Mule
Pineapple Express
Skinny Margarita
Smokey Georgian
Sour Apple Martini
Taco Tuesday Margarita
The Arroyo
The Hemingway
The Rosada
Vegas Bomb
Violet Beauregarde
Vodka Martini
Wake & Bacon
Washington Apple Martini
Washington Apple Shot
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Retail Liquor
Swag Retail
Retail Apparel
Bacon Sunset Hat
Bacon Sunset Zip Hoodie
Black Camo Flat Bill Hat
Black Camo Zip Hoodie
Blue Flannel
Cable Knit Beanies
Charcoal Pig Trucker Hat
Coral/Tan Trucker Hat
GB Baseball Solid Colors
Ghost. Hot. Damn. Fire Tank
Harley T-shirt
Harley Zip Hoodie
I Like Pig Butts
Navy Splash Pig
Neon Piggy Racer Back
Neon Piggy T-shirt
Open Retail
Patch Hat
Patch Hat w/ patch
Pig Pom Beanies
Purple Splash Pig
Put Some South T-Shirt
Raglan Baseball Blue/White
Red Camo Pullover Hoodie
Red Flannel
Work Mechanic Bacon Shirt
Baby Bib
Sauces & Rubs
BYO Basket
Jar Original
Jar Sweet Heat
Jar Ghost
Jar Carolina Mustard
Jar Carolina Vinegar
Rub Everythang
Rub Yardbird
Rub Smokin
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
141 Fifth Street, Frederick, CO 80530