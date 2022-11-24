Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pepper's Fireside Grill

8274 Colorado Blvd

Firestone, CO 80504

Popular Items

All-American
Prime Rib Dip

Apps

Pretzel

$11.00

Hot Wings

$13.50

Firecracker Shrimp

$11.00

Totchos

$9.50

Cheese Curds

$8.00

CHX Nuggets

$10.00

Crispy Brussels

$10.00

CHX Eggrolls

$11.00

Gr. Chili Chs Fries

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Soups & Salads

Side Salad

$6.00

Buffalo CHX Salad

$14.50

Black & Blue Salad

$20.00

Cobb

$14.50

Caesar

$10.00

Salmon Salad

$17.50

Ahi Tuna Salad

$17.50Out of stock

BBQ CHX Salad

$14.50

Cup Green Chili

$4.50

Bowl Green Chili

$6.50

French Onion Soup

$7.00

Burgers

All-American

$12.50

Bourbon

$15.50

Jacks

$15.50

BBQ Bacon

$15.50

Breakfast Burger

$15.50

The Popper

$15.50

Mushroom Truffle Burger

$15.50

Sandwiches

Prime Rib Dip

$15.50

Reuben

$13.50

Sneaky Heat

$13.50

Monte Cristo

$15.50

Chicken Club

$15.50

Short Rib Grilled Chs

$15.50

Tuna SAND

$16.00Out of stock

Entrees

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Shrimp Tacos**

$16.00

Steak Frites

$18.00

Chicken Tenders

$14.50

Fish & Chips

$16.50

Salmon Dinner

$21.00

Pork Ribeye

$18.00

Alfredo Pasta

$16.50

BCT Mac-n-Chs

$16.50

Plain Mac-n-Chs

$10.00

CFS

$15.50

Sides

Coleslaw

$3.75

Fries

$3.75

Garlic Parm FF

$4.75

Sweet Fries

$4.25

Onion Ring Side

$8.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.75

Side Jalapeno

$1.50

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Side of Beer Chs- 2oz

$1.25

Side of Beer Chs- 4 oz

$2.50

Side of Sour Cream

$1.00

Side of Green Chili-4oz

$1.50

Ranch 2 oz

$0.25

Ranch 4 oz

$0.50

Blue Chs DRS 2 oz

$0.25

Blue Chs DRS 4 oz

$0.50

Bacon (4 slices)

$4.00

Shoulder Bacon Full order

$3.75

Side Tortilla

$0.50

Side 1k - 4oz

$1.00

Chipotle Ranch 2oz

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch 4oz

$1.00

Kids Lunch/Dinner

Kids Fish & Chips

$8.00

Kids MAC

$6.00

Kids Burger

$6.00

Kids Chs Burger

$6.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Grilled CHIX

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Desserts

Worms n Dirt

$4.00

Molten Cake

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Blondie

$8.00

Cheesecake Slice

$7.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Your local hot spot serving up delicious food.

