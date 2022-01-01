Longmont breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Longmont

The Post Chicken & Beer image

 

The Post Chicken & Beer

1258 S. Hover Rd, Longmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fried Chicken Ranch BLT$13.75
bacon, lettuce, tomato jam, paprika ranch, sesame bun
Family Love$48.00
whole bird fried, two large sides & four biscuits, feeds 3-4 // Nashville Hot +1.50
Half Bird$16.00
breast, wing, thigh & leg
More about The Post Chicken & Beer
Le Peep image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Le Peep

1225 Ken Pratt Blvd #116, Longmont

Avg 4.4 (1120 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Stuffed French Toast$10.65
Custard dipped French toast stuffed with a vanilla ricotta and cream cheese filling with a touch of orange and lemon zest. Topped with strawberries and powdered sugar.
Eighteen Wheeler$12.75
Two slices of French toast, a pair of eggs and a choice of meat and Peasant Potatoes.
Eggs Benedict$12.65
Poached eggs stacked on a ham steak on top of an English muffin smothered in a creamy hollandaise.
More about Le Peep
Pepper's Fireside Grille image

 

Pepper's Fireside Grille

8274 Colorado Blvd, Firestone

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Bacon$14.00
Mushroom Truffle Burger$14.00
Cobb$13.00
More about Pepper's Fireside Grille
Dickens 300 Prime image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Dickens 300 Prime

300 Main Street, Longmont

Avg 4.2 (1122 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Dickens 300 Prime

