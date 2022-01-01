Longmont breakfast spots you'll love
The Post Chicken & Beer
1258 S. Hover Rd, Longmont
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Ranch BLT
|$13.75
bacon, lettuce, tomato jam, paprika ranch, sesame bun
|Family Love
|$48.00
whole bird fried, two large sides & four biscuits, feeds 3-4 // Nashville Hot +1.50
|Half Bird
|$16.00
breast, wing, thigh & leg
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Le Peep
1225 Ken Pratt Blvd #116, Longmont
|Popular items
|Stuffed French Toast
|$10.65
Custard dipped French toast stuffed with a vanilla ricotta and cream cheese filling with a touch of orange and lemon zest. Topped with strawberries and powdered sugar.
|Eighteen Wheeler
|$12.75
Two slices of French toast, a pair of eggs and a choice of meat and Peasant Potatoes.
|Eggs Benedict
|$12.65
Poached eggs stacked on a ham steak on top of an English muffin smothered in a creamy hollandaise.
Pepper's Fireside Grille
8274 Colorado Blvd, Firestone
|Popular items
|BBQ Bacon
|$14.00
|Mushroom Truffle Burger
|$14.00
|Cobb
|$13.00