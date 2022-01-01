Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Longmont

Longmont restaurants
Longmont restaurants that serve salmon

The Post Chicken & Beer image

 

The Post Chicken & Beer

1258 S. Hover Rd, Longmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pan Seared Salmon$24.00
quinoa pilaf, marinated peppers and onion, herb peso aioli, lemon
More about The Post Chicken & Beer
Le Peep image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Le Peep

1225 Ken Pratt Blvd #116, Longmont

Avg 4.4 (1120 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Benedcit$14.95
Chilled Honey Smoked Salmon placed on top of cream cheese and a toasted English muffin, poached eggs, hollandaise, a sprinkle of dill and tomatoes. Served on the cooler side.
More about Le Peep
The Roost image

 

The Roost

526 Main St, Longmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
60 South Salmon$23.00
grilled salmon from the "new" Southern Ocean, coconut milk curry sauce, crispy parmesan-thyme polenta bites & grilled asparagus
More about The Roost
Pepper's Fireside Grille image

 

Pepper's Fireside Grille

8274 Colorado Blvd, Firestone

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon$21.00
Salmon Salad$16.50
More about Pepper's Fireside Grille
Consumer pic

 

Gondolier Italian Eatery

1217 So. Main Street, Longmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Salmon,$8.00
Grilled Atlantic Salmon'$21.00
Served with sautéed fennel, tomatoes and onions. Topped with a basil almond pesto aioli and sided by steamed broccoli
More about Gondolier Italian Eatery

