Salmon in Longmont
Longmont restaurants that serve salmon
The Post Chicken & Beer
1258 S. Hover Rd, Longmont
|Pan Seared Salmon
|$24.00
quinoa pilaf, marinated peppers and onion, herb peso aioli, lemon
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Le Peep
1225 Ken Pratt Blvd #116, Longmont
|Salmon Benedcit
|$14.95
Chilled Honey Smoked Salmon placed on top of cream cheese and a toasted English muffin, poached eggs, hollandaise, a sprinkle of dill and tomatoes. Served on the cooler side.
The Roost
526 Main St, Longmont
|60 South Salmon
|$23.00
grilled salmon from the "new" Southern Ocean, coconut milk curry sauce, crispy parmesan-thyme polenta bites & grilled asparagus
Pepper's Fireside Grille
8274 Colorado Blvd, Firestone
|Salmon
|$21.00
|Salmon Salad
|$16.50