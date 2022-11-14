Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Wiscow Middleton

No reviews yet

8313 MURPHY DR

MIDDLETON, WI 53562

Popular Items

14" Create-Your-Own Pizza
14" Wisconsin Pizza Fries
14" Deluxe Pizza

Starters

Fried Ravioli

$9.99

Lightly fried cheese ravioli - topped with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese and parsley. Served with marinara sauce.

Spinach + Artichoke Dip

$9.99

Creamy spinach and artichoke dip, baked with a layer of melted mozzarella cheese. Served with tortilla chips.

Beyond Chicken Tender Basket

$12.99

Five plant-based chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce and fresh Monk’s Bar & Grill potato chippers.

10" Gluten Free Wisconsin Pizza Fries

$9.99

Gluten-free crust loaded with cheese and garlic, sliced perfectly for dipping into our classic marinara sauce.

14" Wisconsin Pizza Fries

$12.99

Our hand-tossed thick pizza crust loaded with cheese and garlic, sliced perfectly for dipping into our classic marinara sauce.

Pizza

14" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$21.99

Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Monk’s Burger, Diced Bacon, Signature Pickles, and Monk’s Sauce

14" Create-Your-Own Pizza

$13.99

Choose your size, crust, and toppings.

14" Deluxe Pizza

$21.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Red Onions and Green Peppers

14" Spicy Meatball Pizza

$21.99

Italian meatballs, Sriracha, fresh basil, and Parmesan cheese

14" Tater Tot Bacon Mac N Cheesy Pizza

$21.99

White Cheddar Mac, Cheddar Cheese, Tater Tots, Bacon, and Garlic

14" Veggie Pizza

$20.99

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper and Tomato

14" Meatlover Pizza

$21.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham and Diced Bacon

14" Chicken Bacon Alfredo Pizza

$21.99

Chicken, Diced Bacon, Tomato and Red Onion with Alfredo sauce and Parmesan cheese

10" Gluten-free Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$15.99

Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Monk’s Burger, Diced Bacon, Signature Pickles, and Monk’s Sauce

10" Gluten-free Create-Your-Own Pizza

$11.49

Choose your size, crust, and toppings.

10" Gluten-free Deluxe Pizza

$15.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Red Onions and Green Peppers

10" Gluten-free Spicy Meatball Pizza

$14.99

Italian meatballs, Sriracha, fresh basil, and Parmesan cheese

10" Gluten-free Tater Tot Bacon Mac N Cheesy Pizza

$15.99

White Cheddar Mac, Cheddar Cheese, Tater Tots, Bacon, and Garlic

10" Gluten-free Veggie Pizza

$14.99

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper and Tomato

10" Gluten-free Chicken Bacon Alfredo Pizza

$15.99

Gluten-free crust, Chicken, Diced Bacon, Tomato and Red Onion with Alfredo sauce and Parmesan cheese

10" Gluten-free Meatlover Pizza

$15.99

Gluten-free crust, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham and Diced Bacon

Wings

5 Smoked Bone-In Wings

$8.99

Naked bone-in wings with your choice of sauce on the side.

10 Smoked Bone-In Wings

$14.99

Naked bone-in wings with your choice of sauce on the side.

15 Smoked Bone-In Wings

$21.99

Naked bone-in wings with your choice of sauce on the side.

20 Smoked Bone-In Wings

$25.99

Naked bone-in wings with your choice of sauce on the side.

5 Smoked Boneless Wings

$8.99

Naked boneless wings with your choice of sauce on the side.

10 Smoked Boneless Wings

$14.99

Naked boneless wings with your choice of sauce on the side.

15 Smoked Boneless Wings

$21.99

Naked boneless wings with your choice of sauce on the side.

20 Smoked Boneless Wings

$25.99

Naked boneless wings with your choice of sauce on the side.

Mac & Cheese

Build Your Own Mac

$12.29

White cheddar macaroni and cheese topped with panko breadcrumbs.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

WisCow Pizza & Wings, a virtual kitchen concept found within the walls of multiple Monk’s Bar & Grill locations in Middleton, Sun Prairie, Verona and Plover, Wisconsin. Bringing you gourmet pizzas, smoked wings, creamy white cheddar macaroni dishes and more right to your door! Online Ordering, takeout or delivery available.

Location

8313 MURPHY DR, MIDDLETON, WI 53562

Directions

