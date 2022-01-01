Restaurant header imageView gallery

Woody's @ City Market

205 Wolfe Street

Raleigh, NC 27601

Popular Items

Dozen Wings (12)
Half Dozen Wings (6)
Chicken Tenders

Starters

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.00

Buffalo Rangoons

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Fried Cheese Curds

$10.00

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00

Ultimate Nachos

$14.00

Philly Nachos

$14.00

Queso Dip & Chips

$10.00

Quesadilla

$14.00

Mexican Street Corn

$10.00

Woody's Egg Rolls

$13.00

Rotating Selection. BBQ Pork & Slaw Rolls - NC Pulled Pork BBQ and House-Made Slaw

Soft Pretzel

$7.00

Crispy Pork Belly

$13.00

Sliders

$12.00

Wings

Half Dozen Wings (6)

$10.00

Dozen Wings (12)

$18.00

2 Dozen Wings (24)

$34.00

Half Dozen Boneless (6)

$9.00

Dozen Boneless (12)

$17.00

2 Dozen Boneless (24)

$31.00

Classic Phillys'

Steak Philly

$14.00

Chicken Philly

$14.00

Salads & Wraps

House

$10.00

Chicken Caesar

$15.00

Black & Bleu

$16.00

Taco

$15.00

South Beach

$16.00

The Karen

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

The Cobb

$16.00

Signature Burgers

West Coast Black & Bleu

$16.00

Grilled Cheese Burger

$15.00

The Cardiac Arrest

$17.00

Patty Melt

$15.00

The WolfPack

$15.00

Chicago Chipotle

$14.00

The TarHeel

$15.00

Build-A-Burger

$14.00

Subs & Clubs

The Woody Melt

$14.00

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$12.00

Chicken Parm Sub

$14.00

Reuben

$14.00

Rachel

$14.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

THE BLT

$12.00

California Club

$16.00

Woody's Wieners

$9.00

The Crazy Ed

$15.00

French Dip

$16.00

Poppin' Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Sausage Egg Cheese Breakfast Taco

$8.00

Sweet Finish

Deep Fried Cheese Cake

$8.00

Baskets

Fries

$7.00

Tater Tots

$7.00

O'Rings

$7.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Deep Fried Corn

$6.00

Potato Chips

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Bacon Cheese Fries

$10.00

Bacon Cheese Tots

$10.00

Extras

Extra Sweet

$1.00

Extra Medium

$1.00

Extra Flyin' Hawaiian BBQ

$1.00

Extra Kickin' Garlic

$1.00

Extra Hot

$1.00

Extra Spicy BBQ

$1.00

Extra Slow Burn

$1.00

Extra Habanero Mango

$1.00

Extra Insane

$1.00

Extra Blazin' Buffalo

$1.00

Extra Sweet Red Chili

$1.00

Woody's Sauce

$10.00

Extra Sour Cream

$1.00

Extra Salsa

$1.00

Extra Marinara

$1.00

BBQ Cup

$1.00

Extra Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

Extra Ranch

$1.00

Extra Blue Cheese

$1.00

Extra Honey Mustard

$1.00

Extra Fat Free Italian

$1.00

Extra Balsamic

$1.00

Extra Thousand Island

$1.00

Extra Caesar

$1.00

Extra Oil & Vinegar

$1.00

Extra Dill Sauce

$1.00

Extra White American

$1.00

Extra Yellow American

$1.00

Extra Provolone

$1.00

Extra Pepper Jack

$1.00

Extra Swiss

$1.00

Extra Cheddar

$1.00

Extra Whiz

$1.00

Extra Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$2.00

Extra Queso

$2.00

Extra Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Extra Parm Cheese

$1.00

Extra Lettuce

$1.00

Extra Tomato

$1.00

Extra Onion

$1.00

Extra Pickle Chips

$1.00

Extra Green Pepper

$1.00

Extra Mushroom

$1.00

Extra Cucumber

$1.00

Extra Green Onion

$1.00

Extra Jalapeno

$1.00

Extra Carrots

$1.00

Extra Celery

$1.00

Extra Fresh Jalapeno

$1.00

Extra Sport Peppers

$1.00

Extra Relish

$1.00

Extra Avocado

$2.00

Extra Onion Straws

$2.00

TOGO Beverages

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.99

UnSweet Tea

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Mtn Dew

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Tonic Water

$2.99

Club Soda

$2.99

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Roy Rogers

$2.90

Half & Half

$2.99

Retail

Women’s T-shirt

$22.00

Men’s T-shirt

$22.00

Men’s XXL T-shirt

$25.00

Sweet 16 Shirt

$16.00

Boobzies

$8.00

Women's Tank

$22.00

Belt Buckle Hat

$20.00

Fitted Hat

$25.00

Snap Back 9fifty

$25.00
All hours
Sunday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Established in 1993, Woody's @ City Market has been a staple in the Moore Square District of Downtown Raleigh as one of the Triangles favorite neighborhood taverns. Nestled among the quaint cobblestone streets of Historic City Market we have become not only the place for the local residents to enjoy the different varieties of entertainment we offer, but also an establishment that has been able to grow with the city and help host many diverse groups of travelers. We pride ourselves on being a place that you can enjoy with friends playing trivia, having lunch with the family, catching the game with your buddies or listening to local musicians on the weekend nights. We encourage you to become a part of our Woody's family and thank our customers who we already consider kin!

