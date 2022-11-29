  • Home
  • /
  • Salem
  • /
  • Xicha Brewing Company West - 576 PATTERSON ST NW STE 140
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Xicha Brewing Company West 576 PATTERSON ST NW STE 140

review star

No reviews yet

576 PATTERSON ST NW STE 140

Salem, OR 97304

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Comida Típica

Chips y Salsa

$4.00

Corn chip tortillas served with guacamole, pepita salsa and blended black beans.

Patatas Bravas

$5.00

Hand cut potatoes, tossed in a paprika salt, served with house made brava sauce and garlic aioli.

Aguacate Frito

$9.00

Fried and lightly breaded avocado with gluten-free breadcrumbs settled on top of a bed of greens, black bean puree, topped with chipotle aioli and cotija cheese.

Croquetas

$7.00

3 chicken and chorizo cheese fritters served with chipotle aioli and peanut romesco sauce.

Piquillos

$11.00

Four piquillo peppers stuffed with creamy chicken, topped with a small mixed greens salad and a peanut romesco sauce .

Taquitos

$11.00

Four crispy rolled tortillas stuffed with a choice of filling on a bed of black bean puree, topped with cabbage slaw, chipotle aioli, peanut romesco, cilantro, radishes and cotija chesse

Nacho Xicha

$15.00

House made corn chips, black beans, Hatch chile queso, your choice of. protein or veggies, queso cotija, guacamole, cilantro, pickled red onions and radishes

Alitas Caseras

$12.00

Seven drumsticks, tossed in your choice of our house made guava bbq or tamarind habanero

Empanadas

$14.00

two corn pastries topped with sour cream pickled cabbage and chipotle aioli

Kids Quesadilla

$5.00

two corn tortillas stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese

Kids Nacho

$5.00

Chips

$1.00

Para Agarrar (Handhelds)

Ximichanga

$16.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with gallo pinto, black beans, and Monterey jack cheese; topped with cilantro y queso fresco; served with pickled cabbage, guacamole and salsa brava on the side

Sanguche Cubano

$13.00

Cuban-style sandwich, roasted pork, ham, pickles, swiss cheese, stone ground mustard and black bean puree on a ciabatta bun

Taco Plates

Tacos Barbacoa

$15.00

Three hand pressed corn tortillas topped with cabbage, cotija cheese, chipotle aioli, radish and cilantro. pickled onions on the side.

Tacos Pollo

$14.00

Three hand pressed corn tortillas topped with cabbage, cotija cheese, chipotle aioli, radish and cilantro. pickled onions on the side.

Tacos Veggies

$14.00

Three hand pressed corn tortillas topped with cabbage, cotija cheese, chipotle aioli, radish and cilantro. pickled onions on the side.

Tacos Puerco

$15.00

Three hand pressed corn tortillas topped with cabbage, cotija cheese, chipotle aioli, radish and cilantro. pickled onions on the side.

Tacos Camaron

$16.00

Three hand pressed corn tortillas topped with cabbage, cotija cheese, chipotle aioli, radish and cilantro. pickled onions on the side.

Tacos Pescado

$16.00

three hand pressed corn tortillas topped with cabbage, cotija cheese, chipotle aioli, cilantro, radishes .

Tacos Mixto

$16.00

Three hand pressed corn tortillas topped with cabbage, cotija cheese, chipotle aioli, radish and cilantro. Served with a garnish of pickled onions and your choice of gallo pinto or salad on the side.

Al a Carte

a la cart single taco

Extra (sides y cosas)

Gallo Pinto Side

$4.00

Side Ensalada

$4.00

mixed green salad, pickled onions, radishes and a pumpkin seed vinaigrette

Small Frijoles

$1.00

Large Frijoles

$2.00

Side of Veggies

$4.00

Side of Barbacoa

$5.00

Side of Pollo

$5.00

Side of Puerco

$6.00

Side of Cameron

$7.00

Side Pescado

$7.00

Three Tortillas

$2.00

Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.25

Hatch Queso

$2.00

Pickle Onion

$0.75

Side Avacado

$3.50

Side Cebolla

$0.75

Chips

$1.00

Guac

$0.75

Especial

three corn tortillas stuffed with skuna bay salmon, chipotle aioli, and mango pico de Gallo

Sopes

$12.00

Two masa cups, topped with beef Piccadillo, salsa de aguacate, curtido, queso fresco and cilantro

Posole Verde

$15.00

Green Hatch Chile Hominy and Chicken Soup! Served with cabbage, cilantro, shaved onion, tortilla chips and lime

Costillas

$14.00

Pork Spare Ribs served with pickled cabbage choice of Guayaba or Tamarindo habanero

Salmon Tacos

$15.00

Dessert

Vanilla Flan

$5.00

Churros

$5.00

Passion Mint Paleta

$5.00

Guayaba Paleta

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Taco

$5.00

Kids Quesadilla

$5.00

Kids Nacho

$5.00

Kids Taquitos

$5.00

Mundial World Cup

Chilaquile Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Pork Belly Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Jack Fruit Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Posole

$15.00

Draft

Fresh hopped IPA

Chupacabra

$5.00+

One of our dark lagers with notes of dark roasted malts and a heavier mouth feel.

Chela

$5.00+

Mexican-style Light Lager brewed with Corn

Nuevo Amanecer

$5.00+

Vienna Style Lager

Negra

$5.00+

Light Bodied Dark Lager

Catharina

$5.00+

Guava Raspberry Sour Beer

Lupulo Fresco

$5.00+

Passiflora

$5.00+

Gran Guayaba

$8.00+

Tequila barrel aged beer 9months

Beer Flight

$12.00

Peach Berry Po.

$7.00

La Familia Rotating Cider

$8.00

Cobriza

$5.00+

Michelada

$9.00

Pale Especial

$5.00+

Golden straw coloring with a hint guava fruit notes

Packaged

Nuevo Amanacer 16oz

$5.50+

505 Pale Ale 500mL

$5.00

Chela 16oz

$5.00+

La Cobriza 500mL

$6.00

Negra 500mL

$5.00

Pale Especial 500mL

$5.50

Clasica 500mL

$5.00

Guayaba Golden Ale 16oz

$5.50+

Catharina 6-pk

$20.00

Dos Mundos 12oz

$4.00+

Gran Guayaba 500mL

$11.00

Margaritas

Xicha Margarita

$10.00

Margarita de Fruta

$11.00

Spicy Tam Margarita

$11.00

Margarita Flight

$19.00

Frozen Margarita

$16.00

Mezcal Marg.

$15.00

Paloma

$10.00

Paleta-rita

$17.00

Prem. Azunia Marg

$15.00

Prem. Azunia Fruit Marg.

$16.00

Cócteles (Cocktails)

Cerveza Fresca

$10.00

Jack y Coke

$6.00

Rum y Coke

$6.00

Paloma

$10.00

Mojito

$11.00

Mojito de Fruta

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$7.00

Frozen Mint Passion Vodka

$13.00

Frozen Colada Rum

$13.00

2oz Shot

Spanish Coffee

$9.00

Vodka Soda

$6.00

Vino

Joyful Noise PInot Noir 2018 GLS

$9.00

Joyful Noise Rosé of Pinot Gris 2021 GLS

$9.00

Alumbra Rosé 2021 GLS

$10.00

Joyful Noise Rosé of Pinot Gris 2021 BTL

$28.00

Joyful Noise 2018 Pinot Noir BTL

$28.00

Alumbra Rosé 2021 BTL

$30.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Virgin Craft Cocktail

$7.00

Virgin Piña Colada

$7.00

Virgin Frozen Mint Passion

$7.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Cafe

$3.00

T-shirts

Orange Xicha T

$20.00

Light Blue T

$20.00

Sunset T

$20.00

Burgundy T

$20.00

Red X-Fest T

$25.00

Crew Sweater

Mustard Crew

$35.00

Long sleeve Seafoam

$20.00

Navy Blue Zip Up

$30.00

Rust Zip Up

$30.00

Accessories

Die Cut

$2.00

Latinx Sticker

$1.00

Xicha Block Sticker

$2.00

Sunglasses

$5.00

Koozie

$4.00

Calcetas

$20.00

X keychain

$8.00

Xicha Yellow 6 panel Hat

$20.00

Bucket Hat

$25.00

Xicha Beanie

$20.00

Flaza Blanket

$35.00

Xicos T's

Blue

$20.00

Burgundy

$20.00

Glassware

64 oz Amber Glass Growler

$15.00

MIRR White/Red Can Holder

$35.00

Cotopaxi

Fanny pack

$55.00

Tote

$45.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

¡Bienvenidos! Xicha Brewing [chee-chah] [broo-ing] the PNW's premier Latine brewery. We started our journey 5 years ago in Salem and now we're excited to be a part of the Eugene community.

Website

Location

576 PATTERSON ST NW STE 140, Salem, OR 97304

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Annette's Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1311 Edgewater Street Northwest Salem, OR 97304
View restaurantnext
Gamberetti's Italian Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 826
325 High St Se Salem, OR 97301
View restaurantnext
The Kitchen On Court Street - 466 Court St
orange starNo Reviews
466 Court St NE Salem, OR 97301
View restaurantnext
Masonry Grill
orange star4.0 • 412
120 Commercial St NE Salem, OR 97301
View restaurantnext
Basil & Board - Salem
orange star4.3 • 710
500 Liberty St SE Salem, OR 97301
View restaurantnext
La Margarita Express - 515 chemeketa Street
orange starNo Reviews
515 Chemeketa Street Northeast Salem, OR 97301
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Salem

Hops n Drops - Keizer
orange star4.6 • 2,615
6295 Keizer Station Blvd NE Keizer, OR 97303
View restaurantnext
Venti's Cafe + Beer Vault - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 1,394
325 Court St NE Salem, OR 97301
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000341 - Commercial Street
orange star4.7 • 912
2910 Commercial St. S.E. Salem, OR 97302
View restaurantnext
Gamberetti's Italian Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 826
325 High St Se Salem, OR 97301
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000290 - Lancaster Green
orange star4.5 • 755
3096 NE Lancaster Dr. Salem, OR 97305
View restaurantnext
Basil & Board - Salem
orange star4.3 • 710
500 Liberty St SE Salem, OR 97301
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Salem
Mcminnville
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Silverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Sherwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
West Linn
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston