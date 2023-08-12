- Home
Yendidi
4878 Princess Anne Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
FOOD
APPETIZER
Afro Beef Pie
flaky buttery pie filled with ground seasoned beef and yendidi spices.
Vegetable Spring Rolls
Crispy spring rolls filled with vegetables and deep-fried to golden perfection.
Bread Rolls
Samosas
Our flaky and crunchy air-fried samosa is handmade pastry stuffed with ground seasoned beef and yendidi spices.
Kelewele
Sweet & spicy chunks of delicious fried plantain. Can be served with dry peanuts or yendidi sauce.
Buttered Fried Shrimps
Buttered jumbo shrimps fried infused with herbs and spices
Yendidi Wings
Well fried and partially oven grilled chicken wings marinated in a blend of rich herbs and spices.
Chicken Suya
Chicken marinated in a spicy succulent peanut butter seasoning smoked and grilled to your taste.
Beef Suya
Beef marinated in a spicy succulent peanut butter seasoning smoked and grilled to your taste.
Goat Suya
Goat meat marinated in a spicy succulent peanut butter seasoning smoked and grilled to your taste.
Lamb Suya
Lamb meat marinated in a spicy succulent peanut butter seasoning smoked and grilled to your taste.
Oxtail Suya
Oxtail meat marinated in a spicy succulent peanut butter seasoning smoked and grilled to your taste.
SALADS
Ghana Corned Beef Salad
Romaine, baked beans, sliced cooked eggs with yoke, green and red bell pepper, salad cream with corned beef.
Garden Salad
Lettuce, cucumbers, onions, cherry or grape tomatoes, grated carrot. yendidi sauce, balsamic vinaigrette and Italian dressing.
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, cherry or grape tomatoes, mayonnaise, freshly grated parmesan cheese, olive oil, and caesar dressing. yendidi sauce, balsamic vinaigrette and Italian dressing.
Ghana Chicken Salad
Romaine, baked beans, sliced cooked eggs with yoke, green and red bell pepper, salad cream shredded chicken
GROUP PLATTER
STARTER PLATTER
This appetizer platter comes with vegetable spring rolls, kelewele, yendidi wings, lamb suya, samosas, beef suya and your choice of pineapple & ginger drink or sobolo (bissap leaves).
STEW PLATTER
This Stew Platter comes with Oxtail Stew, Goat Stew, Chicken Stew, Spinach Stew, Cabbage Stew and your choice of Pineapple & Ginger Drink or Sobolo (Bissap Leaves).
SOUP PLATTER
This Soup Platter is made up of Peanut Butter Soup, Light Pepper Soup, Palm Nut Soup, Egusi Soup, Okra Soup and your choice of Pineapple & Ginger drink or Sobolo (Bissap Leaves) drink.
VEGAN PLATTER
This vegan platter is made up of beans stew, peanut butter spinach soup, egusi soup, palmnut soup and your choice of pineapple & ginger drink or sobolo (bissap leaves) drink.
LUNCH SPECIALS
Waakye Special
A colorful dish of rice & beans served with a piece of fried mackerel fish, fried beef, a boiled egg, spicy black sauce (shito), and fried sweet plantains.
Jollof Special
A large bowl of jollof rice with 2pc grilled chicken, fried sweet plantains and a cup of coleslaw.
Gogbe Special
Stewed black eyed peas cooked with palm oil, mackerel fish fillet to a perfect taste. It is comes with fried sweet plantain and a boiled egg.
Black Beans Jollof Burrito
A tasty and nutritious combination of jollof rice and black beans wrap in a 14" thin tortilla flatbread. It is comes a bowl of with Sautéed Broccoli
Indomie Specials
African noodles made with vegetables, eggs and mackerel fish fillet. It is comes with fried sweet plantains
Vegetable Fried Rice
A large bowl vegetable fried rice with eggs and shrimps. It comes with fried sweet plantains
VEGAN ENTREE
STEWS ENTREE
Beans Stew
Black eyed peas stew with shredded chicken and fish.
Cabbage Stew
Fresh cabbage, corned beef, shredded chicken and other vegetables and spices cooked to a tasty stew.
Spinach Stew
Ground melon seeds, spinach, oil and other vegetables cooked with mackerel fish fillet, shrimps and shredded chicken.
Goat Stew
Very moist and tender well seasoned goat meat marinated in a flavorful tomato basil sauce.
Oxtail Stew
Very moist and tender well seasoned oxtail meat marinated in a flavorful tomato basil sauce.
Beef Stew
Very tender and well seasoned stew beef marinated in a flavorful tomato basil sauce.
Chicken Stew
Well cooked and seasoned shredded chicken marinated in a flavorful tomato basil sauce.
Mackerel Fish Stew
Well seasoned and shredded mackerel marinated in a flavorful tomato basil sauce.
SOUPS ENTREE
Peanut Butter Soup
Flavored peanut-butter, African herbs and spices cooked together with well seasoned goat, cow feet, chicken and mackerel fish fillet to a tasty bowl of soup.
Palm Nut Soup
Palm Nut fruit extract with other African herbs and spices cooked together with well seasoned goat, cow feet and smoked catfish to give a tasty bowl of soup.
Egusi Soup
Ground melon seeds, spinach, oil and other vegetables slow cooked together with well seasoned goat, cow feet, chicken and fish to give a tasty bowl of soup.
Okra Soup
Okra, onions, tomatoes and other vegetables and spices cooked together with catfish, cow feet, cow skin to a delicious African soup.
Light Pepper Soup
Tomatoes, habanero pepper & other spices cooked together with goat, cow feet, chicken and fish to give a tasty bowl of soup.
GRILLS ENTREE
Grilled Goat Steak
Marinated goat meat steak, and sautéed with onions and African spices.
Grilled Oxtail Steak
Marinated oxtail meat steak, and sautéed with onions and African spices
Grilled Lamb Chops
Marinated lamb meat chops, and sautéed with onions and African spices
Whole Grilled Tilapia
Oven grilled soft bone-in tilapia infused with well seasoned with African herbs and spices.
Whole Grilled Red Snapper
Oven grilled soft bone-in red snapper infused with well seasoned African spices and herbs.
Whole Grilled Mackerel
Oven grilled soft-bone whole mackerel infused with well seasoned spices and herbs.
Grilled Salmon Steak
Oven grilled salmon steak infused with well seasoned herbs and spices
Grilled Chicken
KIDS
Honey Glazed Yendidi Wings Special
Finger-licking good Yendidi wings glazed with honey and infused with natural flavors of herbs & spices served with fries.
Grilled Chicken with Rice
A well seasoned grilled chicken with your choice of rice or fried sweet plantains. A flavorful dish for your kids.
Chicken Nuggets with fries
SIDES
Boiled Eggs
Hard boiled egg with woke inside. Served with most of our appetizers and entrees.
Boiled Green Plantain
Green plantain boiled in water with salt.
Boiled Ripe Plantain
Ripe yellow plantain boiled in water with salt.
Boiled Yam
Ghana yam boiled in water and salt to a slow cook.
Fried Sweet Plantain
Ripe yellow plantain fried in canola oil. Served with most of our appetizers and entrees.
Sweet Potato Fries
Fried slices of sweet potatoes. Served with most of our appetizers and entrees.
French Fries
Fried slices of seasoned potatoes. Served with most of our appetizers and entrees.
Banku
A proportionate mixture of fermented corn and cassava dough cooked in hot water into a smooth whitish paste.
Ga Kenkey
Fermented corn dough made into a dumpling and wrapped in corn husk.
Fanti Kenkey
Fermented corn dough made into a dumpling and wrapped in banana leaves
Plantain Fufu
A proportionate mixture of cooked cassava (yuca) and green plantain pounded into a smooth paste.
Pounded Yam
This is a type of fufu made with cooked Ghana yam pounded into a smooth paste.
Yellow Rice
A delicious bowl of rice infused with Yendidi spices and natural herbs.
Coconut Rice
Rice cooked in coconut oil and milk.
Jollof Rice
A very rich rice dish infused in a flavorful Yendidi spices and herbs sauce seasoned to perfection.
Waakye
A colorful dish of rice slowly cooked with black eye peas
Plain Jasmine Rice
Jasmine Rice slow cooked to perfection
Parboiled Rice
Parboiled Rice slow cooked to perfection. A lower in carbohydrate option.
Fried Rice
Our Ghana style fried rice is packed with veggies, eggs and flavors.
Sautéed Cabbage
Fresh cabbage, butter and green bell pepper. Served with most of our appetizers and entrees.
Sautéed Broccoli
Fresh broccoli, butter and green bell pepper. Served with most of our appetizers and entrees.
Sautéed Mix Veggies
Fresh broccoli, onions, red bell pepper, carrots, green bell pepper and butter. Served with most of our appetizers and entrees.
Sautéed String Beans
Fresh string beans, butter and seasoned to a great taste. Served with most of our entrees and appetizers.
Sautéed Mushrooms
Fresh mushrooms stirred fried with garlic and a blend of rich yendidi species. Served with most of our entrees and appetizers.
Steamed Collard Greens
Fresh collard greens seasoned and steamed to a great taste. Served with most of our entrees and appetizers.