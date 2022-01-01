Yi Fang - Irvine

Songboling Mountain Tea

$4.25

Recommend Sweetness: 100% Tea Tasting Notes: Have you tried "yellow tea"? luscious thick and sweet taste, aroma is sweet and floral. Very smooth taste and very lubricating. If you've never tried yellow tea in your tea life, this is a tea that will bring you to the new boundary of tea like a brave new world; if you have already tried yellow tea before, this tea should be an mind-blowing experience to you. A tea that is as bright as sunshine from inside-out that could bring a new aspect to the old tea island named Taiwan, and thus the name "Solar Isle". Be ready to be awed by it.