Yi Fang - Irvine

5414 Walnut Ave, STE E

Irvine, CA 92604

Mango Pomelo Sago Cooler
Traditional Milk Tea
YiFang Taiwan Fruit Tea

BEST SELLING

Mango Pomelo Sago Cooler

$7.75
Seasonal Drink (Avocado Mango)

$7.49Out of stock
Black Sesame Milk

$6.25
YiFang Taiwan Fruit Tea

$5.75

Recommend sweetness: 70% Our signature fruit tea is made with honey roasted ripe pineapple and passionfruit seeds, freshly squeezed lime juice, and our signature unique mountain tea. This super refreshing drink will certainly quench your thirst on a hot day.

Strawberry Milk (Blended)

$6.25

Recommend Sweetness: 100% A childhood favorite! Made with fresh strawberries, organic fresh milk, strawberry sauce, and house brewed dermerara sugar.

Grape Green Tea Cooler w/ Cheese Foam

$6.75Out of stock

Our favorite seasonal drink is here! Not grape syrup, not artificial grape juice, just real fresh grapes! Try this unique grape tea with real fruit flavors.

Super Trio Traditional Milk Tea

$5.75
Brown Sugar Pearl Matcha Latte

$6.45
Red Bean Black Glutinous Rice With Coconut Latte

$6.25

TEA

Sun Moon Lake Black Tea

$4.25

Recommend Sweetness: 100% Tea tasting notes: Sweet and lively, with a touch of honey and a signature minty wintergreen finish. What’s more, it steeps a distinctive reddish copper colour, hence its moniker Ruby Jade. Grown on the edge of the famous Sun Moon Lake in Nantou, this handcrafted black tea is the perfect little luxury for those special afternoons.

Pouchong Green Tea

$4.25

Recommend Sweetness: 100% Tea Tasting Notes: Wenshan Pouchong is fermented lightly, whose leaves are jade green, long and twisted. The liquor is bright green but with slightly gold touch. It has rich and elegant floral aroma as well as sweet and smooth taste. Pouchong is all about aroma, richer aroma, better quality. Pinglin and Shiding Districts especially produce outstanding Pouchong Tea.

Songboling Mountain Tea

$4.25

Recommend Sweetness: 100% Tea Tasting Notes: Have you tried "yellow tea"? luscious thick and sweet taste, aroma is sweet and floral. Very smooth taste and very lubricating. If you've never tried yellow tea in your tea life, this is a tea that will bring you to the new boundary of tea like a brave new world; if you have already tried yellow tea before, this tea should be an mind-blowing experience to you. A tea that is as bright as sunshine from inside-out that could bring a new aspect to the old tea island named Taiwan, and thus the name "Solar Isle". Be ready to be awed by it.

Lugu Oolong Tea

$4.25

Recommend Sweetness: 100% Tea Tasting Notes: The medium oxidized leaves have undergone extensive, repeated roastings that have resulted in a very balanced, integrated character. The initial steepings offer a freshly cut wood aroma with a toasted nutty flavor. This proceeds to open up into a sweeter, more complex profile that is strikingly reminiscent of roasted winter vegetables, including parsnip, caramelized onion and butternut squash.

TEA W/ Organic Salty Cream

$4.99

Signature tea of your choice topped with whipped cream from Organic valley, with a pinch of sea salt. This combination gives you rich creamy flavors that are similar to a milk tea, but in a version with stronger tea flavors. Our favorite paring tea are the Lugu Oolong and Songboling Mountain, but please feel free to discover your own favorite!

BROWN SUGAR PEARL

Brown Sugar Pearl Latte

$6.25

It's a mixture of three simple ingredients: quality brown sugar, boba, and organic fresh milk. We take our time to work the magic between brown sugar and boba-- it takes us roughly around 3 hours of brewing and cooking, so the boba soaks all the flavoring from brown sugar. The boba in this drink is meant to be a little bit softer, giving a creamy and rich textured flavoring. Sweetness is fixed, because brown sugar and boba are brewed together! Ice is fixed, because our brown sugar pearls are freshly cooked and are often still warm. Also Ice is actually an essential part of the recipe to balance the beverage to the perfect amount of richness.

Brown Sugar Pearl Milk Tea

$6.25

A perfect combination of brown sugar pearl and the traditional milk tea. We take our time to work the magic between brown sugar and boba-- it takes us roughly around 3 hours of brewing and cooking, so the boba soaks all the flavoring from brown sugar. The boba in this drink is meant to be a little bit softer, giving a creamy and rich textured flavoring. Sweetness is fixed, because brown sugar and boba are brewed together! Ice is fixed, because our brown sugar pearls are freshly cooked and are often still warm. Also Ice is actually an essential part of the recipe to balance the beverage to the perfect amount of richness.

Brown Sugar Pearl Cocoa Latte

$6.25

Our signature Brown Sugar Pearl paired up with fresh organic milk and France imported organic cocoa powder. You may be surprised by how well this two work! The bitterness of organic cocoa balance out the sweetness from brown sugar pearl perfectly, leaving the just about right richness of the beverage.

Brown Sugar Pearl Matcha Latte

$6.45

MILK TEA

Traditional Milk Tea

$4.99

Recommend Sweetness: 100% We focus on the "tea" factor for our traditional milk teas. Please read our tasting notes for the original teas to find you favorite traditional milk tea at Yifang. Note: this drink is made with non-dairy creamer, so please feel free to enjoy if you are in a non-dairy diet.

Super Trio Traditional Milk Tea

$5.75
Tea Latte

$5.24

Recommend Sweetness: 100% A beverage with super simple ingredients: Freshly brewed tea, house made organic cane sugar syrup, and fresh organic milk. Please note: the taste of this beverage is much lighter if you are used to drinking traditional milk teas.

Matcha Latte

$5.99

FRUITS

Seasonal Drink (Avocado Mango)

$7.49Out of stock
Mango Pomelo Sago Cooler

$7.75
YiFang Taiwan Fruit Tea

$5.75

Recommend sweetness: 70% Our signature fruit tea is made with honey roasted ripe pineapple and passionfruit seeds, freshly squeezed lime juice, and our signature unique mountain tea. This super refreshing drink will certainly quench your thirst on a hot day.

Peach Fruit Tea

$5.49
Strawberry Fruit Tea

$6.25
Strawberry Milk (Blended)

$6.25

Recommend Sweetness: 100% A childhood favorite! Made with fresh strawberries, organic fresh milk, strawberry sauce, and house brewed dermerara sugar.

Passion Fruit Green Tea

$5.25

Recommend Sweetness: 70% Pouchong Green tea paired with honey roasted passion fruit seeds and freshly squeezed lime juice. Note: this drink will have crunchy passionfruit seeds.

Pineapple Green Tea

$5.25

Recommend Sweetness: 70% Pouchong green tea paired with honey roasted pineapple.

Winter Melon Lemon Tea

$4.99

Recommend sweetness: 100% Winter melon tea, also sometimes called winter melon punch, is a Chinese tea made from the flesh of winter melon cooked with brown sugar and rock sugar. The Winter Melon Lemon Tea is one of our most loved refreshing drink, as freshly squeezed lime works magically with the distinct flavor of winter melon. A must try, this drink might be your next favorite on a hot summer day.

Lemon Mountain Tea

$4.99

Recommend Sweetness: 100% We always prioritize on tea flavor, which is why we are willing to make the twist with simple ingredient, such as fresh lime juice. Between the aroma of the mountain tea and the tart and acidic flavors of the lime is our SUGAR. At yifang, we brew our own fresh sugar every single day with organic dermerara cane sugar. The quality of our in house brewed sugar, along with the aroma of our high quality Songboling Mountain Tea makes this drink a rule breaker from your typical lemon tea.

Aiyu Jelly Lemon Tea

$4.99

Recommend Sweetness: 100% Want something more unique than you usual lemon green tea? Try our Aiyu Jelly Lemon Tea! The tenderness of Aiyu jelly, which are made freshly in house everyday, works perfectly with green tea based drinks.

Green Plum Green Tea

$4.99
Pineapple Mountain Tea w Almond Jelly

$5.99

FIXED SWEETNESS AND ICE LEVEL

Yakult Fruit Tea

$5.99
Lemon Green Tea

$4.99

Recommend Sweetness: 100% We always prioritize on tea flavor, which is why we are willing to make the twist with simple ingredient, such as fresh lime juice. Between the aroma of the green tea and the tart and acidic flavors of the lime is our SUGAR. At yifang, we brew our own fresh sugar every single day with organic dermerara cane sugar. The quality of our in house brewed sugar, along with the aroma of our high quality pouchong green tea makes this drink a rule breaker from your typical lemon tea.

FRESH SUGARCANE

SUGARCANE MOUNTAIN TEA

$6.25
SUGARCANE LEMON MOUNTAIN TEA

$6.25

FRESH TARO & RED BEAN

FRESH TARO LATTE

$5.99

FIXED ICE LEVEL

FRESH TARO GREEN TEA LATTE

$5.99
SWEET TARO SAGO LATTE

$6.25

Blended drink. Please pick up ASAP otherwise drink flavor will be compromised.(FIXED ICE LEVEL)

Red Bean Black Glutinous Rice With Coconut Latte

$6.25
Red Bean Matcha Frappe w/ Boba

$6.25Out of stock
Red Bean Sago Latte

$6.25

Blended drink. Please pick up ASAP otherwise drink flavor will be compromised.(FIXED ICE LEVEL)

TRADITIONAL

Super Trio Winter Melon Tea

$5.00

Traditional winter melon tea topped up with pearl (boba), grass jelly and sago（FIXED SWEETNESS LEVEL）

Winter Melon Tea

$4.25

FIXED SWEETNESS LEVEL

Winter Melon Latte

$4.75
Grass Jelly Tea

$4.25

FIXED SWEETNESS LEVEL

Black Sesame Milk

$6.25
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Authentic Taiwanese fruit & milk tea made with fresh, high quality ingredients

5414 Walnut Ave, STE E, Irvine, CA 92604

