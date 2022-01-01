Ramen
Yujo
2,656 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Yujo is a fast-casual restaurant serving Asian comfort food specializing in authentic Japanese ramen and fresh brewed boba tea.
Location
9431 North Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260
