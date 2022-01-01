Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen

Yujo

$$

9431 North Meridian Street

Indianapolis, IN 46260

Popular Items

Spicy Ramen
Pork Gyoza
Brown Sugar Genmaicha

Ramen

Brothless ramen salad tossed with a lemon shoyu vinaigrette
Tokyo Classic

Tokyo Classic

$11.00

Classic Tokyo soy sauce style with a hint of smoky tuna

Yuzu Signature

Yuzu Signature

$12.25

Refreshing Japanese lemon zest with our slow simmered chicken and pork broth

Black Garlic

Black Garlic

$13.50

A creamy broth flavored with roasted black garlic oil

Creamy Tonkotsu

Creamy Tonkotsu

$13.50

Hearty and milky, this rich ramen embodies the famous “tonkotsu” style

Vegetable Sapporo

Vegetable Sapporo

$13.25

Stir-fried vegetables with a rich soy sauce vegan stock

Hokkaido Miso

Hokkaido Miso

$13.75

Northern-style ramen seasoned with rich miso topped with wok sauté toppings

Spicy Ramen

Spicy Ramen

$14.00

Savory miso infused with Japanese spicy peppers and hot oil

Ramen Mazemen Salad

$11.00

Brothless ramen salad tossed with a lemon soy sauce vinaigrette

Miso Vegetable

$13.75

Rich vegetable miso soup topped with vegetables

Small Plates

Pork Gyoza

Pork Gyoza

Japanese pan-fried pot stickers with pork filling.

Vegetable Gyoza

Vegetable Gyoza

Japanese pan-fried pot stickers with vegetable filling.

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$6.00

Juicy Japanese fried chicken paired with a house dipping sauce

Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$10.50

Fried chicken with house sauce and vegetables

Chashu Bowl

Chashu Bowl

$10.50

Pan-seared minced braised pork with vegetables

White Rice

$2.00

Steamed white rice

Ramen Toppings A La Carte

Side Of Chashu

$3.00Out of stock

Sous vide braised Japanese pork shoulder

Side of Egg

$1.75

Soft-boiled egg marinated in soy sauce

Side Of Menma

$1.00

Marinated bamboo shoots

Side Of Spinach

$1.00

Side Of Noodles - Wavy

$3.00

Side of Noodles - Straight

$3.00

Spicy Ball - Mixed In

$1.00

Side of Corn

$1.00

Side of Fish Cake (5 Slices)

$1.00

Spice ball - on side

$1.00

Side of Tofu

$3.00

Shiitake Mushroom

$1.00

Black Garlic OIl

$1.00

Side Of Broth

$5.00

Side of Sprouts

$1.00

Milk Teas

Jasmine

Jasmine

$4.00

Light green tea with a strong fragrant aroma of jasmine

Hojicha

Hojicha

$4.00

Charcoal roasted Japanese green tea

Genmaicha

Genmaicha

$4.00

Toasted brown rice with Japanese green tea

Roasted Oolong

Roasted Oolong

$4.00

Roasted tea, favorite among coffee drinkers

Assam

Assam

$4.00

Black tea with a sharp and malty taste

Earl Grey

Earl Grey

$4.00

British black tea blended with a hint of citrus Italian bergamot

Chai

Chai

$5.00

Clove and ginger flavored Taiwanese chai tea

Buckwheat

Buckwheat

$5.00

Light and nutty with a hint of roasted buckwheat

Fruit Tea

Peach Oolong

Peach Oolong

$4.50

Fragrant and sweet peach tea

Rose Garden

Rose Garden

$4.50

Fruity and sour hibiscus flavors with floral rose

Lychee Green Tea

Lychee Green Tea

$4.50

Fragrant and sweet peach tea

Specialty Tea

Brown Sugar Genmaicha

Brown Sugar Genmaicha

$4.75

Brown sugar streaks with milky genmaicha tea

Mango Cream Hojicha

Mango Cream Hojicha

$4.75

Roasted green tea with mango sweetness

Strawberry Assam

Strawberry Assam

$4.75

Strawberry milk mixed with malty flavors of assam

Taro

Taro

$4.75

Sweet nutty flavor of taro

Matcha

Matcha

$4.75

Rich, pleasant green tea latte taste with lingering sweetness

Pumpkin Spice Buckwheat

Pumpkin Spice Buckwheat

$5.25

Light and nutty golden buckwheat tea mixed with pumpkin spice and topped with whipped cream. Served only with "Regular" size.

Smoothies

Matcha Smoothie

$5.50

Sweet and earthy ground Japanese green tea

Taro Smoothie

Taro Smoothie

$5.50

Sweet taro milk tea smoothie

Hojicha Lychee Smoothie

Hojicha Lychee Smoothie

$5.50

Blend of lychee fruit with charcoal roasted green tea

Jasmine Strawberry Smoothie

Jasmine Strawberry Smoothie

$5.50

Floral jasmine with strawberry sweetness

Mango Assam Smoothie

Mango Assam Smoothie

$5.50

Malty black tea mixed with a taste of mango

Fountain drink

Fountain Drink

$1.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Yujo is a fast-casual restaurant serving Asian comfort food specializing in authentic Japanese ramen and fresh brewed boba tea.

9431 North Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260

