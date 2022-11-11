Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yumbii

review star

No reviews yet

2907 North Druid Hills Road Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA 30329

Popular Items

Sesame Fries
Panko Breaded Shrimp
2 Tacos + Sesame Fries + Drink

Combos*

2 Tacos + Sesame Fries + Drink

2 Tacos + Sesame Fries + Drink

$14.00

Any Two Tacos + Our Famous Sesame Fries + Drink.

3 Tacos + Drink

3 Tacos + Drink

$14.00

Any Three Tacos + Drink.

6 Wings + Sesame Fries + Drink

6 Wings + Sesame Fries + Drink

$15.00

Choose Honey Sriracha Or Buffalo + Our Famous Sesame Fries + Drink. Served With a Side of Housemade Ranch.

10 Wings + Sesame Fries + Drink

10 Wings + Sesame Fries + Drink

$18.00

Choose Honey Sriracha Or Buffalo + Our Famous Sesame Fries + Drink. Served With a Side of Housemade Ranch.

Kids Taco + Side + Drink

Kids Taco + Side + Drink

$7.00

Meat & Cheese Only + Side + Drink. Honor system folks! If you're an adult and you love Yumbii, order a 2 taco combo like everyone else.

Quesadilla + Sesame Fries + Drink

Quesadilla + Sesame Fries + Drink

$15.00

Your Choice Of Protein Stuffed Inside A 12" Tortilla And Toasted To A Golden Brown + Black Bean & Corn Salsa + Jack Cheese + Yumbii Chili Sauce. Served With Our Famous Sesame Fries + Drink.

Yumbii Philly + Sesame Fries+ Drink

Yumbii Philly + Sesame Fries+ Drink

$15.00

Protein Of Your Choice Topped With Sriracha Queso + Red Onion + Green Onion + Homemade Cucumber Kimchi. Served with Our Famous Sesame Fries + Drink.

Tacos

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$4.50

Topped With Yumbii Chili Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad.

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$4.50

Tossed In Our Homemade Buffalo Sauce And Topped With Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad + Toasted Sesame Seeds + Homemade Ranch.

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$4.50

Topped With Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad + Homemade Chipotle Aioli + House Pickled Jalapenos.

Nashville Hot Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken

$4.50

Tossed In Our Homemade Nashville Hot Sauce And Topped With Cilantro Lime Slaw + House Pickles + House Pickled Jalapenos.

Panko Breaded Fish

Panko Breaded Fish

$4.50

Panko Breaded Tilapia Topped With Yumbii Chili Sauce + Homemade Hoisin Tartar Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad.

Panko Breaded Shrimp

Panko Breaded Shrimp

$4.50

Panko Breaded Shrimp Topped With Yumbii Chili Sauce + Hoisin Tartar Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad.

Spicy Pulled Pork

Spicy Pulled Pork

$4.50

Slow Cooked Pulled Pork Topped With Yumbii Chili Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad.

Rib-Eye Beef

Rib-Eye Beef

$4.50

Marinated Rib-Eye Beef Topped With Yumbii Chili Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad.

Stir-Fried Tofu

Stir-Fried Tofu

$4.50

Flash Fried Tofu Topped With Yumbii Chili Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad.

Veggie Taco

Veggie Taco

$4.00

Homemade Black Bean & Corn Salsa Topped With Yumbii Chili Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad.

Kids Taco

Kids Taco

$3.00

Your Choice Of Protein Topped With Jack Cheese. Kids only folks!

Burritos, Quesadillas, Rice Bowls, and Salad Bowls

Burrito

Burrito

$11.00

Your Choice Of Protein Stuffed Inside A 12" Tortilla + Choice Of Rice + Black Bean & Corn Salsa + Jack Cheese + Soy-Sesame Vinaigrette Salad + Yumbii Chili Sauce. Served With A Side Of Homemade Chipotle Sour Cream.

Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl

$11.00

Your Choice Of Protein + Choice Of Rice + Black Bean & Corn Salsa + Jack Cheese + Soy-Sesame Vinaigrette Salad + Yumbii Chili Sauce. Served With A Side Of Homemade Chipotle Sour Cream.

Salad Bowl

Salad Bowl

$11.00

Your Choice Of Protein + Black Bean & Corn Salsa + Jack Cheese + Soy-Sesame Vinaigrette Salad + Yumbii Chili Sauce. Served With A Side Of Homemade Chipotle Sour Cream.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$11.00

Your Choice Of Protein Stuffed Inside A 12" Tortilla And Toasted To A Golden Brown + Black Bean & Corn Salsa + Jack Cheese + Yumbii Chili Sauce. Served With A Side Of Homemade Chipotle Sour Cream.

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

12" Tortilla Stuffed With Jack Cheese And Toasted To A Golden Brown.

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$4.00

10" Tortilla Stuffed With Jack Cheese And Toasted To A Golden Brown.

Philly, Wings, and Nachos

Yumbii Philly

Yumbii Philly

$10.00

Protein Of Your Choice Topped With Sriracha Queso + Red Onion + Green Onion + Homemade Cucumber Kimchi.

Nachos

Nachos

$11.00

House Fried Corn Chips Topped With Your Choice Of Protein + Sriracha Queso + Jack Cheese + Soy-Sesame Vinaigrette Salad + Yumbii Chili Sauce + House Pickled Jalapenos + Homemade Chipotle Sour Cream.

6 Piece Wing

6 Piece Wing

$10.00

Your Choice Of Honey Sriracha Or Buffalo. Served With a Side of Housemade Ranch.

10 Piece Wing

10 Piece Wing

$14.00

Your Choice Of Honey Sriracha Or Buffalo. Served With a Side of Housemade Ranch.

Sides

Sesame Fries

Sesame Fries

$4.00

Our Famous Sesame Fries Tossed In Yumbii Seasoning And Served With A Side Of Homemade Chipotle Ketchup.

Naked Fries

Naked Fries

$4.00

Crispy Fries Served Without Our Delicious Yumbii Seasoning. Sad Face.

Mexican Corn

Mexican Corn

$5.00

Pan Fried Corn Topped With Red Onion + Green Onion + Cotija Cheese + Homemade Chipotle Aioli + Chili Flakes + Cilantro.

Sriracha Queso

Sriracha Queso

$4.00

Our Homemade Creamy Queso. Trust Us.....It's Not Hot At All!

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$6.00

House Fried Corn Chips + Sriracha Queso.

Fries & Queso

Fries & Queso

$6.00

Our Famous Seasame Fries Paired With Sriracha Queso!

Side Buffalo Sauce

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50
Side Chipotle Aioli

Side Chipotle Aioli

$0.50
Side Chipotle Ketchup

Side Chipotle Ketchup

$0.50
Side Chipotle Sour Cream

Side Chipotle Sour Cream

$0.50
Side Hoisin Tartar Sauce

Side Hoisin Tartar Sauce

$0.50
Side Honey Sriracha Sauce

Side Honey Sriracha Sauce

$0.50
Side Kimchi

Side Kimchi

$0.50
Side Pickled Jalapenos

Side Pickled Jalapenos

$0.50
Side Ranch

Side Ranch

$0.50
Side Regular Sour Cream

Side Regular Sour Cream

$0.50
Side Soy-Sesame Vinaigrette

Side Soy-Sesame Vinaigrette

$0.50
Side Yumbii Chili Sauce

Side Yumbii Chili Sauce

$0.50
Side Of Chips

Side Of Chips

$1.00

Dessert

Churro Bites

Churro Bites

$6.00

Homemade Churro Bites + Homemade Sriracha Chocolate.

King Of Pops

King Of Pops

$3.00

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$3.00Out of stock
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$3.00
Smart Water

Smart Water

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.00Out of stock
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.00
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$3.00Out of stock
