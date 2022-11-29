Red Pepper Taqueria- Decatur
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The perfect neighborhood spot in one of the best hoods in Atlanta. Located at the corner of Briarcliff and Lavista Road in Toco Hills/Decatur.
Location
2149 Briarcliff Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30329
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Queso Shop (Toco Hills) - The Queso Shop (Toco Hills): 2907 N Druid Hills Rd
No Reviews
2907 North Druid Hills Road Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Atlanta
Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant