Red Pepper Taqueria- Decatur

2149 Briarcliff Road Northeast

Atlanta, GA 30329

Order Again

Starters

Queso Dip

$9.00

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Tomatoes | onions | cascabel peppers

Guacamole

$11.00

Medium | hot | habanero

Nachos Ole

$11.00

Refried black beans | queso | classic toppings**

Grilled Oysters

$15.00

4 oysters | spinach | grilled toast

Raw Oysters

$13.00

4 oysters | cocktail sauce | pico vinaigrette

Crispy Calamari

$13.00

Peppers | sweet chili lime sauce

Mussels a la Diabla

$15.00

Chipotle cream | grilled toast

Tuna Crudo

$14.00

Jicama slaw| aji chili remoulade

Taquitos

$10.00

Chicken | avocado ranch

Chicken Wings

$13.00

8wings l originalwing sauce l sweet and spicy sauce

Fried Lobster Tail

$18.00

Sweet and spicy honey dipping sauce

Mussels Bread

$3.00

Taco Stand

Kale Me Hungry

$5.00

Blackened shrimp | kale slaw| avocado ranch

Blackened Salmon

$5.00

Jicama slaw| sweet chili lime

Carne Asada

$5.00

Grilled steak | pickled onions | cilantro | guajillo salsa

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Tomatoes | cilantro | salsa verde

BBQ Chicken

$5.00

Crispy chicken | poblano slaw| corn

Pescado Frito

$5.00

Crispy fish | poblano slaw| radish | salsa cruda

Taco Gringo

$5.00

Ground beef | lettuce | tomatoes | panela cheese

Al Pastor

$5.00

Braised pork | pickled onions | pineapple | salsa verde

Brisket Barbacoa

$5.00

Pickled onions | feisty jalapenos | guajillo salsa

Grilled Veggies

$5.00

Pico | panela cheese | guajillo salsa

Taco Duo

$13.00

Two tacos choice | rice | black beans

Sides

*SIDE SAUCE

Add Tortillas

$3.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Cilantro Rice

$3.00

Fries

$4.00

Grilled Corn

$3.00

Grilled Veggies

$4.00

Mexican Rice

$3.00

Poblano Slaw

$4.00

Sautéed Spinach

$4.00

Side Crema

$1.50

Mussels Bread

$3.00

Side Queso

$1.50

Side Salsa

$1.50

Side Guac

$1.50

Side Verde

$1.25

Side Pico

$1.25

Tomatillo Salsa

$4.00

Sweet Chili

$1.50

Avocado Cream

$1.50

Soups & Salads

Corn Soup

$7.00+

Habanero oil | baked migas

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$7.00+

Ancho broth | pico | corn crisps

Mixto Salad

$9.00

Tomatoes | cucumbers | pickled onions | panela cheese

Kale Salad

$10.00

Local beets | pumpkin seeds | goat cheese | baked migas

Fiesta Garden Salad

$16.00

Tomatoes | corn | radish | cucumbers | pickled onions | black beans | baked migas

Chef's Specials

Fajita Bowl

$12.00

Veggies | rice | black beans | guacamole | avocado salsa

Fajita Skillets

$19.50

Veggies | rice | black beans | guacamole | tortillas

Quesadilla

$15.00

Panela cheese | refried black beans | onions | peppers | rice

Burrito

$14.00

Black beans | onions | peppers | cheese sauce | rice

Enchiladas

$15.00

rice | guajillo

Salmon A La Parilla

$18.00

Sauteed spinach | braised mushrooms

Fish & Chips

$14.00

Cod | fries | tartar sauce

Grilled Trout

$22.00

Spinach | mushrooms | tomatoes | mexican rice

Sandwiches

Prime Beef Burger

$13.00

Cheddar cheese | pickles | fries

Mexican Burger

$13.00

Spicy Chorizo | pico de gallo | guacamole | lettuce

Cubano Roll

$13.00

Braised pork | ham | black beans | cheddar cheese | fries

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Achiote sauce | cilantro ranch | pickles | fries

Kids

Kid Taco

$6.00

Kid Burrito

$6.00

Kid Quesadilla

$6.00

Kid Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid Burger

$6.00

Desserts

Creme Brulee

$6.00

Churros

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Local Gelato

$6.00

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Special

Tecate

$1.00

Fajitas

$10.00

tacos

chef choice

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The perfect neighborhood spot in one of the best hoods in Atlanta. Located at the corner of Briarcliff and Lavista Road in Toco Hills/Decatur.

Website

Location

2149 Briarcliff Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30329

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Map
