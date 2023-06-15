  • Home
Baba's Kitchen- ATL 2184 Cheshire Bridge Road Northeast

No reviews yet

2184 Cheshire Bridge Road Northeast

Atlanta, GA 30324

Appetizers

Ezme

Ezme

$8.00

Roasted red pepper dip with Mediterranean spices. Comes with pita bread.

Babaganush

Babaganush

$8.00

Smoky eggplant dip with tahini and Mediterranean flavors.Comes with pita bread.

Okra

Okra

$8.00

Tender and flavorful okra, cooked to perfection, showcasing its natural textures and subtle earthy taste.Comes with pita bread.

Humus

Humus

$8.00

Smooth and savory chickpea dip with garlic and Mediterranean spices, perfect for dipping and spreading.Comes with pita bread.

Spicy Humus

Spicy Humus

$8.00

Smooth and savory chickpea dip with garlic and Turkish famous Antep’s red pepper, perfect for dipping and spreading.Comes with pita bread.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Tender and char-grilled chicken wings seasoned with aromatic herbs and spices, packed with smoky flavors.

Falafel

Falafel

$8.00

Crispy and flavorful chickpea fritters served with tahini sauce, a classic Middle Eastern favorite.

Meze Sampler

$16.00
Haydari

Haydari

$8.00

Trained yogurt, garlic, walnuts and dill

Soup And Salads

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$13.00

Fresh and vibrant mix of tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, feta cheese, olives, and tangy vinaigrette

Tabouli Salad

Tabouli Salad

$13.00

Refreshing Mediterranean salad with bulgur wheat, parsley, mint, tomatoes, and zesty lemon dressing

Choban Salad

Choban Salad

$13.00

Traditional Turkish salad with crisp vegetables, tangy feta cheese, olives, and a zesty lemon dressing.

Chicken Soup

Chicken Soup

$8.00

Spicy Turkish chicken soup with vermicelli, rich tomato sauce, and aromatic spices.Served with pita bread

Yayla Soup

Yayla Soup

$8.00

Creamy and tangy yogurt soup with herbs, garlic, and a hint of lemon, served warm.Served with pita bread.

Dessert

Baklava

$8.00

Ice Cream

$8.00

Hot Drinks

Turkish Tea

$2.00

Turkish coffee

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Beverage

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Turkish Mineral Soda

$2.00

Water

$2.00

28black Energy Drink

$2.00

Entrees

Lamb Kebab

Lamb Kebab

$24.00

Tender and succulent grilled lamb skewers, marinated in aromatic herbs and spices, a carnivore's delight.Served with basmati rice & grilled green pepper and a grilled tomato.

Baba's Chicken Kebab

Baba's Chicken Kebab

$18.00

Grilled chicken chunks with a deliciously crispy exterior, seasoned to perfection for an irresistible kebab experience.Served with basmati rice & grilled green pepper and a grilled tomato.

Baba's Salmon Kebab

Baba's Salmon Kebab

$18.00

Delightful grilled salmon chunks with a tantalizingly crispy crust, offering a delectable kebap option for seafood lovers.Served with basmati rice & grilled green pepper and a grilled tomato.

Eggplant Kofta Kebab

Eggplant Kofta Kebab

$18.00

Savory grilled eggplant patties infused with aromatic herbs and spices, a vegetarian twist on kofta kebab.Served with basmati rice & grilled green pepper and a grilled tomato.

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$27.00

Juicy and tender lamb chops, perfectly grilled to enhance their natural flavors, a carnivore's delight.Served with basmati rice & grilled green pepper and a grilled tomato.

Chicken Gyro Plate

Chicken Gyro Plate

$18.00

Seasoned grilled chicken served with a side of grilled veggies and tzatziki sauce.Served with basmati rice & grilled green pepper and a grilled tomato.

Beef&Lamb Gyro Plate

Beef&Lamb Gyro Plate

$18.00

Seasoned beef&lamb served with a side of grilled veggies and tzatziki sauce.

Shrimp Kebab

Shrimp Kebab

$18.00

Juicy shrimp sautéed to perfection, bursting with flavor.Served with basmati rice & grilled green pepper and a grilled tomato.

Mix Grill kebab

$30.00

2 pieces shrimp, 2 pieces chicken, 1 piece’s lamb chops, 2 pieces salmon comes with rice and mix veggie.Served with basmati rice & grilled green pepper and a grilled tomato.

Veggie Kebab

$16.00

Mix grilled veggies. Served with basmati rice & grilled green pepper and a grilled tomato.

Wraps

Falafel Wrap

$12.49

A delightful fusion of crispy falafel, fresh veggies, and zesty sauces, wrapped in a warm pita.Comes with french fries.

Chicken Gyro Wrap

Chicken Gyro Wrap

$12.49

Savory grilled chicken, crisp veggies, and tangy tzatziki sauce, wrapped in a soft and warm pita.Comes with french fries

Beef&lamb Gyro

Beef&lamb Gyro

$12.49

Juicy beef and tender lamb, combined with flavorful spices, wrapped in a warm and satisfying gyro.Comes with french fries

Sides

Rice

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Salad

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2184 Cheshire Bridge Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
