Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cirque Daiquiri Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

2160 Monroe Dr NE

Atlanta, GA 30324

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Appetizers

6 Wings

$10.00

Lightly seasoned, medium, hot, inferno, lemon pepper, bbq, southern fried, thai chili wings.

8 Wings

$12.00

Lightly seasoned, medium, hot, inferno, lemon pepper, bbq, southern fried, thai chili wings.

10 Wings

$14.00

Lightly seasoned, medium, hot, inferno, lemon pepper, bbq, southern fried, thai chili wings.

Breaded Zucchini

$8.00

parmesan cheese, garlic aioli or ranch dressing

Broiled Oysters

$13.00

served with Cirque garlic butter and herbs

Calamari

$12.00

traditional marinara or garlic aioli

Cirque Sampler

$32.00

crispy fried fish, jumbo shrimp, and crab fingers

Crab Cake

$19.00

pan seared lump meat with spicy remoulade

Crab Cheese & Jalapeno Bites

$9.00

golden fried poppers with tasty crab in every cheesy bite

Crab Fingers

$18.00Out of stock

blue crab claws, deep fried or sautéed in garlic butter

Fish Ribs

$13.00

a CIRQUE original! three tender golden fried Tambaqui ribs, tartar

Jumbo Shrimp

$13.00

1/2 lb. of jumbo shrimp, boiled or fried

Lobster Tail

$24.00

delicious cold water tail, steamed and seasoned, served with garlic butter

Southwest Chicken Egg Rolls

$12.00

crispy fried egg rolls loaded with black beans, shredded cabbage, corn, spiced chicken, melty cheese and more! Served with sweet chili sauce.

Tacos

$15.00

beef, shrimp, or catfish, grilled or fried, coleslaw, tartar

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

romaine, traditional Caesar dressing, croûtons

House Salad

$9.00

greens, cucumber, tomato, onion, and shredded cheddar

Greek Salad

$10.00

greens, bell pepper, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, feta

Steamers

Crawfish Boil

$24.00

1 1/2 lb. jumbo crawfish steamed and seasoned, smoked sausage, corn, red potatoes.

Shrimp Boil

$30.00

1 lb. jumbo shrimp steamed and seasoned, smoked sausage, corn, and red potatoes.

Snow Crab Legs

$39.00

1 lb. Alaskan crab legs steamed and seasoned.

King Crab

$50.00

potatoes, sweet corn, beef sausages

Low Country Boil

$48.00

Alaskan Snow crab legs and jumbo shrimp steamed and seasoned, smoked sausage, corn, red potatoes

Ultimate Boil

$59.00

snow crab, shrimp, crawfish, broiled oysters, sausages, potatoes, corn

Broiled Oyster Platter

$20.00

12 premium oysters topped with Cirque’s garlic butter and herbs

All You Can Eat Crab

$35.00

Corn Special

$1.00

CrabLeg Refill

Cheese, Bacon, Spinach

$5.00

Sandwiches

Crab Cake Sandwich

$23.00

lump crab, lettuce, tomato, remoulade, toasted bun

Filet of Fish

$15.00

grilled or fried catfish, lettuce, tomato, cajun tartar, toasted bun

Shrimp Po'Boy

$15.00

jumbo shrimp, lettuce, tomato, remoulade, hoagie roll

Oyster Po'Boy

$15.00

golden fried oysters, lettuce, mayo

Murder Burger

$17.00

8oz angus beef patty, bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomato and american cheese served on a toasted brioche bun

Surf & Turf Burger

$18.00

the best of both worlds under a buttery grilled brioche bun, 100% angus beef patty, jumbo shrimp, mayo, lettuce

Salmon Burger

$19.00

thick 8oz filet, lettuce, tomato, onions

Cirque Burger

$15.00

8 ounce angus beef patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, toasted bun

Turkey Burger

$13.00

lettuce, tomato, red onion, toasted bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

lettuce, tomato, red onion, toasted bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

lettuce, tomato, red onion, toasted bun

Impossible Burger

$14.00

cooks, smells and tastes like the real thing! American cheese, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes

Main Entrees

Fish & Chips

$17.00

catfish or tilapia, fries, tartar sauce

Captain's Platter

$30.00

a Heapin’ Helpin’ of the Best Seafood in Town! Fried or grilled shrimp, oysters and tilapia or catfish

Salmon

$22.00

blackened or grilled, creamy home-style mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli

Shrimp Platter

$20.00

crispy shrimp, fries, cocktail sauce

Surf & Turf

$55.00

a delicious marriage of land and sea! Steamed Maine lobster tail paired with lamb chops. Served with steamed veggies and your choice of side

Fish & Grits

$30.00

You’ve never had fish and grits like this! Whole fried red snapper, brown gravy, stone-ground grits

Tomahawk Steak

$79.00

the Ultimate Steak! Big enough for two people or one person with a monster appetite! Thick-cut on-the-bone black Certified Angus Beef® Ribeye Steak that’s guaranteed to leave you speechless. served with your choice of side

Lobster Tails

$55.00

two sweet and juicy tails steamed to perfection, served with your choice of side

Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

southern fried whole chicken wings, golden waffle

Oyster Platter

$22.00

lightly dusted oysters, fries, tartar sauce

Shrimp & Grits

$21.00

sautéed shrimp, stone ground grits, brown gravy

Lamp Chops

$36.00

New Zealand lamb, mashed potatoes, sautéed spinach

Fried Seafood Combo

$24.00

your choice of any 2 combinations of catfish, shrimp, or oysters and fries

Sides

Asparagus

$5.00

Broccoli

$5.00

CATFISH SIDE

$9.00

Extra Shrimp

$6.00

Fries

$5.00

Fruit Tray

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Grits

$5.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Mashed Red Potatoes

$5.00

Roasted Vegetables

$5.00

Spinach

$5.00

Sweet Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Sweet Southwestern Corn w/Black Beans

$5.00

TILAPIA SIDE

$9.00

Loaded Mash Potatoes

$7.00

Corn

$5.00

Chicken Breast

$3.00

Desserts

New York Cheesecake

$5.50

Strawberry or caramel topping

Strawberry Cheesecake Cake

$5.00

Red Velvet Cupcake

$8.00

infused with Bailey’s Liqueur and topped with Hennessy icing

Banana Pudding Cupcake

$5.00

Apple Cobbler

$7.00

NA Beverages

DRINKS

CLUB SODA

$3.00

COKE

$3.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.00

DAIQUIRI SAMPLES!

DRINK REFILL

LEMONADE

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.00

REDBULL

$4.00

SPRITE

$3.00

TEA

$3.00

WATER (FIJI)

$5.00

WATER (TAP)

Hookah

HOOKAH STANDARD

$45.00

HOOKAH PREMIUM

$55.00

TRIPLE REFILL

$65.00

COAL CHANGE

$3.00

CANDY TIPS

$5.00

REFILL

$15.00

Broken Hookah

$150.00

Broken Bowl

$15.00

ADDITIONAL FLAVOR

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Vibrant nightspot specializing in daiquiris & wings, plus poetry nights, hookahs & happy hour.

Website

Location

2160 Monroe Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30324

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Grana - 1835 Piedmont Ave. Northeast
orange starNo Reviews
1835 Piedmont Avenue Northeast Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
The Hungry Peach Cafe & Catering - 351 Peachtree Hills Ave NE #232
orange starNo Reviews
351 Peachtree Hills Ave NE #232 Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta
orange starNo Reviews
1776 Cheshire Bridge Road Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
KR Steakbar
orange starNo Reviews
349 Peachtree Hills Avenue Northeast Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
SweetWater Brewery - Atlanta
orange starNo Reviews
195 Ottley Drive Northeast Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Urban Wings - Piedmont Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1825 PIEDMINT AVE NE, atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Antico Roma
orange star4.2 • 4,179
1093 Hemphill ave nw Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Slim + Husky's
orange star4.3 • 2,751
581 Metropolitan Pkwy Atlanta, GA 30310
View restaurantnext
BGR Grille
orange star4.3 • 2,743
1603 White Way East Point, GA 30344
View restaurantnext
The Nook on Piedmont Park
orange star4.0 • 2,678
1144 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30309
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Atlanta-Midtown GA
orange star4.4 • 2,249
754 Peachtree Street NE Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston