The Hungry Peach Cafe & Catering 351 Peachtree Hills Ave NE #232

No reviews yet

351 Peachtree Hills Ave NE #232

Atlanta, GA 30305

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Lite Bites

Mini Ham & Swiss Biscuits

$10.00

mini ham & swiss biscuits with mustard on the side

Avocado Toast

$10.00

multigrain topped with avocado, diced tomatoes, bacon, pickled red onion, and hard boiled egg

Pimento Cheese Snack

$9.00

scoop of pimento cheese, with red pepper jelly with grilled challah bread

Hummus Snack

$9.00

scoop of hummus with carrot, cucumber, and bagel chips

Pimento Eggs

$8.00

3 stuffed pimento egg halves on a side salad with tomato, cucumber, and watermelon radish

Cup of Chicken Salad

$5.50

sweet basil chicken salad made w/ roasted chicken, grapes, almonds, and basil

Cup of Tuna

$5.50

solid white albacore tuna mixed with lite mayo and chopped celery

Cup of Pimento

$5.50

Salads

Chicken Salad Plate

$14.00

SWEET BASIL CHICKEN, GREENS, FRUIT, CANDIED PECANS, BAGEL CHIPS BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

Tuna Salad Plate

$13.00

GREENS BALSAMIC VINAGRETTE

Tuscan Salad

$13.00

ROMAINE, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, CHICKPEAS, ARTICHOKE HEARTS, FETA, ARTICHOKE VINAIGRETTE

The Chop Salad

$16.00

ROMAINE, RED CABBAGE, CHOPPED CHICKEN, TOMATO, CUCUMBERS, CHICKPEAS, FETA, RADISH, BACON, PARMESAN CRISP, HONEY-LEMON VINAIGRETTE

Season’s Finest

$11.00

LOCAL GREENS, WATERMELON RADISH, FETA, CHERRY TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS, GREEK OLIVES, HONEY- LEMON VINEGARETTE DRESSING

Beet Salad

$11.00

ROASTED BEETS, SHAVED CARROTS, TOASTED ALMONDS, FETA CHEESE, GREENS, HONEY-LEMON VINAIGRETTE DRESSING

Caesar

$11.00

ROMAINE, SHAVED PARM CHEESE, CHERRY TOMATOES, CROUTONS, CAESAR DRESSING

Sandwiches

Chicken Pesto Panini

$15.00

GRILLED CHICKEN, SUNDRIED TOMATOES, SWISS CHEESE, PESTO AIOLI, ON SOURDOUGH BREAD WITH A CHOICE OF A SIDE ITEM

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$15.00

LETTUCE AND TOMATO ON MULTIGRAIN BREAD WITH A CHOICE OF A SIDE ITEM

Southern BLT

$15.00

BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PIMENTO CHEESE, & MAYO WITH A CHOICE OF A SIDE ITEM

Picky Turkey Sandwich

$15.00

ROASTED TURKEY, CHEDDAR, & LETTUCE ON SOURDOUGHWITH A CHOICE OF A SIDE ITEM

The Club Sandwich

$15.00

HAM, TURKEY, GREENS, CHEDDAR, APPLES, SMOKED BACON, AIOLI SAUCE ON WHITE BREAD WITH A CHOICE OF A SIDE ITEM

Apple Brie Grilled Cheese

$15.00

WITH A CHOICE OF A SIDE ITEM

Egg Salad Sandwich

$15.00

ON MULTI GRAIN LETTUCE AND TOMATO WITH A CHOICE OF A SIDE ITEM

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$15.00

ON MULTIGRAINLETTUCE AND TOMATO WITH A CHOICE OF A SIDE ITEM

Portobello Wrap

$15.00

WITH A CHOICE OF A SIDE ITEM

Prosciutto & Butter Sandwich

$15.00

WITH A CHOICE OF A SIDE ITEM

1/2 & 1/2

$12.00

Roast Beef

$14.00

Sides

Pesto Pasta Salad

$4.00

Garden Salad

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$6.00

Chips

$1.80

Loaded Avocado

$6.00

Ancient Grain Salad

$6.00

Soup

Tomato Bisque Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Chicken Noodle Soup

Out of stock

Turkey Chili

Out of stock

Carrot Curry Ginger Soup

Out of stock

Soup Of The Day

$6.00

Desserts

Cookies

$2.00

Brownie

$4.00

Brownies

$8.00

Muffins

$3.00

Peach Cobbler Cupcake

$3.00

Half & Half

1/2 & 1/2

$12.00

Beverage

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Half & Half

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Glass Of Water

Breakfast

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$8.00

BACON, EGG, CHEESE, BAGEL,ON CROISSANT, MULTI-GRAIN, OR SOURDOUGH

THE SKINNY

$7.00

EGG WHITES ON MULTIGRAIN

BREAKFAST PLATE

$11.00

2 EGGS, BACON, SIDE OF TOAST, BAGEL OR CROISSANT

AVOCADO TOAST

$10.00

MASHED AVOCADO, HARD BOILED EGG, WATERMELON RADISH, BABY CILANTRO ON MULTIGRAIN

MINI HAM & SWISS BISCUITS

$10.00

HAM & SWISS ON MINI BISCUITS. MUSTARD SAUCE ON THE SIDE

Breakfast Sides

CROISSANT

$3.00

BAGEL

$3.00

TOAST

$2.00

BACON

$5.00

CHICKEN SAUSAGE

$5.00

EGGS

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

351 Peachtree Hills Ave NE #232, Atlanta, GA 30305

Directions

