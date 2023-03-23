Main picView gallery

Grana 1835 Piedmont Ave. Northeast

1835 Piedmont Avenue Northeast

Atlanta, GA 30324

Popular Items

Cavatelli
Roni Pizza
Garlic Bread


Antipasti

Garlic Bread

$13.00

mozzarella, garlic, parmesan

Caesar

$13.00

romaine, parmesan, breadcrumbs

Crispy Potatoes

$13.00

chili aioli, parmesan

Buratta

$18.00

pesto, toast, peas, tomatoes, prosciutto

Brussel Sprouts

$16.00

sherry agrodolce, truffle honey, ricotta salata

Polenta

$12.00

provolone, fried sage, demi glace

Fettunta

$4.00

Shrimp

$16.00

head on shrimp with giardinera, mint, basil, and sesame seeds

Soft Shell Crab

$23.00

Soft shell crab with garlic butter, chili, and basil

Meatballs

Mommy's

$12.00

grana padano and basil

Pork

$12.00

whipped ricotta

Nonna's

$12.00

currant mostarda

Local Beef

$14.00

gouda, red onion & black truffle jam

Veal

$14.00

spicy mayo

Grana

$12.00

sage velouté & crispy sage

Meatball Flight

$25.00

Pasta

Paccheri Genovese

$23.00

short rib, caramelized onion, pecorino

Rigatoni

$22.00

fra diavolo, garlic, sausage, basil

Cavatelli

$25.00

bolognese, sage velouté, ricotta salata

Mafalde

$22.00

shrimp, fra diavolo, garlic, cherry peppers

Gnocchi Sorrentino

$22.00

pomodoro, mozzarella, basil

Side Pasta Butter

$12.00

Side Pasta Pomodoro

$12.00

Gluten Free Pasta

$22.00

Mezzaluna

$24.00

ricotta, english pea, crimini, lemon, breadcrumbs

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$18.00

pomodoro, mozzarella, basil

New Yorker Pizza

$18.00

shredded mozzarella, pomodoro, oregano

Roni Pizza

$23.00

pepperoni, pomodoro, mozzarella, calabrian chili honey

Potato Pizza

$21.00

red onion, goat cheese, pistachios, truffle honey

Drunk Uncle Pizza

$23.00

vodka sauce, coppa, oregano, mozzarella

Fibonacci Pizza

$22.00

bacon, mozzarella, hot cherry pepper, garlic

Four Cheese

$21.00

stracchino, mozzarella, lemon, rosemary, sesame

Truffle Pizza

$24.00

mozzarella, stracchino, black truffle

Meatball Pizza

$23.00

bacon, cappacolla, sausage, pepperoni, cherry peppers, pomodoro, mozzarella

Piatti

Chicken

$27.00

Wood roasted, peppers, onions, lemon, rosemary

Branzino

$32.00

salsa verde, olives, picked herbs

Short Rib

$32.00

tomato braised, polenta, provolone, gremolata, olives

Dolce

Cannoli

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Grana is Southern Italian restaurant inspired by the cuisine our Chef and owner Pat Pascarella grew up enjoying as a first generation Italian American.

1835 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324

