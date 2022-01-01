Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Sandwiches
Bakeries

Brooklyn Bagel & Deli @ Ansley Mall

review star

No reviews yet

1544 Piedmont ave

Atlanta, GA 30324

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg Meat and Cheese.
W/ Plain CC
W/ Flavored CC

Bagels Only

Bagel Single.

Bakers Dozen Bagels.

$18.99

EggWhiches & Wraps

Egg Only.

$4.59

Egg n Meat.

$4.99

Egg n Cheese.

$4.99

Egg Meat and Cheese.

$5.99

Empire State.

$7.99

Egg Sandwich with Sausage, Bacon, and Ham.

Brooklyn Way.

$5.99

Potato, Egg, and Cheese

Power Wrap.

$8.99

Eggwhite, spinach, turkey, and swiss wrap

The NY Symphony.

$9.99

Egg white, Turkey, spinach, Avocado, tomato, and feta wrap.

Bagels w/ Spreads

W/ Plain CC

$3.79

W/ Butter

$2.49

W/ Flavored CC

$4.09

W/ Lite Plain CC

$3.99

W/ Nova Spread

$5.49

W/ Avocado & CC

$6.49

Bagel Dog

$4.59

Classic Sandwiches

Sliced Nova Sandwich

$10.99

Hot Rueben

$11.99

Tuna Melt

$10.99

Chicken Salad Melt

$10.99

Beverages

Sm Fountain Drink

$2.25

Sm Coffee

$2.29

Sm Orangina

$1.99

Sm Smart Water

$2.79

Lg Fountain Drink

$2.99

Lg Coffee

$2.79

Lg Orangina

$2.99

Lg Smart Water

$3.99

Bottle Coke

$2.79

Diet Coke

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79

Monster Energy

$2.99

Simply Orange Juice

$2.79

Dasani

$2.25

Vitamin Water

$2.79

NAKED Juice

$4.79

Minute Maid

$2.59

Dr. Brown

$2.99

Iced Coffee

$3.29

Tommy Yummy

$1.59

Nesquik

$3.59

Powerade

$2.50

Cold Brew

$1.99

Cranberry juice

$2.59

Spreads, Salads, Nova ToGO

Tuna Salad

Chicken Salad

Egg Salad

Sliced Nova

1 LB Tomato

$3.99

1/2 LB Onion

$3.49

4oz Capers

$3.59

Plain CC

Scallion CC

Veggie CC

Jalapeno CC

Strawberry CC

Honey Walnut CC

Plain Lite CC

Nova CC

WhiteFish Spread

Butter

Chopped Liver 8oz

$8.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1544 Piedmont ave, Atlanta, GA 30324

Directions

Gallery
Brooklyn Bagels & Deli image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Farm Burger - Virginia Highland
orange starNo Reviews
1017 North Highland Ave Atlanta, GA 30306
View restaurantnext
Pielands
orange starNo Reviews
1021 Virginia Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30306
View restaurantnext
El Super Pan - Ponce City Market
orange star4.4 • 1,076
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
715 Peachtree S. NE, Suite 101 Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Pizza Jeans - 2nd Floor PCM
orange star4.5 • 6
675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE NE224 Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Root Baking Co.
orange starNo Reviews
675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE STE224 Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston