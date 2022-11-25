A map showing the location of Zakia 3699 Lenox Road NortheastView gallery

Zakia 3699 Lenox Road Northeast

review star

No reviews yet

3699 Lenox Road Northeast

Atlanta, GA 30305

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Cold Mezze

Baba Ghanoush

$9.00

Beet Salad

$14.00

Fattoush

$12.00

Hummus

$9.00

Hummus w/ Mushrooms

$12.00

Hummus with Beef Tips

$16.00

Labneh

$9.00

Olives

$7.00

Roasted Red Pepper

$9.00

Tabouleh

$11.00

Tomato & Cucumber

$12.00

Kibbeh Nayyeh

$21.00

Hot Mezze

Batatta Harra

$10.00

Cauliflower

$14.00

Cheese Rolls

$9.00

Falafel

$12.00

Fried Kibbeh

$16.00

Grilled Quail

$18.00

Lahamjeen

$12.00

Octopus

$21.00

Shrimp

$19.00

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$10.00

Kabob

Chicken Kabob

$27.00

Filet Mignon

$42.00

Kafta

$24.00

Veg Kabob

$19.00

Entree

Branzino

$36.00

Lamb Chops

$45.00

Lamb Shanks

$36.00

Lobster

$36.00

Salmon

$29.00

Sea Bass

$44.00

Dessert

Toffee Pudding

$10.00

Kounafe

$10.00

Lava Cake

$10.00

Side Items

Fries

$8.00

Lebanese Rice

$8.00

Green Beans

$8.00

Jaddarah Rice

$8.00

Batata Hara

$10.00

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Eggplant Stew

$8.00

Vegetable Crudite

$5.00

Bottle

(btl) COS Delle Fontane 2017

$120.00

(btl) Dom Moulin-a-Vent Gamay

$120.00

(btl) Massaya Reserve 2011

$138.00

(btl) Ch. Musar Rouge 2016

$180.00

(btl) Fournier Sancerre Silex 2021

$124.00

(btl) Fontaine vin de Lys 2017

$125.00

Billecart Brut Rose Btl

$115.00

Roederer Anderson Valley Btl

$47.00

Frank Family Chard Btl

$71.00

Schug 375

$51.00

Danroush 2019 375

$100.00

Cain Concept 2013 375

$34.00

Pol Roger 3L

$890.00

Pol Roger 1.5L

$334.00

Cristom Pinot Noir 2019 1.5L

$224.00

Schrader Double Diamond '19 1.5L

$700.00

Pol Roger NV Btl

$201.00

Veuve Btl

$100.00

Champagne LasSalle blanc de blanc Btl

$119.00

Philippe Fontaine cuvée des lys 15 Btl

$150.00

Schramsberg Blanc de Blanc 2019 Btl

$120.00

Phillip Fontaine prestige btl

$98.00

Nino Franco DOCG Btl

$82.00

Billecart Brut Rose Btl

$230.00

Trinquevedel btl

$68.00

Clos St. Magdeleine Btl

$80.00

Montmirail Gigondas Btl

$84.00

Pasaeli Seahorse Rose Btl

$55.00

Sonnenuhr Auslese Oster Wehlner Btl

$125.00

Sonnenuhr Kabinett Btl

$83.00

Ebner Ebenauer ’19

$999.00

Hugel, Riesling Classic Btl

$75.00

Hugel, Pinot Gris Classic Btl

$80.00

Damien Laureau Savennieres 2019

$105.00

Fournier Sancerre Silex

$122.00

Charles Bove Vouvray

$142.00

Marcel Servin Chablis Vaillons 2020

$140.00

Maison Champy 2019

$110.00

Dom. Long-Depaquit Chablis Grand Cru 2019

$405.00

Domaine Costal Chablis les Truffieres 2020

$124.00

Anjou - Damien Laureau L’Alliance ’19 Btl

$104.00

Touraine - Charles Bove Vouray 2021 Btl

$73.00

Central – Fournier Pere Fils Sancerre Btl

$115.00

Marcel Servin Cru 1er ’20 Btl

$182.00

Maison Champy Cru ’17 Btl

$205.00

Albert Bichot, Dom. LD Grand Cru Moutonne ’18 Btl

$650.00

Vincent Girardin Cru Les Aigrots Btl

$999.00

Maison Louis Latour Beaune Cru ’17 Btl

$999.00

Fevre Chablis ’20 Btl

$999.00

Chapoutier Croze ’17 Btl

$999.00

Piedmont – Giacomo Bargogno Langhe Riesling ’19 Btl

$110.00

Piedmont – Demarie Langhe Arneis ’21 Btl

$55.00

FVG – Borgo San Daniele Arbis Blanc ’18 Btl

$124.00

Tuscany – Ornellaia, Poggio Alle Gazze ’19 Btl

$240.00

Gonc, Starman Orange Wine

$80.00

Reagor M Series Chard NV Btl

$999.00

Ch. Ksara ’20 Btl

$999.00

Ch. Musar Jeune White ’20 Btl

$999.00

Massaya Blanc ’20 Btl

$999.00

Gonc, Starman ’20 Btl

$999.00

Gai’a Assyrtiko Wild Ferment ’19 Btl

$999.00

Dom Costa Lazaridi Fume ’20 Btl

$999.00

Prisoner Wine Co, Pinot Noir Blanc ’21 Btl

$999.00

Dom Drouhin Willamette ’19 Btl

$999.00

Jordan ’16 Btl

$999.00

Hirsch ’17 Btl

$999.00

Dumol RRV ’18 Btl

$999.00

Stonestreet Upper Barn ’16 Btl

$999.00

Hartford Family Winery Stone Cote ’189 Btl

$999.00

Guy Morgan ’21 Btl

$999.00

Dom de Chenepierre Moulin-a-vent ’19 Btl

$999.00

Dom Albert Bichot Gevrey Chambertin Btl

$999.00

Domaine Faiveley, Grand Cru Monopole 44 Btl

$999.00

Georges Lignier 1er Cru Clos des Ormes ’17 Btl

$999.00

Henrii Gouges Bourgogne Rouge ’19 Btl

$999.00

Dom Glantenay Volnay ’16 Btl

$999.00

Dom Lucien Boillot ’19 Btl

$999.00

Dom Villaine Cote Chalonnaise La Fortune ’20 Btl

$999.00

Eric Texier Cotes du Rhone Rouge Chat Fou ’21 Btl

$999.00

E. Guigal Crozes Hermitage Rouge ’17 Btl

$999.00

Dom du Pere Pape CDP ’19 Btl

$999.00

Cuvee Papale CDP ’17 Btl

$999.00

Ch. St. Cosme Gigondas ’20 Btl

$999.00

Phelan Segur ’18 Btl

$999.00

Clos du Marquis Btl

$999.00

Ch. Clinet pomerol ’15 Btl

$999.00

Ch. Pavie-macquin Saint-Emilion Btl

$999.00

Petrus ’16 Btl

$999.00

Ch. Gloria St. Julien Btl

$999.00

Ch. Ducru beaucaillou Btl

$999.00

Segla ’15 Btl

$999.00

Arbalest ’15 Btl

$999.00

Ch. Du courlat Btl

$999.00

Ch. Cap de faugeres Btl

$999.00

Penfolds bin 169 Btl

$999.00

Penfolds grange Btl

$999.00

Mollydooker gigglepot Btl

$999.00

Mollydooker the boxer Btl

$999.00

Yarra dry red Btl

$999.00

Vina cobos chanares Btl

$999.00

Tapiz malbec black tears Btl

$999.00

Hacienda arauncao CS Btl

$999.00

Bodega bouza b6 tannat Btl

$999.00

Ga’ia Nemea Estate Agiorgitiko Btl

$999.00

Dom Tatsis Xinomavro “Old Roots” Btl

$999.00

Skouras Nemea Cuvee Btl

$999.00

Ktima Biblia Chora Btl

$999.00

Dom Sigalas Cyclades Mavrotragano Btl

$999.00

Prost PN Btl

$999.00

Messmer spatburgunder Btl

$999.00

Anita and hans Blaufrankisch Btl

$999.00

Weingut Heinrich Zweigelt Btl

$999.00

Colliano brda cuvee Btl

$999.00

Gonc Gamay Btl

$999.00

Mascarello Barbera Btl

$999.00

Demarie Barbera Btl

$999.00

Bruno giacosa Barolo vigne leroche Btl

$999.00

Pio Cesare Barolo Barbaresco il bricco Btl

$999.00

Giacomo borgogno Barolo riserva Btl

$999.00

Gaja Barolo dagomis Btl

$999.00

L’arco valpolicella superior Btl

$999.00

L’arco Amarone classico Btl

$999.00

COS nero d’avola Btl

$999.00

COS cerasuolo delle fontane Btl

$999.00

Massaya La Colombier ’18 Btl

$999.00

Massaya Cap Est. ’17 Btl

$999.00

Massaya Gold Reserve ’11 Btl

$999.00

Massaya Terrasses de Baalbeck ’17 Btl

$999.00

Adyar Monastique ’14 Btl

$999.00

Ch. Ksara Le Prieure ’18 Btl

$999.00

Ch. Musar Bekaa Valley Red ’16 Btl

$999.00

Ch. Musar Bekaa Valley Red ’00 Btl

$999.00

Ch. Musar Bekaa Valley Red ’98 Btl

$999.00

Ch. Musar Bekaa Valley Red ’97 Btl

$999.00

Ch. Musar Bekaa Valley Red ’69 Btl

$999.00

Ch. Musar Bekaa Valley Red ’67 Btl

$999.00

Ch. Musar Bekaa Valley Red ’61 Btl

$999.00

Ch. Musar Hochar Pere Et Fils ’17 Btl

$999.00

Dom. Wardy Merlot ’16 Btl

$999.00

Dom. Tourelles Cinsault ’18 Btl

$999.00

Barkan Vineyards Cabernet Btl

$999.00

Dalton Oak Aged Cabernet ’19 Btl

$999.00

Golan Heights Yarden Cabernet ’18 Btl

$999.00

Division Mae’s Vineyard Grenache ’21 Btl

$999.00

Division Seeohtoo/Carbonic Maceration Btl

$999.00

Dom. Drouhin Dundee Hills ’19 Btl

$999.00

Alloro Pinot Noir Estate ’15 Btl

$999.00

Elizabeth Chambers Lazy River Vineyard Btl

$999.00

Hiyu Arco Tzum VII Gorge Btl

$999.00

Cristom Vineyards Mt. Jefferson 1.5 L Btl

$999.00

K. Vintners Syrah Powerline ’19 Btl

$999.00

Ch. Ste Michelle Merlot Canoe Ridge ’18 Btl

$999.00

Canvasback Cabernet Sauvignon ’18 Btl

$999.00

L’Ecole No. 41 Cabernet Btl

$999.00

Dominus Estate Red Blend ’19 Btl

$999.00

Screaming Eagle Oakville ’19 (The Flight) Btl

$999.00

Nickel and Nickel Yountville 3L ’19 Btl

$999.00

The Prisoner ’17 Btl

$999.00

Opus One ’14 Btl

$999.00

Opus One ’13 Btl

$999.00

Hartford Family Far Coast Pinot Noir ’18 Btl

$999.00

Dumol RRV Pinot Btl

$999.00

Paul Hobbs RRV ’20 Btl

$999.00

Darioush Darius II ’19 Btl

$999.00

Chappellet Merlot ’19 Btl

$999.00

Chappellet Mt. Cuvee ’19 Btl

$999.00

Glass

(GL) Alpha Estate Xinomavro 2020

$16.00

(GL) Ch. Musar Jeune Blanc

$17.00Out of stock

(GL) Delaille Petit Salvard Sauv Blanc

$15.00

(GL) Domaine De La Quilla Muscadet 2020

$15.00

(GL) Fess Parker Chardonnay

$15.00

(GL) Gorgonnier, Provencal Rouge 2020

$17.00

(GL) Langois, Cremant Rose

$16.00

(GL) Losada Vinos De Finca 2019

$17.00

(GL) Philippe Fontaine, Champagne NV

$17.00

(GL) Prunotto, Roero Arneis 2020

$16.00

(GL) Routestock Cabernet Sauvignon 2020

$18.00

(GL) Stoller Pinot Noir 2020

$16.00

House Cocktail

1001 Nights

$15.00

Palace Walk

$15.00

Meadows of Gold

$15.00

Seasons of Migration

$15.00

Cities of Salt

$15.00

Men in the Sun

$15.00

Cedars of God

$15.00

Ruby Jewel

$15.00

Whiskey

Woodford. Reserve

$16.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Blantons

$30.00

4 roses single barrel

$17.00

Wild Turkey 81 bourbon

$12.00

Wild Turkey 101 bourbon

$12.00

Wild Turkey 81 rye

$12.00

Wild Turkey 101 rye

$12.00

Willet pot still

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Angel's Envy

$18.00

Castle and Key bourbon

$18.00

Castle and key rye

$18.00

rittenhouse rye

$14.00

1792

$15.00

tullamore dew

$14.00

Johnnie Black

$17.00

Chivas

$18.00

Johnnie Blue

$40.00

Vodka

Cathead

$14.00

Titos

$14.00

Ketel one

$14.00

ketel one citron

$14.00

ketel one orange

$14.00

sky

$12.00

grey goose

$15.00

Gin

monkey 47

$18.00

Tanqueray 10

$18.00

Tanqueray

$14.00

roku

$15.00

bulldog

$13.00

conniption

$12.00

Tequila/Mezcal

espolón blanco

$12.00

espolon repo

$14.00

artenom repo

$16.00

artenom anejo

$22.00

don julio blanco

$14.00

don julio 1942

$28.00

del maguey vida

$14.00

del maguey pechuga

$29.00

del maguey Santo Domingo

$25.00

Rum

Zacapa 23

$12.00

plantation 3 star

$12.00

plantation dark

$14.00

plantation pineapple

$14.00

Blackwell black rum

$13.00

rhum JM agricole

$15.00

Water

Aqua Panna

$7.00

Pellegrino

$7.00

Cola

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Tea

Unsweet Tea

$4.00

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Turkish Coffee

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Upscale, modern Lebanese restaraunt

Location

3699 Lenox Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Dancing Goats® - Buckhead
orange starNo Reviews
3167 Peachtree Rd. Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Sovereign Sweets - 3210 Roswell Rd
orange starNo Reviews
3210 Roswell Rd Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Cafe at Pharr
orange starNo Reviews
3145 Peachtree Road Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Irby's Tavern
orange star4.2 • 403
322 East Paces Ferry Rd. Northeast Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Biltong Bar - Buckhead
orange star4.6 • 373
306 Buckhead Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Buckhead Saloon - 3227 Roswell Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
3227 Roswell Rd. Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston