A map showing the location of ZAZA Cucina 608 West Touhy Avenue, Park Ridge 60068View gallery

ZAZA Cucina 608 West Touhy Avenue, Park Ridge 60068

review star

No reviews yet

608 West Touhy Avenue

Park Ridge, IL 60068

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Limone
Scottish Salmon
Tiramisu

Starters

Fried Zucchini

Fried Zucchini

$10.00

fresh crisp zucchini served with a creamy lemon parmigiana

Bruschetta Romano

$12.00

ripe tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, parmigiano, evoo, sea salt on a toasted crustini

Bacon Dates

Bacon Dates

$12.00

medjool fresh dates wrapped in applewood bacon served with a red pepper chipotle sauce

BAKED ARTICHOKE

$12.00
Sausage + Peppers App

Sausage + Peppers App

$14.00

house made grill Italian sausage roasted sweet peppers, onion, olives, capers in a delicious tomato sauce

Meatball Polenta

Meatball Polenta

$14.00

braised beef and pork meatballs in a tomato sauce served over creamy polenta

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$16.00

crispy calamari tossed with fresh parsley served with house made marinara and jalapeno crema and fresh lemon

Grilled Calamari

$18.00
Mussels Pomodoro

Mussels Pomodoro

$16.00

sautéed in a spicy tomato sauce, garlic, evoo, fresh herbs and crostini

Shrimp Francese

$16.00

GULF SHRIMP PAN SAUTÉED FRANCESE STYLE + GARLIC + WHITE WINE BURBLANC SAUCE + HERBS + DELICIOUSO

Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed Mushrooms

$19.00

stuffed with crab, shrimp topped with buttery panko, herbs and lemon

Spanish Octopus

Spanish Octopus

$21.00

tender grilled with chorizo, potato, peppers, capers, jalapeno crema

1/2 dz Baked Clams

$12.00Out of stock

Manilla clams topped with our house made bread crumbs, herbs and cheese, lemon and baked

Baked Goat Cheese

Baked Goat Cheese

$12.00Out of stock

Baked goat cheese in our delicious tomato basil sauce served with a side of crustini with an olive spread

Scallops

$24.00Out of stock

From the Garden

House Salad

$9.00

romaine, spring mix, tomato, red onion, cucumber, peppers, olive, vinaigrette and house croutons

Caesar Maggione

Caesar Maggione

$12.00

romaine, anchovy, tomato, creamy parmigiana house croutons topped with shaved parmigiana

Red Pepper Caprese

Red Pepper Caprese

$13.00

fire roasted sweet peppers, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, balsamic reduction

Burratta Eggplant

Burratta Eggplant

$15.00

crispy eggplant, truffle burrata, tomato compote, basil, creamy parmigiana, and house croutons

Zaza Wedge Salad

Zaza Wedge Salad

$14.00

iceberg slice, hickory bacon, tomato, avocado, cucumber, creamy Danish blue and house croutons

Carpaccio

$21.00

rare beef tenderloin, tomato, mushrooms, avocado, arugula, lemon truffle cream, and shaved parmigiana

Asparagini Salad

$12.00

Pizza

Marinara Pizza

Marinara Pizza

$16.00

San Marzano blend, evoo, garlic, herbs and pecorino

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$20.00

san Marzano blend , mozzarella, garlic, and fresh basil

4-Cheese Pizza

4-Cheese Pizza

$21.00

mozzarella, Danish blue, cavello, pecorino, ricotta, san Marzano blend

Ricotta + Sausage Pizza

$21.00

Lucabrazzi Pizza

$21.00

Imported mortadela, creamy garlic parmigiano, fresh mozzarella and burrata cheese

Mexicana Zula Pizza

Mexicana Zula Pizza

$22.00

house made chirizo, cherry tomato sauce, cilantro queso fresco, sea salt and house hot pepers

Prosciutto Artichoke Pizza

Prosciutto Artichoke Pizza

$28.00

mozzarella, artichoke, wild mushrooms, olive, prosciutto. San Marzano Blend

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$14.00

build your own

Cheese Pizza ONLY

$18.00

Mushroom Pizza

$18.00

wild mushrooms, mozzarella, san marzano blend, pecorino, basil

Sausage Rappini Pizza

Sausage Rappini Pizza

$19.00

fennel sausage, garlic, rapini, fontina, san Marzano blend, Pecorino

Pastas

house made in a delicious cream egg yolk with sautéed pancetta and Applewood bacon
Gnocchi Daniela

Gnocchi Daniela

$20.00

DUMPLING SAUTÉED IN ARUGULA PESTO + BABY GREEN BEAN + POTATO + ROASTED CHERRY TOMATO + PARMIGIANO

Spaghetti+Meatball

Spaghetti+Meatball

$19.00

house made braised meatballs , tomato basil sauce and pecorino

Tagiliatelle Bolognese

Tagiliatelle Bolognese

$21.00

house made tagliatelle in a beef ragu, carrot, celery and parmigiana reggiano

Rigatoni Vodka

Rigatoni Vodka

$21.00

HOUSEMADE RIGATONI + SLICED HOUSESAUSAGE + PLUM TOMATO + PANCETTA + ONION + TOMATO VODKA SAUCE

Bucatini Carbonara

Bucatini Carbonara

$21.00

HOUSE BUCATINI + APPLEWOOD BACON + PANCETTA SAUTÉED IN A TRADITIONAL+ CARBONARA + PARMIGIANO

Tortellini Tartufo

$23.00

4 Chesse filled tortellin with wild mushrooms, grape tomato in a light cream sauce with Truffle and Grana Parmigiano

Rigatoni Bosciola

Rigatoni Bosciola

$28.00

HOUSE PASTA + BEEF TENDERLOIN TIPS + WILD MUSHROOM + DEMI TOMATO SAUCE + BURRATA + PARMIGIANO

Linguine Shrimp

Linguine Shrimp

$28.00

SAUTÉED IN A SPICY MARINARA SAUCE FRESH HERBS.... OR GARLIC WHITE WINE SAUCE FRESH HERBS....

Shrimp Risotto

Shrimp Risotto

$28.00

creamy Italian rice, sautéed jumbo shrimp, wild mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, and spinach

Lingunie Pesce Di Mare

Lingunie Pesce Di Mare

$39.00

Linguine pastas with sautedd gulf shrimp, calamari, mussels, manilla clams, fish of the day in a light spicy tomato sauce

Lasagna Unica

$20.00Out of stock

PASTA SHEETS LAYERED WITH MEAT BOLOGNESE + BECHAMEL + POTATO + PARMIGIANO + ROASTED CHERRY TOMATO

Chef Specialities

Sausage Giambatta

Sausage Giambatta

$23.00
Chicken Limone

Chicken Limone

$24.00

francese style , sautéed with capers, garlic lemon white wine, roasted spinach and herb potatoes

Roasted Whitefish

$28.00

sautéed with capers, garlic evoo, and lemon, side linguine

Scottish Salmon

Scottish Salmon

$28.00

Roasted with haricot french beans, shitake in a Beurre Blanc side of Linguine

Swordfish Lucia

$32.00

grilled swordfish, sweet peppers, spinach, capers, basil, garlic, white wine and linguine

Halibut Pancetta

Halibut Pancetta

$39.00

wrapped inn pancetta, overy celery root, mushrooms, roasted leeks, truffle potato in a beuree blanc sauce

Chicken Marsala

$24.00Out of stock

Arancini

$10.00Out of stock

Scampi Italiano

$18.00Out of stock

Sides

side BROCCOLI HOLLANDAISE

$7.00
Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$7.00

SIDE Roasted Potato

$7.00

Roasted in a delicious lemon butter herb sauce

SIDE Whipped Potatoes

$7.00

Side Asparagus

$8.00
SIDE Roasted Vegetables

SIDE Roasted Vegetables

$9.00

zucchini, mushrooms, asparagus, cherry tomato, onion, garlic in a light white wine

Side Linguine

$8.00

SIDE Wild Mushrooms

$9.00

sautéed wild mushrooms in a truffle cream sauce and crushed spinach

Side -2_MEATBALLS

$6.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Rapini

$8.00

Side Sausage

$6.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$7.00

cheese filled, with tomato sauce

Kids Rigatoni

$8.00

house made rigatoni with choice of sauce tomato, four cheese, meat, or butter

Kids Spagetti + Meatball

$8.00

house made meatball in a delicious tomato sauce

Chicken Fritter + Fries

$10.00

house made chicken breast planks fried with fries

Desserts

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$10.00

Cannoli

$6.00

chocolate cake

$10.00
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$10.00

Carrott Cake

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Italian Ice

$6.00

Strawberry Ice Cream

$6.00

Spumoni

$6.00

Family Meal Deal ToGo

Family Meal Deal

$69.95
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned Italian Restaurant highlighting recipes that go back over 80 years from Chef Joey Zaza's family. Fresh never frozen fish, meats butchered in house and handmade pasta n pizza dough make this place a must try!

Website

Location

608 West Touhy Avenue, Park Ridge, IL 60068

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

More Than Pasta - Park Ridge
orange star4.6 • 342
105 S Northwest Hwy Park Ridge, IL 60068
View restaurantnext
Harp and Fiddle
orange starNo Reviews
110 Main St Park Ridge, IL 60068
View restaurantnext
Pennyville Station - 112 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
112 Main Street Park Ridge, IL 60068
View restaurantnext
Blue Ridge Korean BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
49 Summit Ave Park Ridge, IL 60068
View restaurantnext
Taco Melly - 16 S Fairview Ave
orange starNo Reviews
114 Main St Park Ridge, IL 60068
View restaurantnext
Holt's - 43 S Prospect
orange starNo Reviews
43 S Prospect Park Ridge, IL 60068
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Park Ridge

More Than Pasta - Park Ridge
orange star4.6 • 342
105 S Northwest Hwy Park Ridge, IL 60068
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Park Ridge
orange star4.7 • 284
648 North Northwest Highway Park Ridge, IL 60068
View restaurantnext
Mike's Pizza Park Ridge
orange star4.0 • 30
742 Higgins Road Park Ridge, IL 60068
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Park Ridge
Niles
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Des Plaines
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Morton Grove
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Glenview
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Mount Prospect
review star
No reviews yet
Skokie
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Bensenville
review star
No reviews yet
Wilmette
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston