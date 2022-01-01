ZAZA Cucina 608 West Touhy Avenue, Park Ridge 60068
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Family owned Italian Restaurant highlighting recipes that go back over 80 years from Chef Joey Zaza's family. Fresh never frozen fish, meats butchered in house and handmade pasta n pizza dough make this place a must try!
608 West Touhy Avenue, Park Ridge, IL 60068
