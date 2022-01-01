Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Chinese
Sushi & Japanese

Zen Sushi @ La Crescenta

review star

No reviews yet

2650 Foothill Blvd

La Crescenta, CA 91214

Order Again

Appetizers

Baked Green Mussels

Baked Green Mussels

$11.99
Baked Salmon Collar

Baked Salmon Collar

$13.99
Baked Yellowtail Collar

Baked Yellowtail Collar

$16.99
BBQ Sparerib

BBQ Sparerib

$15.99

Cha Sui Bao

$6.99
Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$11.99

Edamame

$5.99

Egg Roll

$5.99

Fried Chicken Wing

$12.99

Fried Cheese Wonton

$8.99

Dumpling

$8.99

Garlic Edamame

$7.99

Minced Chicken Lettuce Cup

$11.99

Mushu

$10.99

Shishito Pepper

$8.99

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$11.99

Sliced BBQ Pork

$10.99

Shrimp Tempura

$12.99

Shanghai Spare Ribs

$16.99

3 Amigos

$11.99

Spicy Tuna with Shiso Leaf Tempura with Crab Salad on Top

Complimentary Dumplings

Complimentary dumplings for posting a review on Yelp or Google

Salads

House Salad

$6.99

Chinese Chicken Salad

$13.99

Sunomono Salad

$6.99

Salmon Skin Salad

$11.99

Seaweed Salad

$8.99

Spring Green w Mustard Sauce

$8.99

Sp. Tuna Sashimi Salad

$18.99

Poke Salad

$19.99

Sashimi Salad

$18.99

Sunomono seafood salad

$16.99

Albacore Sashimi Salad

$18.99

King Donburi

$19.99

Soups

Chicken Noodle

$8.99+

Egg Drop Soup

$6.99+

Hot and Sour Soup

$6.99+

Miso Soup

$3.99+

Sizzling Rice Soup

$7.99+

Veg Noodle Soup

$7.99+

Wonton

$7.99+

Wor Wonton

$8.99+

Vegetable Soup

$5.99+

Seafood Chowder

$7.99+

Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$11.99

Chicken Fried Rice

$12.99

Beef Fried Rice

$13.99

Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.99

Combination Fried Rice

$16.99

Brown Rice

$3.50

White Rice

$2.50

Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.99

Sushi Rice

$5.00

Ginger Brown Rice

$12.99

Pork Fried Rice

$12.99

BBQ Pork Fried Rice

$13.99

Spinach Fried Rice

$11.99

Rice (Meal)

Pork

Sweet Sour Pork

$16.99

Szechwan Pork

$16.99

Pork W Vegetable

$16.99

Twice Cooked Pork

$17.99

Chicken

Chicken w/ Cashew

$16.99

Chicken w/ Mixed Vegetable

$14.99

Chicken w/Black Bean

$16.99

Curry Chicken

$15.99

Garlic Chicken

$15.99

Jade Chicken

$14.99

Kung Pao Chicken

$15.99

Mushroom Chicken

$15.99

Orange Chicken

$15.99

Schezwuan Chicken

$15.99

Sesame Chicken

$15.99

Sweet Sour Chicken

$17.99

Jade Chicken

$16.99

Lemon Chicken

$17.99

Schezwuan Crispy Chicken

$16.99

Beef

Mongolian Beef

$17.99

Beef w/ Brocoli

$16.99

Beef and Snow Pea

$17.99

Kung Pao Beef

$17.99

Shredded Beef

$17.99

Beef w/ Assorted Vege

$16.99

Asparagus Beef

$18.99

Beef with Oyster Sauce

$17.99

Beef with Green Pepper

$16.99

Orange Beef

$18.99

Seafood

Steamed Fillet Fish

$16.99

Garlic Fish

$16.99

Fish with Black Bean Sauce

$16.99

Kung Pao Fish

$17.99

Shrimp in Lobster Sauce

$18.99

Garlic Shrimp

$18.99

Honey Walnut Glazed Shrimp

$19.99

Shrimp in Black Bean Sauce

$18.99

Kung Pao Shrimp

$18.99

Sweet Sour Shrimp

$18.99

Szechwan Shrimp

$18.99

Cashew Shrimp

$19.99

Shrimp Vegetable

$17.99

Shrimp W Snowpea

$18.99

Sauteed Shrimp

$18.99

Braised Shrimp

$19.99

Asparagus Shrimp

$18.99

Scallop W Assorted Vege

$19.99

Scallop Garlic

$24.99

Sauteed Scallop

$28.99

Noodle

Chicken Lo Mein

$13.99

Beef Lo Mein

$14.99

Pork Lo Mein

$14.99

Shrimp Lo Mein

$15.99

Vegetable Lo Mein

$11.99

Combination Lo Mein

$15.99

Chicken Pan Fried Noodle

$14.99

Beef Pan Fried Noodle

$15.99

Shrimp Pan Fried Noodle

$16.99

Vegetable Pan Fried Noodle

$12.99

Combination Pan Fried Noodle

$17.99

Chicken Chow Fun

$13.99

Vegetable Chow Fun

$12.99

Beef Chow Fun

$14.99

Shrimp Chow Fun

$16.99

Pork Chow Fun

$13.99

Combination Chow Fun

$16.99

Cha Cha Mein

$14.99

Three Sea Soup

$16.99

Ramen

$15.99

Udon

$13.99

Singapore Noodles

$15.99

Pad Thai

$14.99

Vegetable

Bean Curd in Brown Sauce

$15.99

Braised Hot Eggplant

$13.99

Braised String Bean

$15.99

Broccoli Garlic

$14.99

Gai Lon (Chinese Broccoli)

$15.99

Mapo Tofu

$14.99

Mixed Vegetable

$12.99

Sautéed Snow Peas

$15.99

Sautéed Asparagus

$15.99

Garlic Sautéed Spinach

$14.99

Sauteed Bok Choy with Garlic Sauce

$15.99

Braised Mushrooms, Snow Peas, Tofu

$15.99

House Special

Beef Special

$18.00

Chicken Special

$17.99

Foo Young

$18.99

Fried Fish

$32.99

Kung Pao San Yang

$19.99

Peking Duck

$28.99+

Seafood Special

$21.99

Sweet and Pungent

$18.99

Three Ingredient

$18.99

Dessert

Mochi

$6.99

Tempura Ice Cream

$7.99

Regular Ice Cream

$5.99

Japanese

Chashu Bowl

$16.99

Chicken Bento

$17.99

Chicken Bowl

$13.99

Steak Bento

$28.99

Salmon Bento

$21.99

Steak Bowl

$19.99

Kalbi Bento

$29.99

Unagi Donburi

$29.99

Chirashi Bowl

$29.99

Roll

Albacore Hand Roll

$8.99

Avocado Hand Roll

$5.99

Baked Blue Crab Hand Roll

$11.99

Baked Imitation Crab Hand Roll

$8.99

California Hand Roll

$4.99

Cucumber Hand Roll

$4.99

Eel Avocado Hand Roll

$10.99

Ikura (Salmon Egg) Hand Roll

$15.99

Salmon Hand Roll

$7.99

Salmon Skin Hand Roll

$6.99

Salmon Tempura Hand Roll

$12.99

Scallop Hand Roll

$7.99

Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll

$10.99

Spicy Albacore Hand Roll

$8.99

Spicy Salmon Hand Roll

$7.99

Spicy Scallop Hand Roll

$7.99

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$6.99

Spicy Yellowtail Hand Roll

$7.99

Spider Hand Roll

$12.99

Toro Hand Roll

$14.99

Tuna Hand Roll

$7.99

Vegetable Hand Roll

$5.99

Vegetable Tempura Hand Roll

$6.99

Yellowtail Hand Roll

$8.99

Albacore Roll

$9.99

Avocado Roll

$5.99

Baked Blue Crab Roll

$12.99

Baked Imitation Crab Roll

$9.99

California Roll

$6.99

California Tempura Roll

$12.99

Cucumber Roll

$5.99

Deluxe California

$8.99

Eel Avocado Roll

$11.99

Salmon Roll

$9.99

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.99

Scallop Roll

$8.99

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$11.99

Spicy Albacore Roll

$9.99

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.99

Spicy Scallop Roll

$8.99

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice

$11.99

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.99

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$9.99

Tuna Roll

$8.99

Vegetable Roll

$6.99

Vegetable Tempura Roll

$8.99

Yellowtail Roll

$9.99

Nigiri

Albacore

$8.99

Tuna

$8.99

Blue Fin Tuna

$9.99

Egg (Tamago)

$4.99

Escolar -ono (White Tuna)

$7.99

Fatty Albacore

$9.99

Fatty Salmon

$9.99

Fatty Yellowtail

$9.99

Halibut

$10.99

Inari

$4.99

Mackerel

$6.99

Octopus

$7.99

Red Snapper

$8.00

Salmon

$8.99

Salmon Roe (Ikura)

$7.50

Scallop

$7.99

Seared Albacore

$9.99

Seared Salmon

$9.99

Seared Tuna

$9.99

Shrimp

$6.99

Smelt Roe (Masago)

$7.50

Squid

$6.99

Surf Clam

$6.99

Sweet Shrimp

$11.99

Unagi

$9.99

Yellowtail (Hamachi)

$8.99

Premium Nigiri

Ankimo

$9.99

Hokaido Scallop

$9.99

Kampachi

$9.99

Live Scallop

$15.00

Medai

$8.99

Red Snapper

$8.99

Sea Urchin (Uni)

$18.99

Spanish Mackeral

$8.99

Super Toro

$15.99

Spanish Mackeral (Copy)

$8.99

Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$18.99

Salmon Sashimi

$18.99

Albacore Sashimi

$18.99

Octopus Sashimi

$18.99

Yellowtail Sashimi

$19.99

Halibut Sashimi

$24.99

Kampachi Sashimi

$22.99

Red Snapper Sashimi

$22.99

Hokkaido Scallop Sashimi

$22.99

Spanish Mackerel Sashimi

$24.00

Toro Sashimi

$39.99

Oyster (1/2) dozen

$18.00

Small Sashimi Platter

$59.99

Pr. Medium Sashimi Platter

$89.99

Pr. Large Sashimi Platter

$109.99

R. Sashimi Combination

$34.99

Sushi Combination

Haneda

$24.99

Hiroshima

$29.99

Kobe

$54.99

Kyoto

$32.99

Nagoya

$79.99

Narita

$32.99

Ninja Combo

$34.99

Osaka

$29.99

Sakura

$49.99

Sapporo

$89.99

Shogun

$109.99

Tokyo

$39.99

Super Tray (for 6 people)

$129.99

48 pieces (Chef's Choice)

Carppacio

Yellowtail Jalepeno

$21.99

Seared Tuna Carpaccio

$21.99

Crispy Albacore Carpaccio

$21.99

Salmon Carpaccio

$21.99

Tuna Tataki

$21.99

Hamachi Usuzukuri Sashimi

$22.00

Chef Special Rolls

911 Roll

$16.99

Angry Boss Roll

$16.99

Baked Salmon Roll

$16.99

Black Jack Roll

$17.99

Caterpillar Roll

$17.99

Crazy Boy Roll

$14.99

Crunch Roll

$16.99

Dragon Roll

$17.99

Dynamiite Roll

$17.99

Hawaiian Roll

$16.99

Heart Attack Roll

$18.99

Holiday Roll

$16.99

House Special Roll

$16.99

Jalapeno Bomb

$15.99

Koi Roll

$15.99

Lobster Roll

$17.99

Los Vegas Roll

$17.99

Maguro Tapuri

$18.99

Mexican Roll

$16.99

Monkey Ball

$16.99

OMG Roll

$17.99

Philadelphia Roll

$16.99

Popcorn Lobster Roll

$17.99

Rainbow Roll

$16.99

Red Dragon

$17.99

Rock n' Shrimp

$16.99

Rock'n Roll

$15.99

Salmon Tapuri

$18.99

Salmon Tempura Roll

$15.99

Salmon Volcano Roll

$17.99

Sexy Roll

$17.99

Spicy Aloha Roll

$16.99

Spider Roll

$16.99

Sunset Roll

$16.99

Superman Burrito

$19.99

Tiger Shrimp Roll

$16.99

Tuna Story Deluxe

$21.99

Ultimate Crispy Spicy Tuna Roll

$17.99

Ultimate Shrimp Temp

$16.99

Washington Roll

$16.99

Yellowtail Yuzu Roll

$21.99

Zaky Roll

$15.99

Zen Roll

$16.99

Chef's Fresh Rolls

911 Roll

$16.99

Black Jack Roll

$17.99

Hawaiian Roll

$16.99

Heart Attack Roll

$18.99

House Special Roll

$16.99

Koi Roll

$15.99

Las Vegas Roll

$16.99

Maguro Tapuri

$18.99

Mexican Roll

$16.99

Philadelphia Roll

$16.99

Rainbow Roll

$16.99

Salmon Tapuri

$18.99

Sexy Roll

$17.99

Spicy Aloha Roll

$16.99

Tuna Story Deluxe

$21.99

Washington Roll

$16.99

Yellowtail Yuzu Roll

$21.99

Chef's Baked Rolls

Baked Salmon Roll

$14.99

Caterpillar Roll

$17.99

Dragon Roll

$17.99

Dynamite Roll

$17.99

Lobster Roll

$17.99

Rock'n Roll (Soy Paper)

$15.99

Salmon Volcano Roll

$17.99

Chef's Tempura Rolls

Angry Boss Roll

$16.99

In: Spicy Tuna / Out: Deep-fried with Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

California Tempura Roll

$10.99

Crazy Boy Roll

$14.99

In: Crabmeat, Cucumber, Avocado (Deep Fried) / Out: Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Masago, Green Onion

Crunch Roll

$16.99

Holiday Roll

$16.99

In: Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna / Out: Albacore, Crunch

Jalapeño Bomb (No Rice)

$15.99

In: Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese, Shrimp inside Jalapeño / Out: Deep Fried with Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo Chili Sauce

Monkey Ball

$16.99

Spicy Tuna, Mushroom, Deep-fried with Special Sauce

OMG Roll

$17.99

Popcorn Lobster Roll

$17.99

In: Crabmeat, Cucumber, Avocado / Out: Tempura Baby Lobster with Honey Mustard Sauce

Red Dragon Roll

$17.99

In: Shrimp Tempura, Crabmeat, Cucumber / Out: Spicy Tuna, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

Rock'n Shrimp Roll (Soy Paper)

$16.99

Rock Shrimp on top with Spicy Crabmeat & Avocado

Salmon Tempura Roll

$15.99

Spider Roll

$16.99

In: Soft-shell Crab, Crabmeat, Cucumber, Yama, Gobo / Out: Masago with Eel Sauce

Sunset Roll

$16.99

Crabmeat, Spicy Tuna, Deep-fried with Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Masago

Superman Burrito (Soy Paper)

$19.99

Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Crabmeat, Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Salmon w/ Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

Tiger Shrimp Roll

$16.99

In: Shrimp Tempura, Crabmeat, Cucumber / Out: Shrimp, Avocado

Ultimate Crispy Spicy Tuna Roll

$17.99

Ultimate Shrimp Tempura Roll

$16.99

Shrimp Tempura, Crabmeat, Cream Cheese with Baked Blue Crab and Jalapeño on Top

Beer

Sapporo L

$7.95

Sapporo S

$5.00

Sapporo Pitcher

$14.00

Asahi S

$5.00

Asahi L

$7.95

Kirin S

$4.50

Kirin L

$7.95

(Promotion Only) $1 Sapporo Draft

$1.00

Can Sodas

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Fountain

Apple Juice

$3.99

Arnold Palmer

$3.99

Bottled Water

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.99

Dr. Pepper

$3.99

Genmai Tea

$3.99

Green Tea

$3.99

Ice Tea

$3.99

Iced Green Tea

$3.99

Jasmine Tea

$3.99

Orange Crush

$3.99

Orange Juice

$3.99

Pepsi

$3.99

Perrier S

$5.99

Perrier L

$7.99

Pink Lemonade

$3.99

S. Pellegrino

$5.99

Sparkling Soda

$2.50

Sprite

$3.99

Thai Iced Tea

$4.99

Sake

Cloudy Nigori

$12.00

Hakatsuru Draft

$12.00

Hakatsuru Sho Une

$22.00

Hakatsuru Superior

$18.00

Hot Sake L

$9.00

Hot Sake S

$5.00

Kikusui

$18.00

Merlot

$6.50

Onikoroshi

$28.00

Ozeki Platinum

$16.00

Plum Wine

$7.00

Sayuri

$16.00

Sho Chiku Bai Ginjo

$12.00

Soju

$12.00

Strawberry Sake

$16.00

Wakatake Onigoroshi

$22.00

Hana Awaka Peach

$12.00

Hana Awaka Original

$12.00

Soju

$12.00

Premium Sake

OZEKI RAI

$38.00

OZEKI KARATAMBA

$40.00

OZEKI YAMADA

$40.00

OZEKI OSAKAYA

$80.00

HAKKAISAN

$60.00

TOKUBETSU JUNMAI OTOKOYAMA

$40.00

MUTSU CHOKARA

$40.00

TENBU

$80.00

KABUTO SENJU

$40.00

KABUTO MANJU

$110.00

KABUTO JDGJ

$70.00

JUDAN JIKOMI

$110.00

Wine

Plum Wine (Glass)

$7.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.50+

Merlot

$6.50+

Chardonnay

$6.50+

Korean Fried Chicken

10pcs Korean Fried Chicken

$13.00

Gangjung

10pcs Glazed Fried Chicken (Sauce on top)

$14.00

Korean Tacos (韓式塔可餅)

Three Homies (3 Korean-Mexican Taco Sampler) 三種塔可

$15.00

Korean Fried Chicken Taco 韩国炸鸡玉米饼

$5.50

GangJung (Glazed) Fried Chicken Taco 釉面炸鸡玉米饼

$5.75

Bulgogi Taco 韩式牛肉塔可

$6.50

Rice Bowl

KFC Rice Bowl

$12.50

GFC Rice Bowl 炸雞盒飯

$13.50

Sides

Fried Mandu 6pcs

$6.50

Bulgogi Fries

$12.50

Glazed Mandu GangJung 10pcs

$9.00

Chipotle Coleslaw

$5.00

Extra White Rice

$2.00

French Fries

$6.50

Dipping Sauces

Garlic Soy Dipping Sauce 加購蒜蓉醬

$0.95

White Sauce

$0.95

Sweet & Spicy Dipping Sauce 加購甜辣醬

$0.95

Chipotle Aioli Dipping Sauce 加購橘醬

$0.95

Green Sauce Dipping Sauce 加購綠醬

$0.95

Bundles

Chicken Bundle

$25.00

Can't choose between the two? Try both in this Fried Chicken Bundle including 10 pcs Korean Fried Chicken and 10 pcs GangJung Fried Chicken.

Favorites Bundle

$26.00

We've combined your favorites into one perfect meal. 10 pcs Glazed Chicken and 3 Homies Tacos make a delicious, hearty meal to satisfy all your cravings.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Try our delish Sushi dishes and mouthwatering hot Asian plates made by top-notch chefs cooked with the highest quality ingredients.

2650 Foothill Blvd, La Crescenta, CA 91214

