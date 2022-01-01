- Home
- /
- La Crescenta
- /
- Asian Fusion
- /
- Zen Sushi @ La Crescenta
Zen Sushi @ La Crescenta
No reviews yet
2650 Foothill Blvd
La Crescenta, CA 91214
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Baked Green Mussels
Baked Salmon Collar
Baked Yellowtail Collar
BBQ Sparerib
Cha Sui Bao
Crispy Calamari
Edamame
Egg Roll
Fried Chicken Wing
Fried Cheese Wonton
Dumpling
Garlic Edamame
Minced Chicken Lettuce Cup
Mushu
Shishito Pepper
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
Sliced BBQ Pork
Shrimp Tempura
Shanghai Spare Ribs
3 Amigos
Spicy Tuna with Shiso Leaf Tempura with Crab Salad on Top
Complimentary Dumplings
Complimentary dumplings for posting a review on Yelp or Google
Salads
Soups
Rice
Chicken
Chicken w/ Cashew
Chicken w/ Mixed Vegetable
Chicken w/Black Bean
Curry Chicken
Garlic Chicken
Jade Chicken
Kung Pao Chicken
Mushroom Chicken
Orange Chicken
Schezwuan Chicken
Sesame Chicken
Sweet Sour Chicken
Jade Chicken
Lemon Chicken
Schezwuan Crispy Chicken
Beef
Seafood
Steamed Fillet Fish
Garlic Fish
Fish with Black Bean Sauce
Kung Pao Fish
Shrimp in Lobster Sauce
Garlic Shrimp
Honey Walnut Glazed Shrimp
Shrimp in Black Bean Sauce
Kung Pao Shrimp
Sweet Sour Shrimp
Szechwan Shrimp
Cashew Shrimp
Shrimp Vegetable
Shrimp W Snowpea
Sauteed Shrimp
Braised Shrimp
Asparagus Shrimp
Scallop W Assorted Vege
Scallop Garlic
Sauteed Scallop
Noodle
Chicken Lo Mein
Beef Lo Mein
Pork Lo Mein
Shrimp Lo Mein
Vegetable Lo Mein
Combination Lo Mein
Chicken Pan Fried Noodle
Beef Pan Fried Noodle
Shrimp Pan Fried Noodle
Vegetable Pan Fried Noodle
Combination Pan Fried Noodle
Chicken Chow Fun
Vegetable Chow Fun
Beef Chow Fun
Shrimp Chow Fun
Pork Chow Fun
Combination Chow Fun
Cha Cha Mein
Three Sea Soup
Ramen
Udon
Singapore Noodles
Pad Thai
Vegetable
Bean Curd in Brown Sauce
Braised Hot Eggplant
Braised String Bean
Broccoli Garlic
Gai Lon (Chinese Broccoli)
Mapo Tofu
Mixed Vegetable
Sautéed Snow Peas
Sautéed Asparagus
Garlic Sautéed Spinach
Sauteed Bok Choy with Garlic Sauce
Braised Mushrooms, Snow Peas, Tofu
House Special
Japanese
Roll
Albacore Hand Roll
Avocado Hand Roll
Baked Blue Crab Hand Roll
Baked Imitation Crab Hand Roll
California Hand Roll
Cucumber Hand Roll
Eel Avocado Hand Roll
Ikura (Salmon Egg) Hand Roll
Salmon Hand Roll
Salmon Skin Hand Roll
Salmon Tempura Hand Roll
Scallop Hand Roll
Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll
Spicy Albacore Hand Roll
Spicy Salmon Hand Roll
Spicy Scallop Hand Roll
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll
Spicy Yellowtail Hand Roll
Spider Hand Roll
Toro Hand Roll
Tuna Hand Roll
Vegetable Hand Roll
Vegetable Tempura Hand Roll
Yellowtail Hand Roll
Albacore Roll
Avocado Roll
Baked Blue Crab Roll
Baked Imitation Crab Roll
California Roll
California Tempura Roll
Cucumber Roll
Deluxe California
Eel Avocado Roll
Salmon Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
Scallop Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Spicy Albacore Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Scallop Roll
Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Tuna Roll
Vegetable Roll
Vegetable Tempura Roll
Yellowtail Roll
Nigiri
Albacore
Tuna
Blue Fin Tuna
Egg (Tamago)
Escolar -ono (White Tuna)
Fatty Albacore
Fatty Salmon
Fatty Yellowtail
Halibut
Inari
Mackerel
Octopus
Red Snapper
Salmon
Salmon Roe (Ikura)
Scallop
Seared Albacore
Seared Salmon
Seared Tuna
Shrimp
Smelt Roe (Masago)
Squid
Surf Clam
Sweet Shrimp
Unagi
Yellowtail (Hamachi)
Premium Nigiri
Sashimi
Tuna Sashimi
Salmon Sashimi
Albacore Sashimi
Octopus Sashimi
Yellowtail Sashimi
Halibut Sashimi
Kampachi Sashimi
Red Snapper Sashimi
Hokkaido Scallop Sashimi
Spanish Mackerel Sashimi
Toro Sashimi
Oyster (1/2) dozen
Small Sashimi Platter
Pr. Medium Sashimi Platter
Pr. Large Sashimi Platter
R. Sashimi Combination
Sushi Combination
Carppacio
Chef Special Rolls
911 Roll
Angry Boss Roll
Baked Salmon Roll
Black Jack Roll
Caterpillar Roll
Crazy Boy Roll
Crunch Roll
Dragon Roll
Dynamiite Roll
Hawaiian Roll
Heart Attack Roll
Holiday Roll
House Special Roll
Jalapeno Bomb
Koi Roll
Lobster Roll
Los Vegas Roll
Maguro Tapuri
Mexican Roll
Monkey Ball
OMG Roll
Philadelphia Roll
Popcorn Lobster Roll
Rainbow Roll
Red Dragon
Rock n' Shrimp
Rock'n Roll
Salmon Tapuri
Salmon Tempura Roll
Salmon Volcano Roll
Sexy Roll
Spicy Aloha Roll
Spider Roll
Sunset Roll
Superman Burrito
Tiger Shrimp Roll
Tuna Story Deluxe
Ultimate Crispy Spicy Tuna Roll
Ultimate Shrimp Temp
Washington Roll
Yellowtail Yuzu Roll
Zaky Roll
Zen Roll
Chef's Fresh Rolls
911 Roll
Black Jack Roll
Hawaiian Roll
Heart Attack Roll
House Special Roll
Koi Roll
Las Vegas Roll
Maguro Tapuri
Mexican Roll
Philadelphia Roll
Rainbow Roll
Salmon Tapuri
Sexy Roll
Spicy Aloha Roll
Tuna Story Deluxe
Washington Roll
Yellowtail Yuzu Roll
Chef's Baked Rolls
Chef's Tempura Rolls
Angry Boss Roll
In: Spicy Tuna / Out: Deep-fried with Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo
California Tempura Roll
Crazy Boy Roll
In: Crabmeat, Cucumber, Avocado (Deep Fried) / Out: Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Masago, Green Onion
Crunch Roll
Holiday Roll
In: Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna / Out: Albacore, Crunch
Jalapeño Bomb (No Rice)
In: Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese, Shrimp inside Jalapeño / Out: Deep Fried with Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo Chili Sauce
Monkey Ball
Spicy Tuna, Mushroom, Deep-fried with Special Sauce
OMG Roll
Popcorn Lobster Roll
In: Crabmeat, Cucumber, Avocado / Out: Tempura Baby Lobster with Honey Mustard Sauce
Red Dragon Roll
In: Shrimp Tempura, Crabmeat, Cucumber / Out: Spicy Tuna, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo
Rock'n Shrimp Roll (Soy Paper)
Rock Shrimp on top with Spicy Crabmeat & Avocado
Salmon Tempura Roll
Spider Roll
In: Soft-shell Crab, Crabmeat, Cucumber, Yama, Gobo / Out: Masago with Eel Sauce
Sunset Roll
Crabmeat, Spicy Tuna, Deep-fried with Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Masago
Superman Burrito (Soy Paper)
Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Crabmeat, Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Salmon w/ Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo
Tiger Shrimp Roll
In: Shrimp Tempura, Crabmeat, Cucumber / Out: Shrimp, Avocado
Ultimate Crispy Spicy Tuna Roll
Ultimate Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Crabmeat, Cream Cheese with Baked Blue Crab and Jalapeño on Top
Beer
Fountain
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Bottled Water
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Genmai Tea
Green Tea
Ice Tea
Iced Green Tea
Jasmine Tea
Orange Crush
Orange Juice
Pepsi
Perrier S
Perrier L
Pink Lemonade
S. Pellegrino
Sparkling Soda
Sprite
Thai Iced Tea
Sake
Cloudy Nigori
Hakatsuru Draft
Hakatsuru Sho Une
Hakatsuru Superior
Hot Sake L
Hot Sake S
Kikusui
Merlot
Onikoroshi
Ozeki Platinum
Plum Wine
Sayuri
Sho Chiku Bai Ginjo
Soju
Strawberry Sake
Wakatake Onigoroshi
Hana Awaka Peach
Hana Awaka Original
Soju
Premium Sake
Korean Fried Chicken
Korean Tacos (韓式塔可餅)
Sides
Dipping Sauces
Bundles
Chicken Bundle
Can't choose between the two? Try both in this Fried Chicken Bundle including 10 pcs Korean Fried Chicken and 10 pcs GangJung Fried Chicken.
Favorites Bundle
We've combined your favorites into one perfect meal. 10 pcs Glazed Chicken and 3 Homies Tacos make a delicious, hearty meal to satisfy all your cravings.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Try our delish Sushi dishes and mouthwatering hot Asian plates made by top-notch chefs cooked with the highest quality ingredients.
2650 Foothill Blvd, La Crescenta, CA 91214