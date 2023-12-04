Zoé Tong
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Inspired by the buzz of China’s alleyways and eateries, the upbeat, festive vibe of Barton Springs, and the vibrant palette of Austin’s violet crown, Zoé Tong is perfect for a hot and steamy bowl of noodles, a matcha mint julep, or a late-night feast with friends over pan-seared dumplings, roasted duck, and flaky scallion tortillas.
1530 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704
