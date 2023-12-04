Restaurant info

Inspired by the buzz of China’s alleyways and eateries, the upbeat, festive vibe of Barton Springs, and the vibrant palette of Austin’s violet crown, Zoé Tong is perfect for a hot and steamy bowl of noodles, a matcha mint julep, or a late-night feast with friends over pan-seared dumplings, roasted duck, and flaky scallion tortillas.