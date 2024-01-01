Zoka Coffee Co. Kirkland
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Zoka roasted the first batch of coffee in the Fall of 1996. Four months later, on January 7, 1997, we opened the doors to the Greenlake coffeehouse in Seattle. The hope was to positively impact our community with truly fresh roasted coffee, talented baristas and a welcoming atmosphere. We’ve grown to four cafes, a direct-to-you mail order option and a robust wholesale business.
Location
129 Central Way, Kirkland, WA 98033
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ristorante Paradiso - 120 Park Ln Ste A
No Reviews
120 Park Ln Ste A Kirkland, WA 98033
View restaurant