Forge Pizza

116 Central Way

Kirkland, WA 98033

Popular Items

Perfect Pepperoni
Super Sonic
Lil Carnivore


Cocktails

Margarita

Margarita

$8.99

100% De Agave Tequila, Dry Curacao, Fresh Lime, Organic Cane Sugar

Moscow Mule

Moscow Mule

$8.99

Vodka, House Made Fresh Ginger Beer

Strawberry Daiquiri

Strawberry Daiquiri

$8.99

Aged Rum, Fresh Lime, Strawberry Puree, Organic Cane Sugar

French 75

French 75

$8.99

Dry Gin, Fresh Lemon, Organic Cane Sugar, Brut Champagne

Lynchburg Lemonade

Lynchburg Lemonade

$8.99

Rye Whiskey, Fresh Lemon, Fresh Ginger, Organic Cane Sugar

Forge Old Fashioned For 2

Forge Old Fashioned For 2

$15.99

One Can Serves 2 People (Or 2 For You!) Bourbon, Organic Cane Sugar, Aromatic & Orange Bitters

Negroni For 2

Negroni For 2

$15.99

One Can Serves 2 People (Or 2 For You!) Dry Gin, Rouge Vermouth, Meletti Aperitivo, Orange Peels

Manhattan For 2

Manhattan For 2

$15.99

Each Can Serves 2 People (Or 2 For You!) Rye, Rouge Vermouth, Angostura Bitters

Beer

Rainier Lager

Rainier Lager

$2.99

The Classic Easy-Drinking Lager. 12oz Can.

Hop Valley Kraken Stash IPA

Hop Valley Kraken Stash IPA

$5.00

Full-Flavored & Bold IPA. Go Kraken! 12oz Can.

Fremont Interurban IPA

Fremont Interurban IPA

$5.00

A Quintessential Northwest IPA. 12oz Can.

Good Life Sweet As! Pacific Ale

Good Life Sweet As! Pacific Ale

$5.00

Pale Ale With Bright Tropical Hops And A Smooth Wheat Base. 12oz Can.

pFriem Pilsner

pFriem Pilsner

$5.00

Crisp, Refreshing German-Style Pilsner. 12oz Can.

Pizza

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$8.99+

Our Perfect Crust Is Your Blank Canvas!

Forge Cheese

Forge Cheese

$8.99+

Classic Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella

Perfect Pepperoni

Perfect Pepperoni

$10.49+

Classic Red Sauce, Small Cup Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella

Rico-Rosso

Rico-Rosso

$10.49+

Classic Red Sauce, Ricotta, Pesto Drizzle, Roasted Garlic

Rustic Sausage

Rustic Sausage

$10.99+

Classic Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella, Red Peppers, Pesto Drizzle

Forge Luau

Forge Luau

$10.99+

Classic Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Bacon, Jalapeño, Teriyaki Drizzle

Pesto Fresco

Pesto Fresco

$10.99+

Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Thyme Mushrooms, Roma Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic

Mama P.

Mama P.

$10.99+

Classic Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Mama Lil's Peppers, Balsamic Drizzle

BBQ Sausage

BBQ Sausage

$10.99+

Classic Red Sauce, Ricotta, Italian Sausage, Red Onion, Cilantro, BBQ Drizzle

Autumn Anvil

Autumn Anvil

$10.99+

Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Salami, Roasted Mushrooms, Red Onion, Roasted Garlic

Saigon Special

Saigon Special

$10.99+

Olive Oil, Fresh Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Red Onion, Jalapeño, Cilantro, Hoisin, Sriracha

Veggie Bomb

Veggie Bomb

$11.49+

Classic Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Impossible Sausage, Roma Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic, Green Peppers, Thyme Roasted Mushrooms

Lil Carnivore

Lil Carnivore

$11.49+

Classic Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Salami, Italian Sausage

Super Sonic

Super Sonic

$11.49+

Classic Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Red & Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onion

Salads

Forge Chop Salad

Forge Chop Salad

$6.99+

Mixed Greens, Bleu Cheese, Roma Tomatoes, Canadian Bacon, Croutons, 1000 Island

Bacon Ranch Salad

Bacon Ranch Salad

$6.99+

Mixed Greens, Pepper Bacon, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Croutons, Ranch

Desserts

Key Lime PieWich

Key Lime PieWich

$5.99

Tangy-Sweet Key Lime Filling, Graham Cracker Crust

Chocolate PieWich

Chocolate PieWich

$5.99

Creamy Chocolate Filling, Oreo Crust

NA Beverages

Seattle Soda Cola

Seattle Soda Cola

$2.39
Seattle Soda Diet Cola

Seattle Soda Diet Cola

$2.39
Seattle Soda Lemon Lime

Seattle Soda Lemon Lime

$2.39
Seattle Soda Root Beer

Seattle Soda Root Beer

$2.39
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
It's All About That Crust & Canned Cocktails!

116 Central Way, Kirkland, WA 98033

