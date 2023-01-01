Zo's Good Burger - Sterling Heights
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
All the goodness of a Zo's Good Burger now on wheels! Come try the fan-favorite Food Truck Chicken Sandwich!
Location
42986 Mound Road, Sterling Heights, MI 48314
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill | M-59, Sterling Heights, Michigan
No Reviews
44899 Mound Road Sterling Heights, MI 48314
View restaurant
Las Tortugas Taqueria - Sterling Heights
No Reviews
40850 Van Dyke Ave Sterling Heights, MI 48313
View restaurant
More near Sterling Heights