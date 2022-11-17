Restaurant header imageView gallery

G2 Sand Bar

review star

No reviews yet

45300 Mound

Shelby Township, MI 48317

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Starters

Basket of Fries

$4.00

Cheese Curds

$5.00

Giant Pretzel

$8.00

Soft warm pretzel served with tangy beer cheese dip

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Popcorn

$2.00

Dill Pickle Fries

$7.00

Pretzel Dogs

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Wraps & Sandwichs

Crispy Southwest Chicken Wrap

$10.00

lettuce, tomato, spicy mayonnaise, cheddar cheese in a tortilla

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

lettuce, parmesan cheese, grilled chicken, and Caesar dressing in a tortilla

Club Wrap with Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Grilled Chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and ranch in a tortilla

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Lettuce, Tomato, R ed Onion, on a Ciabatta roll with Garlic Mayonnaise

BLT

$9.00

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Salads

House Salad

$7.99

Cucumber, tomato, red onion, croutons and cheddar cheese

Classic Caesar

$6.99

parmesan cheese and croutons

Southwest Chicken Salad

$10.99

lettuce, pico, cucumber and spicy ranch dressing

Classic Caesar w/ Chicken

$10.99

Mains

Cheese Pizza (Personal)

$6.00

Southwest Crispy Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Chicken Fingers and Fries

$11.00

Chicken Wings

$14.00

All Beef Hot Dog

$4.00

Burger\Sausage Package

$9.00

Hot Dog Package

$6.00

Retail

Soda

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Gatorade

$2.75

Snacks

Chips

$1.50

Candy

$1.50

Granola Bars

$2.00

Vodka

Smirnoff

$5.00

Flavored Smirnoff

$5.50

Titos

$6.00

Absolut

$6.00

Deep Eddy

$6.00

Stoli Razberry

$6.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Luksosowa

$5.00

SideCar

$5.00

Tequila

Margaritaville Silver

$5.00

Margaritaville Gold

$5.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.00

1800 Coconut Silver

$8.00

Don Julio Anejo

$10.00

1800 Silver

$8.00

SideCar

$5.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Rum

Bacardi Coconut

$5.00

Bacardi Superior

$5.00

Captain Morgan White

$5.00

Captain Morgan Spiced

$6.00

Well

$4.50

Rumchata

$6.00

Malibu

$5.00

SideCar

$5.00

Cognac

Remy VSOP

$12.00

Hennessey

$10.00

Gin

Beefeater

$5.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$6.00

Well

$4.50

Hendricks

$7.58

SideCar

$5.00

Whiskey

Johnnie Walker Black

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Fireball

$5.00

Skrewball PB

$6.00

Seagram's 7 Crown

$5.00

Jameson

$6.00

Makers

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

SideCar

$5.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Royal Apple

$8.58

Scotch/Bourbon

Bulleit Bourbon

$6.00

Maker's Mark

$7.00

Basil Hayden's

$8.00

Dewars

$6.50

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.00

Baileys

$6.00

Chambord

$8.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Drambuie

Frangelico

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Rumplemintz

$5.00

Vermouth

DBL VODKA

DBL Smirnoff

$10.00

DBL Titos

$12.00

DBL Absolut

$12.00

DBL Deep Eddy

$12.00

DBL Stoli Razberry

$12.00

DBL Grey Goose

$14.00

DBL Flavored Smirnoff

$11.00

DBL TEQUILA

DBL Margaritaville Silver

$10.00

DBL Margaritaville Gold

$10.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Gold

$12.00

DBL 1800 Coconut Silver

$16.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$20.00

DBL RUM

DBL Bacardi Coconut

$10.00

DBL Bacardi Superior

$10.00

DBL Captain Morgan White

$10.00

DBL Captain Morgan Spiced

$12.00

DBL COGNAC

Remy VSOP

$12.00

Hennessey

$10.00

DBL GIN

DBL Beefeater

$10.00

DBL Tanqueray

$12.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$12.00

DBL WHISKEY

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

DBL Jim Beam

$12.00

DBL Fireball

$10.00

DBL Skrewball PB

$12.00

DBL Seagram's 7 Crown

$10.00

DBL Jack

$12.00

DBL SCOTCH/BOURBON

DBL Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

DBL Maker's Mark

$14.00

DBL Basil Hayden's

$16.00

DBL LIQUEURS/CORDIALS

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

DBL Cointreau

DBL Drambuie

DBL Frangelico

DBL Grand Marnier

$12.00

DBL Jagermeister

$12.00

DBL Kahlua

$12.00

DBL Peach Schnapps

$10.00

DBL Baileys

$12.00

DBL Rumplemintz

$10.00

DBL Vermouth

Cocktails

7&7

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$5.00

Daiquiri (Blended)

$9.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$6.00

Gin & Tonic

$5.00

Greyhound

$5.00

Hurricane

$5.00

Island Oasis

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$6.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Margarita (Blended)

$9.00

Margarita (Rocks)

$5.00

Martini

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$5.00

Paloma

$5.00

Pina Colada

$9.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$6.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$5.00

Rum & Coke

$5.00

Screwdriver

$5.00

Sea Breeze

$5.00

Sex On The Beach

$5.50

Sex On The Beach

$6.50

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Vodka Cranberry

$5.00

Whiskey Sour

$5.00

Event

$9.00

Draft Beer

12 oz Blue Moon

$5.00

12 oz Bud Light

$4.50

12 oz Coors Light

$4.50

12 oz Modelo

$4.50

12 oz Octoberfest

$5.00

12 oz Flannel Mouth

$5.50

16 oz Blue Moon

$5.50

16 oz Bud Light

$5.00

16 oz Modelo

$5.00

16 oz Octoberfest

$5.50

16 oz Coors

$5.00

16 oz Flannel Mouth

$6.00

Canned Beer

Angry Orchard 16 oz Can

$5.50

Blake's Blueberry Lemonade 12 oz

$3.50

Blake's Strawberry Lemonade 12 oz

$3.50

Bud Light 12 oz

$4.50

Budweiser 12 oz

$4.50

Coors Light 16 oz

$5.00

Corona 16 oz

$5.50

Dirty Blonde 12 oz

$5.00

Dos Equis 12oz

$4.00

Guiness 14.9 oz

$5.00

Heineken 16 oz

$4.00

Labatt 16 oz

$5.00

Land Shark 12 Oz

$3.50

Michelob Ultra 12 oz

$4.50

Miller Lite 16 oz

$5.00

Oberon 12 oz

$5.50

Orange Whip 16 oz

$6.00

Pabst Blue 16 oz

$5.00

Peroni 12oz

$6.00

Rochester Red 16 oz

$5.50

Stella 12 oz

$3.50

Triple Jam 16 oz

$6.00

Twisted Tea 12 oz

$5.00

Two Hearted 12 oz

$5.00

Seltzers

Bacardi

$5.50

Bud Light Seltzer

$4.50

High Noon

$5.00

Hornitos

$5.50

NoCa

$5.50

Nutrl

$5.00

Truly Lemonade

$4.50

White Claw Variety

$4.50

Long Drink

$5.00

Long Drink STRONG

$6.00

Red - Glass

GL Merlot

$5.00

GL Cabernet

$5.00

White - Glass

GL Chardonay

$5.00

GL Mostaco

$5.00

Champagne - Glass

GL Brut

$6.00

NA Beverages

Gatorade

$2.75

Bottled Water

$1.50

Soda

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.50

Pop Pitcher

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come join us and enjoy a drink while overlooking our state of the art sand volleyball courts! Every time is island time at the G2 Sand Bar!

Website

Location

45300 Mound, Shelby Township, MI 48317

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Game On Burgers & Bar
orange star5.0 • 3
45875 Mound Rd Shelby Twp, MI 48317
View restaurantnext
Muldoon's Tavern - Utica
orange starNo Reviews
7636 Auburn Rd Utica, MI 48317
View restaurantnext
Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill | M-59, Sterling Heights, Michigan
orange starNo Reviews
44899 Mound Road Sterling Heights, MI 48314
View restaurantnext
Steampunk Tap Room
orange star5.0 • 168
7722 Auburn Utica, MI 48317
View restaurantnext
Locker Room Saloon
orange starNo Reviews
7790 Auburn Rd Shelby Township, MI 48317
View restaurantnext
Da Francesco's
orange starNo Reviews
49521 Vandyke Avenue Shelby Township, MI 48317
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Shelby Township

National Coney Island - Utica Park
orange star4.5 • 5,056
45221 Utica Park Blvd Utica, MI 48315
View restaurantnext
Steampunk Tap Room
orange star5.0 • 168
7722 Auburn Utica, MI 48317
View restaurantnext
Vino & Vibes Wine bar - Downtown Utica
orange star5.0 • 21
7740 Auburn Rd Utica, MI 48317
View restaurantnext
Game On Burgers & Bar
orange star5.0 • 3
45875 Mound Rd Shelby Twp, MI 48317
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Shelby Township
Sterling Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Macomb
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Clinton Township
review star
No reviews yet
Rochester
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Mount Clemens
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Fraser
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston