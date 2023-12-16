Savory Grill Family Dining 45288 Van Dyke Avenue
45288 Van Dyke Avenue
Utica, MI 48317
Breakfast
Eggs
- #1 Savory Breakfast$12.00
2 eggs, 3 bacon strips, 3 sausage links, carved ham, toast, and jelly served with country-style hash browns with grilled onions and peppers
- #2 House Special$9.00
2 eggs any style with a choice of 4 bacon strips or 4 sausage links, hash browns, toast, and jelly
- #3 Hearty Ham Breakfast$12.00
2 eggs any style, carved ham, hash browns, toast and jelly
- #4 6 Oz NY Strip & Eggs Savory Style$14.00+
2 eggs, steak topped with grilled onions, peppers and mushrooms. Served with hash brown potatoes, toast and jelly
- #5 2 Eggs, Toast, & Jelly$6.00
- #6 2 Eggs, Hash Browns, Toast, & Jelly$8.00
- #7 2 Eggs, Meat, Toast & Jelly$8.00
4 bacon strips or 4 sausage links, toast, & jelly
Omelettes
- #8 Savory Omelette$12.00
Ham, bacon, sausage, cheese, onions, & peppers
- #9 Vera Cruz Omelette$12.00
Stuffed with chicken, spicy Mexican chorizo sausage, tomatoes, peppers, onions, and asiago cheese
- #10 Vegetarian$11.00
Broccoli, mushrooms, cheese, onions, green peppers, and tomato
- #11 Ham & Cheese$10.00
- #12 Western$11.00
With ham, onions, peppers, and American cheese
- #13 Mushrooms & Swiss$10.00
With grilled onions
- #14 American Cheese$9.00
- #15 Mediterranean$10.00
Feta cheese, onions, mushrooms, and tomato
Pancakes
- #16 Large Golden Pancakes$8.00
3 pieces
- #17 Strawberry Pancakes$10.00
- #17 Blueberry Pancakes$10.00
Baked inside
- #17 Pecan Pancakes$10.00
Topped with caramel sauce
- #17 Granola Pancakes$10.00
Topped with caramel sauce
- #17 Chocolate Chip Pancakes$10.00
Topped with Hershey's chocolate syrup
- #17 Butterscotch Pancakes$10.00
Topped with caramel sauce
- #17 Savory Pancakes$11.00
Pecan, granola, butterscotch, topped with caramel sauce
- Potato Pancakes$8.00
Served with apple sauce and sour cream
French Toast
Specials
Scrambles
- Hawaiian Scramble$12.00
With honey ham, pineapple, green bell peppers, and onions, topped with melted asiago cheese
- Capri Scramble$11.00
With fresh mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, and feta cheese
- Vera Cruz Scramble$13.00
Tossed with chicken, spicy Mexican chorizo sausage, tomatoes, peppers, onions, and asiago cheese
- Sicilian Scramble$13.00
With Italian sausage, mushrooms, peppers, onions, and tomatoes topped with melted mozzarella and feta cheese
- Avocado Scramble$12.00
Avocado, onion, peppers, tomatoes, and Cheddar cheese
Breakfast Sandwiches
Biscuits & Gravy
Breakfast Sides
- Breakfast Meat$4.00
Ham, bacon, or sausage
- Oatmeal$5.00
Served with raisins and brown sugar
- Side of Hash Browns$4.00
- English Muffin$2.00
- Toast & Jelly$2.00
- Two Eggs$3.00
- Bagel$3.00
- Bagel with Cream Cheese$4.00
- Biscuit Side$3.00
- Side of Pancakes$6.00
- Corned Beef$4.00
- Tomato Slices$2.00
- Apple Sauce$3.00
- Sour Cream$2.00
- Tzatziki Sauce$2.00
- Cream Cheese$1.00
- Avocado$3.00
- Potato Pancake$5.00
- Side Sausage Gravy$2.00
Food
Appetizers / Soups
- Soup$4.00
- Homemade Soup and Bread$6.00
Made fresh daily and served with our amazing bread
- Soup, Bread, and House Salad$10.00
The best of it all! Our fresh garden house salad, homemade soup of the day and our amazing bread
- 6pc Wings Dings$9.00
Chicken wing dings served with your choice of dipping sauce
- 12pc Wing Dings$15.00
Chicken wing dings served with your choice of dipping sauce
- 5 Pieces Chicken Tenders$11.00
Breaded chicken breast tenders served with your choice of dipping sauces
- 10 Pieces Chicken Tenders$18.00
Breaded chicken breast tenders served with your choice of dipping sauces
- Jumbo Onion Rings$7.00
- Cheese Sticks$9.00
6 mozzarella cheese sticks
- Pita Bread With Greek$4.00
Served with Greek dressing
- Saganaki-Opa!$10.00
Served with pita bread
- Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
Mozzarella, Cheddar, chicken, onions, and peppers
- Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
Salads
- Regular Greek$10.00
Mixed greens topped with flavors of Greek olives, feta cheese, beets, onions, tomatoes and pepperoncini. Served with pita bread
- Large Greek$12.00
Mixed greens topped with flavors of Greek olives, feta cheese, beets, onions, tomatoes and pepperoncini. Served with pita bread
- Avocado Chicken Salad$13.00
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, avocado, hard-boiled egg and Cheddar cheese
- Salmon Salad$13.00+
Fresh Atlantic salmon with sautéed onions, peppers and mushrooms atop crisp greens. Served with warm pita bread
- Savory Steak Salad$13.00+
Grilled NY Steak with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, Swiss, and American cheese on top of mixed greens and tomatoes
- Julienne Salad$12.00+
Mixed greens and tomatoes topped with turkey, ham, Swiss and American cheeses and a hard-boiled egg
- Tuna Salad$13.00+
Mixed greens and tomatoes topped with albacore tuna salad, Swiss and American cheeses, and a hard-boiled egg
- Jamaican Salad$12.00+
Island-style grilled chicken breast bursting with flavors of grilled pineapple, onion, and peppers on top of mixed greens and tomatoes
- Regular Caesar$10.00
Classic combination of crisp romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, and fresh grated Parmesan cheese with a tangy Caesar dressing
- Large Caesar$12.00
Classic combination of crisp romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, and fresh grated Parmesan cheese with a tangy Caesar dressing
Sides
Side Salads
Pitas & Wraps
- Philly Wrap$11.00
Philly steak, Swiss cheese, onions, peppers, and mushrooms
- Savory Pita$10.00
Grilled chicken breast with sautéed onion and pineapple smothered in Swiss cheese and topped with creamy tzatziki cucumber sauce
- Gyro Pita$10.00
Lamb and beef with tomato and onions, topped with creamy tzatziki cucumber sauce
- Veggie Pita$9.00
Lettuce, tomato, feta cheese, grilled onions and peppers served with Greek dressing on the side
- Chicken Pita$10.00
Golden brown chicken tenders with Swiss and American cheeses, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing
- Grilled Chicken Pita$10.00
- Raspberry Chicken Wrap$9.00
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, and raspberry vinaigrette sauce
- Steak Pita$11.00
Your choice. Grilled steak, Swiss cheese, grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms
- Breaded Chicken Club Wrap$11.00
Chicken tenders, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
- Grilled Chicken Club Wrap$11.00
- Ham and Swiss Wrap$9.00
With lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Chicken Avocado Wrap$11.00
Chicken, avocado, bacon, Cheddar cheese, spinach, and ranch
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing
- Savory Special Wrap$10.00
Roast turkey, bacon, tomatoes, coleslaw, Swiss cheese, and honey French sauce
- Greek Wrap$9.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, beets, onions, feta cheese, and our famous house Greek dressing
- Chk Greek Wrap$11.00
- Albacore Tuna Wrap$10.00
With Swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Burgers
- Bacon Cheeseburger$9.00
1/3 lb char-grilled Angus burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and a pickle
- Angus Burger$7.00
- Cheeseburger$8.00
1/3 lb char-grilled Angus burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a pickle
- Double Cheeseburger$11.00
Two 1/3 lb char-grilled Angus burger patties, double cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickle
- Double Bacon Cheeseburger$12.00
Two 1/3 lb char-grilled Angus burger patties, double cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and pickle
- Patty Melt$9.00
1/3 lb char-grilled Angus patty topped with sautéed onions, Swiss and American cheese on grilled rye bread
Sandwiches
- Slim Jim$10.00
Ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickle, served open-face on an 8" club roll
- Hot Sandwich$11.00
With mashed potatoes and gravy
- Reuben$10.00
Corned beef stacked high on grilled deli rye, Swiss cheese, and topped with sauerkraut. Sandwich only
- Grilled Ham and Cheese$9.00
Covered ham stacked high, smothered in melted American cheese
- Grilled Cheese$6.00
- BLT$8.00
- Fish Sandwich$11.00
6 oz fried cod, lettuce, tomato, pickle and tartar, served open-face on an 8" club roll
- Albacore Tuna Sandwich$10.00
Albacore tuna, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toast
- Triple Decker BLT$11.00
- Turkey Melt$10.00
Fresh roast turkey with tomato and Swiss cheese on grilled rye
- Albacore Tuna Melt$10.00
Albacore tuna salad on grilled deli rye with Swiss and American cheese
- Turkey Reuben$10.00
Roast turkey stacked high on grilled deli rye, Swiss cheese, and topped with sauerkraut
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Lettuce, tomato, and mayo served open-face on an 8" club roll
- Club$11.00
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toast
Seafood
- Rainbow Trout$16.00
Grilled with roasted garlic Parmesan seasoning. Served with vegetable medley risotto for your choice of dinner side
- 6 Pieces Tropicana Shrimp Griller$13.00
Shrimp topped with honey teriyaki glaze, served with grilled pineapples, onions and peppers over rice as your choice of dinner side
- 12 Pieces Tropicana Shrimp Griller$17.00
Shrimp topped with honey teriyaki glaze, served with grilled pineapples, onions and peppers over rice as your choice of dinner side
- 1 Piece Salmon Tropicana$13.00
Salmon topped with honey teriyaki glaze, served with grilled pineapples, onions, and peppers over rice as your choice of dinner side
- 2 Pieces Salmon Tropicana$17.00
Salmon topped with honey teriyaki glaze, served with grilled pineapples, onions, and peppers over rice as your choice of dinner side
- 1 Piece Premium Tilapia$13.00
Encrusted in our homemade Parmesan Italian breadcrumbs and topped with a lemon butter sauce
- 2 Pieces Premium Tilapia$16.00
Encrusted in our homemade Parmesan Italian breadcrumbs and topped with a lemon butter sauce
- 1pc Grilled Alantic Salmon$13.00
With honey teriyaki glaze on request
- 2pc Grilled Salmon$17.00
With honey teriyaki glaze on request
- Lake Perch$16.00
Pan sautéed with lemon garlic butter sauce
- 6pc Fried Shrimp$13.00
Fresh battered shrimp served with cocktail sauce
- 12pc Fried Shrimp$17.00
Fresh battered shrimp served with cocktail sauce
- 2 Pc Fish & Chips$12.00
Premium Icelandic cod fillets hand battered to order then served with homemade tartar sauce
- 3 Pc Fish & Chips$14.00
Premium Icelandic cod fillets hand battered to order then served with homemade tartar sauce
Italian
- Chicken Penne Asiago$15.00
Penne pasta tossed with strips of flame-grilled chicken, sautéed mushrooms, and tomatoes in a creamy asiago cheese sauce finished with a touch of dry sherry wine
- 1 Piece Chicken Parmigiana$13.00
Topped with basil tomato sauce, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese served on a bed of pasta
- 2 Pieces Chicken Parmigiana$16.00
Topped with basil tomato sauce, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese served on a bed of pasta
- 1 Piece Chicken Marsala$13.00
Sautéed chicken breast with mushrooms, roasted garlic, and Marsala wine sauce, served on pasta
- 2 Pieces Chicken Marsala$16.00
Sautéed chicken breast with mushrooms, roasted garlic, and Marsala wine sauce, served on pasta
- Fettuccine Alfredo*$13.00
Tossed in a creamy Alfredo Parmesan cheese sauce
- Spaghetti$11.00
With marinara sauce
- Palamino Pasta$14.00
4 pieces. Stuffed with real ricotta cheese and topped with Palamino sauce
- 1 Piece Chicken Palamino$13.00
Topped with roasted tomato Alfredo sauce and served with manicotti (pasta stuffed with real ricotta cheese)
- 2 Pieces Chicken Palamino$16.00
Topped with roasted tomato Alfredo sauce and served with manicotti (pasta stuffed with real ricotta cheese)
- Chicken Alfredo$15.00
- Shrimp Alfredo$17.00
- 2pc Stk Palamino$15.00
- 3pc Stk Palamino$18.00
Dinners
- 1 Piece Pollo Grill$13.00
Marinated grilled chicken breasts with sautéed mushrooms, onions, peppers, and tomatoes
- 2 Pieces Pollo Grill$16.00
Marinated grilled chicken breasts with sautéed mushrooms, onions, peppers, and tomatoes
- 5 Pieces Chicken Strips$14.00
Breaded chicken tenders served with a choice of dipping sauce
- 1 Piece Roasted Garlic Chicken$13.00
Tender chicken breasts served with vegetable medley risotto as your choice of dinner side
- 2 Pieces Roasted Garlic Chicken$15.00
Tender chicken breasts served with vegetable medley risotto as your choice of dinner side
- 1 Piece Calves Liver and Onions$13.00
- 2 Pieces Calves Liver and Onions$15.00
- 2 Pieces Vienna Steak Medallions$14.00
Fresh pounded and breaded steak medallions made to order. Topped with our rich Vienna creamy mushroom gravy. Served with mashed potatoes for your choice of dinner side
- 3 Pieces Vienna Steak Medallions$17.00
Fresh pounded and breaded steak medallions made to order. Topped with our rich Vienna creamy mushroom gravy. Served with mashed potatoes for your choice of dinner side
- 1 Piece Vienna Chicken Breast$13.00
Breaded chicken made to order. Topped with our rich creamy mushroom gravy. Served with mashed potatoes as your choice of dinner side
- 2 Pieces Vienna Chicken Breast$16.00
Breaded chicken made to order. Topped with our rich creamy mushroom gravy. Served with mashed potatoes as your choice of dinner side
- Stir-Fry$13.00
Broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, sautéed onions, and peppers, stir-fried with a flavorful sauce
- 1 Piece Tropicana Grillers - Chicken$13.00
Topped with honey teriyaki glaze, served with grilled pineapples, onions and peppers over rice as your choice of dinner side
- 2 Pieces Tropicana Grillers - Chicken$16.00
Topped with honey teriyaki glaze, served with grilled pineapples, onions and peppers over rice as your choice of dinner side
- 2 Pieces Tropicana Grillers - Steak$14.00
Topped with honey teriyaki glaze, served with grilled pineapples, onions and peppers over rice as your choice of dinner side
- 3 Pieces Tropicana Grillers - Steak$17.00
Topped with honey teriyaki glaze, served with grilled pineapples, onions and peppers over rice as your choice of dinner side
- 8 Pieces Wing Ding Dinner$14.00
- 1 Skewer Chicken Kebabs$14.00
- 2 Skewers Chicken Kebabs$17.00
- New York Strip Steak$19.00
Hand-cut and char-grilled 14 oz NY strip steak
- Savory Style New York Strip Steak$20.00
With grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms
- 2 Pieces Bistro Steak$15.00
Tender beef medallions grilled to your liking and served on our jumbo onion rings with rich mushroom sauce
- 4 Pieces Bistro Steak$18.00
Tender beef medallions grilled to your liking and served on our jumbo onion rings with rich mushroom sauce
- 1 Skewer Steak Kebab$16.00
- 2 Skewer Steak Kebab$20.00
- Angus Chopped Sirloin$14.00
Char-grilled and topped with grilled onions and mushrooms
- Single Apple Pork Chops$13.00
Two hand-cut, flame-roasted apple pork chops that have the most amazing flavors. Will become a house favorite for sure with you!
- 2 Piece Apple Pork Chops$16.00
Two hand-cut, flame-roasted apple pork chops that have the most amazing flavors. Will become a house favorite for sure with you!
Sauces
Quarts
Desserts
Dessert
- Mint$0.50
- Ice Cream$5.00
Ask your server for the flavors of the month two scoops of ice cream
- Sundaes$6.00
Rich ice cream smothered in your topping choice
- Homemade Strawberry Shortcake$8.00
Topped with strawberries, one scoop of vanilla ice cream, walnuts and whipped topping
- Assorted Fruit Pies$6.00
Served in a golden crust
- Milkshakes$6.00
Available in chocolate, vanilla, or strawberry
- Lava Cake$7.00
- New York Cheesecake$6.00
Creamy cheesecake in a Graham cracker crust. With both strawberries and chocolate
- Homemade Rice Pudding$6.00
Kids Zone
- Kids Pancakes$8.00
With 2 sausages or 2 pieces of bacon
- Kids French Toast$8.00
With 2 sausages or 2 pieces of bacon
- Kids Eggs, Toast & Hash Browns$8.00
With 2 sausages or 2 pieces of bacon
- Kids Spaghetti with Sauce$8.00
- Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries$7.00
- Kids Chicken Strips & Fries$9.00
- Kids Cheeseburger & Fries$9.00
- Kids Burger & Fries$9.00
Dinner Specials
- Half Corned Beef and Cabbage$13.00
Served with Boiled Potatoes, Carrots, and Cabbage.
- Full Order Corned Beef$15.00
Served with Boiled Potatoes, Carrots, and Cabbage.
- Lamb Shank$20.00
Served with Green Peas, and one side from the regular dinner menu
- Half Order Fish and Mac and Cheese$12.00
Served with Mac and Cheese
- Full Order Fish and Mac and Cheese$14.00
Served with Mac and Cheese
- Mac and Cheese Dinner$10.00
- Side of Mac and Cheese$6.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
45288 Van Dyke Avenue, Utica, MI 48317