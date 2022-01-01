Oren's Hummus
Oren's Hummus serves authentic Israeli cuisine.
126 Castro Street • $$
126 Castro Street
Mountain View CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
