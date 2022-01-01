Go
Oren's Hummus serves authentic Israeli cuisine.

126 Castro Street • $$

Avg 4.1 (890 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Skewer a la carte$10.82
Chicken Skewer$19.95
All-natural chicken thigh with secret spice blend (gf)
White Pita | 1$1.03
Whole Wheat Pita | 1$1.03
French Fries with Ketchup$5.41
Pita Falafel$10.82
Hummus, falafel, cucumber, tomato, pickles, and tahini (v)
Rice Bowl w/ Chicken Skewer$15.97
Turmeric spiced Basmati rice simmered with tomatoes, garlic, onions, mint, and parsley. Topped with a chicken skewer and tahini (gf)
Pita Chicken$15.40
Grilled chicken, hummus, cucumber, tomato, pickles, and tahini
Green Herb Falafel$5.41
Five falafel balls topped with tahini and parsley (gf, v)
Hummus Classic$9.22
Hummus with imported tahini, olive oil, and our secret sauce (gf, v)
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

126 Castro Street

Mountain View CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
