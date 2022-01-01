Go
Orwashers UWS

Your favorite neighborhood bakery since 1916. From bagels to babkas, we have all of NYC classics done right.

440 Amsterdam Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Seven Layer Cake$16.00
Airy vanilla sponge cake filled with chocolate mousse topped with dark chocolate ganache
Bagel with Schmear$1.75
Orwsasher bagel with your choice of cream cheese
Sourdough$6.25
The New York version of the West Coast Classic. Our hallmark crust has a beautiful sheen and ferment, while the interior boasts an open structure and a soft slightly sour crumb.
Butter Croissant$4.00
Our flaky butter croissant is made with 100% imported French butter.
New York Breakfast$11.75
Orwashers double-dipped everything bagel schmeared with dill cream cheese, lox, onion, and lemon zest
Hand Filled Jelly Donuts (UWS)$4.75
Hand Filled with your choice of local jam by Beth's Farm Kitchen
Pain Au Chocolat$4.50
Our flaky butter croissant is made with 100% imported French butter and filled with chocolate batons.
Green Olive & Za'atar Stick$3.85
The perfect portable snack with a kick of zaatar and briny olives
Location

New York NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
