Steak sandwiches in Oshkosh
Oshkosh restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
More about Game Time Sports Bar
Game Time Sports Bar
2836 Fond du Lac Rd, Oshkosh
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$13.00
Served With Choice Of Dipping Sauce
|Mushroom & Swiss
|$14.00
Loaded With Swiss Cheese And Sauteed Mushrooms
|Kickin' Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Grilled Or Crispy Chicken, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion And Buffalo Sauce
More about Cinder's Charcoal Grill Oshkosh
Cinder's Charcoal Grill Oshkosh
1002 North main st., Oshkosh
|Cheeseburger
|$10.95
Topped with 2 slices of American cheese
Add Bacon for 1.00
|Mushroom & Swiss Burger
|$11.49
A juicy hamburger smothered with aged Swiss cheese and mound of mushrooms.
|Seasoned sour cream
|$0.50