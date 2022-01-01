Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in Oshkosh

Oshkosh restaurants
Oshkosh restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Game Time Sports Bar

2836 Fond du Lac Rd, Oshkosh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tender Basket$13.00
Served With Choice Of Dipping Sauce
Mushroom & Swiss$14.00
Loaded With Swiss Cheese And Sauteed Mushrooms
Kickin' Chicken Wrap$13.00
Grilled Or Crispy Chicken, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion And Buffalo Sauce
More about Game Time Sports Bar
Cinder's Charcoal Grill Oshkosh

1002 North main st., Oshkosh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger$10.95
Topped with 2 slices of American cheese
Add Bacon for 1.00
Mushroom & Swiss Burger$11.49
A juicy hamburger smothered with aged Swiss cheese and mound of mushrooms.
Seasoned sour cream$0.50
More about Cinder's Charcoal Grill Oshkosh

