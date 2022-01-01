Tacos in Oshkosh

Oshkosh restaurants that serve tacos

Dockside Tavern image

PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dockside Tavern

425 Nebraska St, Oshkosh

Avg 3.6 (505 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bam Bam Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Baja Fish Tacos$12.00
Bacon Guac Grilled Cheese$10.00
Fox River Brewing Oshkosh image

 

Fox River Brewing Oshkosh

1501 Arboretum Drive, Oshkosh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken & Waffles$15.00
Our famous crunch chicken tenders, pearl sugar Belgian waffles,
maple syrup and our sweet mustard dip
CHICKEN STREET TACOS$14.00
Pulled chicken, salsa verde, onions, peppers, and cilantro lime sauce, served on flour tortillas
BAVARIAN PRETZELS$12.00
Bavarian pretzels imported from Germany
served with beer cheese dip
