Chopped salad in Pacific Palisades

Pacific Palisades restaurants
Pacific Palisades restaurants that serve chopped salad

48395f68-7c11-404d-a44f-42ae7c1c1580 image

 

Porta Via Palisades

1063 N Swarthmore Ave, Pacific Palisades

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chopped Beet Salad$17.00
Chopped organic lettuces, beets, tomato, garbanzo, green beans & feta. Champagne Shallot Vinaigrette
More about Porta Via Palisades
Hank's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hank's

1033 N Swarthmore Ave, Pacific Palisades

Avg 3.9 (289 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PALISADES CHOPPED SALAD$20.00
Coppa, pepperoncini, onion, tomato, olive, Provolone, red wine vinaigrette
More about Hank's
Santa Fe Chopped Salad image

 

Kayndaves

15246 Sunset Blvd, Pacific Palisades

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Santa Fe Chopped Salad$17.00
Grilled chicken, black beans, jack cheese, corn, bell peppers, tomatoes, tortilla strips, chipotle dressing.
More about Kayndaves
EL DRAGÓN image

 

EL DRAGÓN

15229 Sunset Blvd, Pacific Palisades

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fiesta Oaxacan Chop Salad
OAXACAN CHOP SALAD
Crisp romaine w/ grilled corn, tricolor bell pepper, black beans, cilantro, & cucumber.. Served with avocado-cilantro dressing & crispy blue corn tortilla strips.
More about EL DRAGÓN

