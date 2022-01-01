Go
Palmys

Come in and enjoy!

976 Felspar st.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Surfers Breakfast$14.50
Eggs, Bacon or Soyrizo, tater tots, roast tomato and maitake mushrooms, feta w/grilled sourdough
Breaky Burrito$11.50
Soft scrambled eggs, bacon or soyrizo, avocado, onion, tater tots
Breakfast Sando$13.00
Fried egg, bacon, tomato, avocado, cheddar cheese, sriracha aioli
Cheesy Egg$12.50
Sliced avocado, egg, cheddar cheese, everything seasoning, olive oil
The Cure$9.50
Carrot, pineapple, turmeric, ginger, orange juice, lime juice
El Salvadoran Lifesaver$9.50
Mango, pineapple, passionfruit, orange juice, coconut water
Latte$4.25
Acai Bowl$11.50
Grade A Acai scooped, fresh seasonal berries, homemade granola, honey, micro mint (vegan available upon request)
Good Girl Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Crispy chicken, cabbage slaw, sweet chili sauce, Martin's potato bun
Bad Girl Wrap$13.50
Hummus, grilled chicken breast or falafel, tomato, onions, little gem lettuce, lemon garlic tahini in a whole wheat tortilla
Location

Pacific Beach CA

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
