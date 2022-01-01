Go
Palooza Brewery & Gastropub

A friendly neighborhood restaurant serving high quality food and drinks with a casual atmosphere

8910 SONOMA HIGHWAY

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Braised Beef Short Rib$28.00
served with creamy polenta and green beans
Fish Tacos$14.00
beer battered cod, bell pepper, pico de gallo, cabbage, onion, special sauce
Funguy$20.00
House made pork sausage, house mozzarella, shiitake mushrooms
Fish & Fries$20.00
3-piece Beer battered cod, fries, and a malt vinegar aioli
Margherita$20.00
House made mozzeralla, marinara, roma tomatoes, fresh basil
Lamb Burger$21.00
tomato, onion, swiss cheese, tatziki, arugula, with greek fries
Falafel Wrap$17.00
tatziki slaw, pickled onion, tomato, hummus on a spinach wrap served with greek fries
Classic Burger$18.00
cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, 1000 island dressing
KIDS FISH & FRIES$11.00
Fried Pickles$12.00
House made fried bread and butter pickles with malt vinegar aioli
Location

8910 SONOMA HIGHWAY

Kenwood CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
