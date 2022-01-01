Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Panama City

Panama City restaurants
Panama City restaurants that serve chicken wraps

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

842 N Tyndall Pkwy,, Callaway

Avg 4.3 (2128 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Panama Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Panama Pizzeria

3123 Thomas Drive, Panama City

Avg 4.3 (913 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Wrap$13.00
