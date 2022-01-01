Go
Pancake Cafe Madison

724 S Gammon Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Jones Farm Sausage$4.99
Your choice of: Four links or two patties
Huevos Rancheros$12.99
Corn tortillas with two eggs over medium and refried beans. Topped with house made salsa and melted cheddar cheese. Your choice of potato.
Hashbrowns/Breakfast Patatoes$2.49
Chocolate Chip Pancakes$10.99
Filled chocolate chips. Topped with powdered sugar, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream.
Hashbrowns$2.99
lightly seasoned
Side of Bacon$5.99
Three custom -cut slices quarter inch thick. Dry aged for up to 2 weeks.
Bacon & Eggs$13.49
Two custom-cut slices quarter inch thick. Dry aged for up to 2 weeks.
Large Fresh Squeezed OJ$4.99
20 oz fresh squeezed orange juice
1 Egg$1.25
Breakfast Burrito$12.99
Three scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, peppers, ham and handmade chorizo rolled in a flour tortilla with melted pepper jack cheese. Your choice of potato. Salsa and Sour Cream available upon request.
Location

Madison WI

Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
