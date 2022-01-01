East Lawrence Wine Academy & Tasting Room - 801 Pennsylvania St, Suite A
Open today 12:00 PM - 11:00 PM
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location
801 Pennsylvania St, Suite A, Lawrence KS 66044
