Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Lawrence
  • /
  • East Lawrence Wine Academy & Tasting Room - 801 Pennsylvania St, Suite A
East Lawrence Wine Academy & Tasting Room imageView gallery

East Lawrence Wine Academy & Tasting Room - 801 Pennsylvania St, Suite A

Open today 12:00 PM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

801 Pennsylvania St, Suite A

Lawrence, KS 66044

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

801 Pennsylvania St, Suite A, Lawrence KS 66044

Directions

Gallery

East Lawrence Wine Academy & Tasting Room image
East Lawrence Wine Academy & Tasting Room image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lawrence Beer Company - Lawrence, KS
orange star3.5 • 111
826 Pennsylvania St Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - Lawrence
orange star3.9 • 257
1008 Massachusetts St Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
RPG (Restaurant, Pub & Games)
orange star4.6 • 238
724 Massachusetts St. Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Rudy’s Pizzeria
orange star4.6 • 328
704 Massachusetts St Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Dempsey's Burger Pub
orange star4.2 • 1,389
623 Vermont Street Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
India Palace
orange starNo Reviews
129 E 10th Street Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lawrence

PepperJax Grill - 02 - Lawrence
orange star4.5 • 2,516
919 Massachusetts Street Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Papa Kenos Pizzeria - Lawrence
orange star4.4 • 1,559
837 Massachusetts St. Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Dempsey's Burger Pub
orange star4.2 • 1,389
623 Vermont Street Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Hog Wild Pit Bar-B-Q - Lawrence, KS
orange star4.4 • 818
1516 W 23rd St. Lawrence, KS 66046
View restaurantnext
Rudy’s Pizzeria
orange star4.6 • 328
704 Massachusetts St Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
RPG (Restaurant, Pub & Games)
orange star4.6 • 238
724 Massachusetts St. Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Lawrence

Baldwin City

Avg 4.7 (1 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

East Lawrence Wine Academy & Tasting Room - 801 Pennsylvania St, Suite A

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston