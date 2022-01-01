Go
Paniolo Santa Maria Style BBQ

_4-1345 KUHIO HWY

Popular Items

Keiki Cheeseburger$9.00
Bacon Cheese Burger$14.75
Big Mo Rib Burger$15.50
Tri-Tip Plate$19.00
Basket Of Onion Rings$8.00
Tri-Tip Salad$18.00
Country Style Rib plate$19.00
Grilled Ono Plate$19.00
Tri-Tip Sandwich$14.00
Chicken Plate$19.00
_4-1345 KUHIO HWY

KAPAA HI

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
