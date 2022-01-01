Parkside on 5th
Bespoke Bar in the original Avondale Marble Works building with the coolest courtyard in town. Elevated food options as well as great drinks and service.
4036 5th Avenue South
Location
4036 5th Avenue South
Birmingham AL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
